pw

pyrsmk-w

by Aurélien Delogu
1.7.0

Responsive viewport management tool

W 1.7.0

In responsive development with javascript, we often need to know the correct viewport size, without caring of the environment or the media orientation. Desktop browsers return correct values but mobiles are a big mess.

Moreover, we need to know when the text has been resized or the media orientation has changed, so we can adapt our layout accordingly.

W aims to solve this for you.

Please note that if you want to support mobile devices well I advise you to use this meta markup : <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, shrink-to-fit=no">. This line of code should really be present in any website.

Install

You can pick the minified library or install it with :

npm install pyrsmk-w
bower install pyrsmk-w

Syntax

// Get the orientation of the device (return 'portrait' or 'landscape')
W.getOrientation();
// Get the current viewport width
W.getViewportWidth();
// Get the current viewport height
W.getViewportHeight();
// Get viewport dimensions; returns {width: integer, height: integer}
W.getViewportDimensions();
// Add a listener to catch responsive events (key is optional) (you can register several listeners with the same keyword)
W.addListener(function(){}, 'key');
// Remove a listener
W.removeListener('key');
// Clear all listeners
W.clearListeners();

For ease of use, when you register a listener W returns it, so you can reuse that very same callback :

$(window).listen('scroll', W.addListener(function() {
    console.log("Hi! I'm the one who detects scroll and responsive events!");
}));

You can retrieve viewport's width/height in absolute mode (eg. screen resolution) to unify JS and CSS behaviors :

W.getViewportWidth(true);
W.getViewportHeight(true);

If needed, you can trigger your listeners on demand :

// Trigger all listeners
W.trigger();
// Trigger all listeners registered with the 'key' keyword
W.trigger('key');

You can also manually trigger a listener directly by calling it, since the callback is returned by W :

W.addListener(function(){
    // Blah blah
})();

License

W is licensed under the MIT license.

