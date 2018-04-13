Loads Python files and transpile to JavaScript using the awesome Transcrypt, Jiphy or Javascripthon compilers.
pip install transcrypt # or jiphy, or javascripthon
npm install --save-dev py-loader
You may specify
jiphy instead of
transcrypt if you prefer. In this case, ensure that
options.compiler in
webpack.config.js is set to
jiphy (see below). The compiler option for Javascripthon is
pj.
import Something from 'main.py';
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.py$/,
loader: 'py-loader',
options: {
compiler: 'transcrypt'
}
}
]
}
}
py-loader can also be used to compile .vue Single File Components used by VueJS. This assumes that you already have
vue-loader set up and working with javascript .vue files. Modify your
vue-loader config file as shown:
loaders: {
'py': require.resolve('py-loader')
},
An example of a simple VueJS app written in (mostly) Python can be seen in the
examples/vue-demo folder.
Caveats
py-loader can be extended to use other Python compilers. Just fork this repo and extend the
compilers object in
index.js.
Please submit a pull request with your addition.