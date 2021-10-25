A scripting language.

To learn about the language, visit pyret.org.

To read an introduction of the language, visit the tour.

To read the documentation, visit pyret.org/docs/.

There are three main ways to use Pyret:

If all you want to do is program in Pyret, there is a web-based environment at code.pyret.org that lets you run and save programs that should be all you need. If you're a student using Pyret, this is probably where you will do your assignments, for example. If all you want to do is program in Pyret at the command line, you should install pyret-npm from https://www.npmjs.com/package/pyret-npm, using an install command like: ``` npm install -g pyret-npm ``` (If you're new to `node` and `npm` , you might find https : https : background). If you want to contribute to Pyret, or try out experimental features, the README starting below is for you.

The use of vocabulary from http://bvipirate.com/piratespeak/index.html is recommended when commenting and reporting issues.

Installing

First, make sure you've installed Node >= 6. Then run:

npm install make make test

It'll build the Pyret compiler and run the tests.

Running Pyret

If you just want to run Pyret, visit the online environment and work from there. If you're interested in Pyret development, read on:

The easiest way to run a Pyret program from the command-line is:

./src/scripts/phaseX <path-to-pyret-program-here> [ command -line-args...]

Where X is 0 , A , B , or C , indicating a phase (described below). For example:

$ ./src/scripts/phaseA src/scripts/show-compilation .arr examples/ahoy-world .arr

Alternatively, you can compile and run a standalone JavaScript file via:

$ node build/phaseX/pyret.jarr \ - -build-runnable <path-to-pyret-program-here> \ - -outfile <path- for -standalone-js> \ - -builtin-js-dir src/js/trove/ \ - -builtin-arr-dir src/arr/trove \ - - require -config src/scripts/standalone-configA.json $ node <path-for-standalone-js>

Phases

Pyret is a self-hosted compiler, which means that building requires some thought. If you're going to get into the guts of the compiler, a brief overview is worth reading. The build directory is separated into four distinct phases.