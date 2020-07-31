Toast v3

Toast is a promise-based JS/CSS loader for the browser. It aims to optimize web site performance by loading your assets asynchronoulsy.

Quick note on IE9/10 support

Support has been dropped for these browsers since Mocha/Sinon (which is used to run our tests) does not support them anymore. Since it would take some time to migrate the tests, that IE9/10 is not supported anymore by Microsoft, and that its market share have dropped under 1%, we took the decision to stop our support too.

For the time being, Toast 3.0.2 will work with IE9/10. Since the code shouldn't evolve too much, you should be safe in the far future until Toast reaches a breaking change.

Compatibility list

Toast is tested against:

Chrome 83 (older version should be good too)

Firefox 76 (older version should be good too)

Edge 83 (older version should be good too)

Safari 11-13

IE11

Android 4.4-10

iOS 10-13

Set up

The preferred way to load toast in your application is to install it via NPM (or Yarn), and import it directly in your codebase (it has a very small footprint, and the sooner it's loaded the better).

npm install toast-loader

You have several options to load it in your code depending on your application environment:

by inlining it in a <script> tag

tag with const { toast } = require('toast-loader')

with import { toast } from 'toast-loader'

You can also load it from the usual <script> tag in your <head> , but I advise you to use a CDN instead of loading it from your own server:

< head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toast-loader@3.0.4" > </ script > </ head >

Be sure to use the latest version of Toast and keep a fixed version in production environment (to avoid breaking changes).

The API

toast.css(url: string): Promise toast.js(url: string): Promise toast.all(urls: string[]): Promise

Examples

if (dark_mode === true ) { toast.css( 'styles/dark.css' ) } else { toast.css( 'styles/light.css' ) }

const handleErrors = error => { console .log(error) } toast.js( 'http://some.cdn.com/jquery.js' ) .then( () => { toast.js( 'http://some.cdn.com/jquery-myplugin.js' ) .then( () => $( '.someClass' ).myPlugin()) .catch(handleErrors) }) }) .catch(handleErrors)

await toast.all([ 'assets/css/styles1.css' , 'assets/js/script1.js' , 'assets/js/script2.js' , 'assets/css/styles2.css' , 'assets/js/script3.js' , ]) console .log( 'Everything has been loaded, yay!' )

toast.all relies on automatic extension detection. If your URL does not contain a file extension you'll need to use Promise.all instead and do some extra work:

await Promise .all([ toast.css( 'assets/css/styles1' ), toast.js( 'assets/js/script1' ), toast.js( 'assets/js/script2' ), toast.css( 'assets/css/styles2' ), toast.js( 'assets/js/script3' ), ]) console .log( 'Everything has been loaded, yay!' )

Browser compatibility

IE10 support (and prior) has been removed since it's not supported by Microsoft anymore and their market share have dropped under 1%

Toast is using built-in promises, so if you need to support I11, you must add the promise-polyfill library before loading toast: here's the compatibility table for the Promise feature

for your information, IE11 and Edge never trigger error event on CSS loading if something goes wrong; keep this in mind when you're using catch promise block

event on CSS loading if something goes wrong; keep this in mind when you're using promise block if you want to learn more about SCRIPT / LINK node feature support details, you can take a look at this compatibility table

Development

Install the dependencies with:

npm install

And build the lib with:

npm run build

Look at the scripts in package.json file for more details.

Testing

Tests are written with Mocha and Sinon, and can be run with:

npm run test

It should open your default browser (under a Gnome desktop). If not, just drag and drop the tests/index.html in your preferred browser.

These tests are just for local debugging when in development phase but they need to pass the Karma tests. Karma is a tool to execute unit tests on remote browsers with Selenium/Appium. To be able to run them, you'll need an account on BrowserStack. It's the only service that have a free plan for open-source projects.

When your account is ready, you must prepare your environment by setting global variables in a file that is loaded when your console initializes, like .bashrc , .zshrc or .profile :

go to the Automate page

display your ACCESS KEY (it's accessible on the right of the search bar)

(it's accessible on the right of the search bar) set your env variables like so: export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME= "<your_username>" export BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY= "<your_access_key>"

Then, run the karma tests with:

npm run karma:all

The results will be displayed in the console and on the Automate page of your account.

If you want to only run tests on a specific browser you can use one of the following commands:

npm run karma:chrome npm run karma:firefox npm run karma:safari13 npm run karma:safari12 npm run karma:safari11 npm run karma:edge npm run karma:ie11 npm run karma:android10 npm run karma:android9 npm run karma:android8 npm run karma:android7 npm run karma:android6 npm run karma:android5 npm run karma:android44 npm run karma:ios13 npm run karma:ios12 npm run karma:ios11 npm run karma:ios10

Note: I don't know why but the tests can be unstable in some VMs when running all Karma tests in parallel; don't hesitate to re-run tests on a specific VM to verify.

License

MIT.