Note: Development is sleeping at the moment. Discuss this here: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs/issues/213.
Look at
iodide <https://iodide.io> (specifically,
pyodide <https://github.com/iodide-project/pyodide>) for a maintained and heavily developed alternative.
PyPy. Compiled into JavaScript. JIT-compiling to JavaScript at runtime. Because why not.
This is a very-much-in-flux collection of supporting scripts and infrastructure for an experimental emscripten/asmjs backend for PyPy. You can read more about the project (and try it out live!) here:
http://pypyjs.org/
If you just want to use a pre-compiled PyPy.js interpreter, please download
a release bundle from the above website and follow the instructions in the
included
README <README.dist.rst>_.
If you're like to work on the PyPy.js code itself, please see the details
in
CONTRIBUTING.rst <CONTRIBUTING.rst>. All code is available under the
MIT License <LICENSE.txt>.
For the history of the project, see
NEWS <NEWS.md>_.
Repository Overview
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs`_ | Main repository to built a PyPy.js release |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypy`_ | Fork of PyPy with support for compiling to javascript |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs-release`_ | Latest release build of PyPy.js, as a handy git submodule |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs-release-nojit`_ | Latest release build of PyPy.js, without a JIT |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs-examples`_ | Examples/snippets usage of `pypyjs-release`_ and `pypyjs-release-nojit`_ |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs.github.io`_ | source for `pypyjs.org`_ website use `pypyjs-release`_ and `pypyjs-release-nojit`_ |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
