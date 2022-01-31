pxt-microbit is a Microsoft Programming Experience Toolkit (PXT) target that allows you to program a BBC micro:bit.
pxt-microbit beta,
v3.0.* requires
pxt-microbit
v2.0.*, branch
stable2.0, requires pxt v5.15.*. It is the servicing branch for live editor.
pxt-microbit
v1.* requires pxt v4.4, which is currently in the stable4.4 branch of pxt.
pxt-microbit
v0.* is in the v0 branch of this repository
Please add an issue if you discover an (unreported) bug.
Authoring and testing of new extensions can be done directly from the web editor. See our documentation on how to get started. If you want to run the editor locally, keep reading.
The local server lets you to run the editor and serve the documentation from your own computer. It is meant for a single developer used and not designed to serve the editor to a large amount of users.
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-microbit
cd pxt-microbit
sudo for Mac/Linux shells).
npm install -g pxt
npm install
Go to the Running section.
This is the typical setup used by the MakeCode team to work on the microbit.
.cpp files.
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt
cd pxt
npm install
npm run build
cd ..
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-common-packages
cd pxt-common-packages
npm install
cd ..
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-microbit
cd pxt-microbit
sudo for Mac/Linux shells).
npm install -g pxt
npm install
sudo for Mac/Linux shells).
This step is only required if you intend to make changes to pxt and/or
pxt-common-packages repos. If all you want is serve a local Makecode, you can skip
this step.
pxt link ../pxt
pxt link ../pxt-common-packages
Note the above command assumes the folder structure of
makecode
|
----------------------------------
| | |
pxt pxt-common-packages pxt-microbit
Run this command from inside pxt-microbit to open a local web server
pxt serve
If the local server opens in the wrong browser, make sure to copy the URL containing the local token. Otherwise, the editor will not be able to load the projects.
If you need to modify the
.cpp files (and have installed yotta), enable yotta compilation using the
--localbuild flag:
pxt serve --local
If you want to speed up the build, you can use the
rebundle option, which skips building and simply refreshes the target information
pxt serve --rebundle
Sometimes, your built folder might be in a bad state, clean it and try again.
pxt clean
The following commands force a local build using CODAL.
pxt buildtarget --local
To disable docker, run
export PXT_NODOCKER=1
If you are also modifiying CODAL, consider running
pxt clean to ensure the proper branch is picked up.
pxt serve
export PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_RUNTIME_DEV=1 PXT_ASMDEBUG=1; you can add
PXT_NODOCKER=1;
pxt help has help on these
pxt-microbit/projects, typically
pxt-microbit/projects/Untitled-42
.cpp files in PXT, replace
"core": "*" in
pxt.json with
"core": "file:../../libs/core";
similarly
"radio": "file:../../libs/radio" and
"microphone": "file:../../libs/microphone"
main.ts to change the PXT side of the program; you can also edit it from the localhost editor;
note that
Download in the localhost editor will produce different binary than command line, as it builds in the cloud
and uses tagged version of CODAL
pxt build - this will clone codal somewhere under
built/ (depends on build engine and docker)
sudo PXT_NODOCKER=1 PXT_ASMDEBUG=1 PXT_RUNTIME_DEV=1 PXT_DEBUG=1 PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_COMPILE_SWITCHES=csv---mbcodal pxt build
hexcache found in
pxt-microbit/built/hexcache to force local build
pxt-microbit/projects/<your project name>/built named
binary.hex
pxt deploy (or just
pxt which is the same) - it will build and copy to
MICROBIT drive
built/codal, go to
built/codal/libraries and run
code *
pxt, see effects
pxt gdb to debug; this requires
openocd
openocd are
pxt dmesg which dumps
DMESG(...) buffer and
pxt heap which can be used to visualize PXT heap
(and CODAL's one to some extent)
cd libs/blocksprj
rm -rf built
PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_COMPILE_SWITCHES=csv---mbcodal pxt build
PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_COMPILE_SWITCHES=csv---mbcodal pxt builddaldts
mv dal.d.ts ../core
Make sure to pull changes from all repos regularly. More instructions are at https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt#running-a-target-from-localhost
To add a new playlist, add an entry in
/playlists.json, and regenerate the markdown (see paragraph below). You'll now have a new markdown gallery file listing the videos which you can reference in
/targetconfig.json.
Get a Google API key and store it in the
GOOGLE_API_KEY environment variables (turn on data from the app).
pxt downloadplaylists
The pxt-microbit target depends on several other repos. The main ones are:
See the MakeCode blog.
