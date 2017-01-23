In responsive development with javascript, we often need to know the correct viewport size, without caring of the environment or the media orientation. Desktop browsers return correct values but mobiles are a big mess.
Moreover, we need to know when the text has been resized or the media orientation has changed, so we can adapt our layout accordingly.
W aims to solve this for you.
Please note that if you want to support mobile devices well I advise you to use this meta markup :
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, shrink-to-fit=no">. This line of code should really be present in any website.
You can pick the minified library or install it with :
npm install pyrsmk-w
bower install pyrsmk-w
// Get the orientation of the device (return 'portrait' or 'landscape')
W.getOrientation();
// Get the current viewport width
W.getViewportWidth();
// Get the current viewport height
W.getViewportHeight();
// Get viewport dimensions; returns {width: integer, height: integer}
W.getViewportDimensions();
// Add a listener to catch responsive events (key is optional) (you can register several listeners with the same keyword)
W.addListener(function(){}, 'key');
// Remove a listener
W.removeListener('key');
// Clear all listeners
W.clearListeners();
For ease of use, when you register a listener W returns it, so you can reuse that very same callback :
$(window).listen('scroll', W.addListener(function() {
console.log("Hi! I'm the one who detects scroll and responsive events!");
}));
You can retrieve viewport's width/height in absolute mode (eg. screen resolution) to unify JS and CSS behaviors :
W.getViewportWidth(true);
W.getViewportHeight(true);
If needed, you can trigger your listeners on demand :
// Trigger all listeners
W.trigger();
// Trigger all listeners registered with the 'key' keyword
W.trigger('key');
You can also manually trigger a listener directly by calling it, since the callback is returned by W :
W.addListener(function(){
// Blah blah
})();
W is licensed under the MIT license.