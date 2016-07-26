A pygments wrapper for node.js
curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
[sudo] npm install pygments
var highlight = require('pygments').colorize;
highlight('puts "Hello World"', 'ruby', 'console', function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
var highlight = require('pygments').colorize;
highlight('/home/pkumar/package.json', null, 'html', function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
If you want to highlight string
/home/pkumar/package.json itself,
var highlight = require('pygments').colorize;
highlight('/home/pkumar/package.json', null, 'html', function(data) {
console.log(data);
}, {'force': true});
All of the pygments tests are written in vows, and cover all of the use cases described above.
npm test
See LICENSE for details.
Pavan Kumar Sunkara