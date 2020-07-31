Toast is a promise-based JS/CSS loader for the browser. It aims to optimize web site performance by loading your assets asynchronoulsy.
Support has been dropped for these browsers since Mocha/Sinon (which is used to run our tests) does not support them anymore. Since it would take some time to migrate the tests, that IE9/10 is not supported anymore by Microsoft, and that its market share have dropped under 1%, we took the decision to stop our support too.
For the time being, Toast
3.0.2 will work with IE9/10. Since the code shouldn't evolve too much, you should be safe in the far future until Toast reaches a breaking change.
Toast is tested against:
The preferred way to load toast in your application is to install it via NPM (or Yarn), and import it directly in your codebase (it has a very small footprint, and the sooner it's loaded the better).
npm install toast-loader
You have several options to load it in your code depending on your application environment:
<script> tag
const { toast } = require('toast-loader')
import { toast } from 'toast-loader'
You can also load it from the usual
<script> tag in your
<head>, but I advise you to use a CDN instead of loading it from your own server:
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toast-loader@3.0.4"></script>
</head>
Be sure to use the latest version of Toast and keep a fixed version in production environment (to avoid breaking changes).
toast.css(url: string): Promise
toast.js(url: string): Promise
toast.all(urls: string[]): Promise
if (dark_mode === true) {
toast.css('styles/dark.css')
} else {
toast.css('styles/light.css')
}
const handleErrors = error => {
console.log(error)
}
toast.js('http://some.cdn.com/jquery.js')
.then(() => {
toast.js('http://some.cdn.com/jquery-myplugin.js')
.then(() => $('.someClass').myPlugin())
.catch(handleErrors)
})
})
.catch(handleErrors)
await toast.all([
'assets/css/styles1.css',
'assets/js/script1.js',
'assets/js/script2.js',
'assets/css/styles2.css',
'assets/js/script3.js',
])
console.log('Everything has been loaded, yay!')
toast.all relies on automatic extension detection. If your URL does not contain a file extension you'll need to use
Promise.all instead and do some extra work:
await Promise.all([
toast.css('assets/css/styles1'),
toast.js('assets/js/script1'),
toast.js('assets/js/script2'),
toast.css('assets/css/styles2'),
toast.js('assets/js/script3'),
])
console.log('Everything has been loaded, yay!')
error event on CSS loading if something goes wrong; keep this in mind when you're using
catch promise block
SCRIPT/
LINK node feature support details, you can take a look at this compatibility table
Install the dependencies with:
npm install
And build the lib with:
npm run build
Look at the scripts in
package.json file for more details.
Tests are written with Mocha and Sinon, and can be run with:
npm run test
It should open your default browser (under a Gnome desktop). If not, just drag and drop the
tests/index.html in your preferred browser.
These tests are just for local debugging when in development phase but they need to pass the Karma tests. Karma is a tool to execute unit tests on remote browsers with Selenium/Appium. To be able to run them, you'll need an account on BrowserStack. It's the only service that have a free plan for open-source projects.
When your account is ready, you must prepare your environment by setting global variables in a file that is loaded when your console initializes, like
.bashrc,
.zshrc or
.profile:
ACCESS KEY (it's accessible on the right of the search bar)
export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME="<your_username>"
export BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY="<your_access_key>"
Then, run the karma tests with:
npm run karma:all
The results will be displayed in the console and on the Automate page of your account.
If you want to only run tests on a specific browser you can use one of the following commands:
npm run karma:chrome
npm run karma:firefox
npm run karma:safari13
npm run karma:safari12
npm run karma:safari11
npm run karma:edge
npm run karma:ie11
npm run karma:android10
npm run karma:android9
npm run karma:android8
npm run karma:android7
npm run karma:android6
npm run karma:android5
npm run karma:android44
npm run karma:ios13
npm run karma:ios12
npm run karma:ios11
npm run karma:ios10
Note: I don't know why but the tests can be unstable in some VMs when running all Karma tests in parallel; don't hesitate to re-run tests on a specific VM to verify.
MIT.