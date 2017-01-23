W 1.7.0

In responsive development with javascript, we often need to know the correct viewport size, without caring of the environment or the media orientation. Desktop browsers return correct values but mobiles are a big mess.

Moreover, we need to know when the text has been resized or the media orientation has changed, so we can adapt our layout accordingly.

W aims to solve this for you.

Please note that if you want to support mobile devices well I advise you to use this meta markup : <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, shrink-to-fit=no"> . This line of code should really be present in any website.

Install

You can pick the minified library or install it with :

npm install pyrsmk-w bower install pyrsmk-w

Syntax

W.getOrientation(); W.getViewportWidth(); W.getViewportHeight(); W.getViewportDimensions(); W.addListener( function ( ) {}, 'key' ); W.removeListener( 'key' ); W.clearListeners();

For ease of use, when you register a listener W returns it, so you can reuse that very same callback :

$( window ).listen( 'scroll' , W.addListener( function ( ) { console .log( "Hi! I'm the one who detects scroll and responsive events!" ); }));

You can retrieve viewport's width/height in absolute mode (eg. screen resolution) to unify JS and CSS behaviors :

W.getViewportWidth( true ); W.getViewportHeight( true );

If needed, you can trigger your listeners on demand :

W.trigger(); W.trigger( 'key' );

You can also manually trigger a listener directly by calling it, since the callback is returned by W :

W.addListener( function ( ) { })();

License

W is licensed under the MIT license.