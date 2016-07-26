Pygments

A pygments wrapper for node.js

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing pygments

[sudo] npm install pygments

Usage

Default lexer is js

Default format is html

Highlight code

var highlight = require ( 'pygments' ).colorize; highlight( 'puts "Hello World"' , 'ruby' , 'console' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Highlight a file

var highlight = require ( 'pygments' ).colorize; highlight( '/home/pkumar/package.json' , null , 'html' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

If you want to highlight string /home/pkumar/package.json itself,

var highlight = require ( 'pygments' ).colorize; highlight( '/home/pkumar/package.json' , null , 'html' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, { 'force' : true });

Run Tests

All of the pygments tests are written in vows, and cover all of the use cases described above.

npm test

