Pyodide is a Python distribution for the browser and Node.js based on WebAssembly.

What is Pyodide?

Pyodide is a port of CPython to WebAssembly/Emscripten.

Pyodide makes it possible to install and run Python packages in the browser with micropip. Any pure Python package with a wheel available on PyPi is supported. Many packages with C extensions have also been ported for use with Pyodide. These include many general-purpose packages such as regex, PyYAML, lxml and scientific Python packages including NumPy, pandas, SciPy, Matplotlib, and scikit-learn.

Pyodide comes with a robust Javascript ⟺ Python foreign function interface so that you can freely mix these two languages in your code with minimal friction. This includes full support for error handling (throw an error in one language, catch it in the other), async/await, and much more.

When used inside a browser, Python has full access to the Web APIs.

Try Pyodide (no installation needed)

Try Pyodide in a REPL directly in your browser. For further information, see the documentation.

Getting Started

Pyodide offers three different ways to get started depending on your needs and technical resources. These include:

Use a hosted distribution of Pyodide: see the Getting Started documentation.

Download a version of Pyodide from the releases page and serve it with a web server.

Build Pyodide from source Build natively with make : primarily for Linux users who want to experiment or contribute back to the project. Use a Docker image: recommended for Windows and macOS users and for Linux users who prefer a Debian-based Docker image with the dependencies already installed.



History

Pyodide was created in 2018 by Michael Droettboom at Mozilla as part of the Iodide project. Iodide is an experimental web-based notebook environment for literate scientific computing and communication.

Iodide is no longer maintained. If you want to use Pyodide in an interactive client-side notebook, see Pyodide notebook environments.

Contributing

Please view the contributing guide for tips on filing issues, making changes, and submitting pull requests. Pyodide is an independent and community-driven open-source project. The decision-making process is outlined in the Project governance.

License

Pyodide uses the Mozilla Public License Version 2.0.