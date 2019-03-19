PyPy.js: PyPy compiled into JavaScript

Note: Development is sleeping at the moment. Discuss this here: https://github.com/pypyjs/pypyjs/issues/213. Look at iodide <https://iodide.io> (specifically, pyodide <https://github.com/iodide-project/pyodide> ) for a maintained and heavily developed alternative.

PyPy. Compiled into JavaScript. JIT-compiling to JavaScript at runtime. Because why not.

This is a very-much-in-flux collection of supporting scripts and infrastructure for an experimental emscripten/asmjs backend for PyPy. You can read more about the project (and try it out live!) here:

If you just want to use a pre-compiled PyPy.js interpreter, please download a release bundle from the above website and follow the instructions in the included README <README.dist.rst> _.

If you're like to work on the PyPy.js code itself, please see the details in CONTRIBUTING.rst <CONTRIBUTING.rst> . All code is available under the MIT License <LICENSE.txt> .

For the history of the project, see NEWS <NEWS.md> _.

Repository Overview