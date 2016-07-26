openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pyg

pygments

by Pavan Kumar Sunkara
0.2.1 (see all)

A pygments wrapper for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

613

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pygments

A pygments wrapper for node.js

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

  curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing pygments

  [sudo] npm install pygments

Usage

colorize(target, lexer, format, callback, [options]);

  • Default lexer is js
  • Default format is html

Highlight code

var highlight = require('pygments').colorize;

highlight('puts "Hello World"', 'ruby', 'console', function(data) {
  console.log(data);
});

Highlight a file

var highlight = require('pygments').colorize;

highlight('/home/pkumar/package.json', null, 'html', function(data) {
  console.log(data);
});

If you want to highlight string /home/pkumar/package.json itself,

var highlight = require('pygments').colorize;

highlight('/home/pkumar/package.json', null, 'html', function(data) {
  console.log(data);
}, {'force': true});

Run Tests

All of the pygments tests are written in vows, and cover all of the use cases described above.

  npm test

License

See LICENSE for details.

Contact

Pavan Kumar Sunkara

pavan [dot] sss1991 [at] gmail [dot] com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial