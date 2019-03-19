openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PyPy.js: PyPy compiled into JavaScript

Note: Development is sleeping at the moment. Discuss this here: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs/issues/213. Look at iodide <https://iodide.io> (specifically, pyodide <https://github.com/iodide-project/pyodide>) for a maintained and heavily developed alternative.

PyPy. Compiled into JavaScript. JIT-compiling to JavaScript at runtime. Because why not.

This is a very-much-in-flux collection of supporting scripts and infrastructure for an experimental emscripten/asmjs backend for PyPy. You can read more about the project (and try it out live!) here:

http://pypyjs.org/

If you just want to use a pre-compiled PyPy.js interpreter, please download a release bundle from the above website and follow the instructions in the included README <README.dist.rst>_.

If you're like to work on the PyPy.js code itself, please see the details in CONTRIBUTING.rst <CONTRIBUTING.rst>. All code is available under the MIT License <LICENSE.txt>.

For the history of the project, see NEWS <NEWS.md>_.

Repository Overview


+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs`_               | Main repository to built a PyPy.js release                                          |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypy`_                 | Fork of PyPy with support for compiling to javascript                               |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs-release`_       | Latest release build of PyPy.js, as a handy git submodule                           |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs-release-nojit`_ | Latest release build of PyPy.js, without a JIT                                      |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs-examples`_      | Examples/snippets usage of `pypyjs-release`_ and `pypyjs-release-nojit`_            |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| `pypyjs.github.io`_     | source for `pypyjs.org`_ website use `pypyjs-release`_ and `pypyjs-release-nojit`_  |
+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

.. _pypyjs: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs
.. _pypy: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypy
.. _pypyjs-release: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs-release
.. _pypyjs-release-nojit: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs-release-nojit
.. _pypyjs-examples: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs-examples
.. _pypyjs.github.io: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs.github.io
.. _pypyjs.org: https://pypyjs.org

