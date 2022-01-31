micro:bit target for PXT

pxt-microbit is a Microsoft Programming Experience Toolkit (PXT) target that allows you to program a BBC micro:bit.

Issue tracking

Please add an issue if you discover an (unreported) bug.

Developing new extensions

Authoring and testing of new extensions can be done directly from the web editor. See our documentation on how to get started. If you want to run the editor locally, keep reading.

Local server setup

The local server lets you to run the editor and serve the documentation from your own computer. It is meant for a single developer used and not designed to serve the editor to a large amount of users.

Install Node.js 8.9.4 or higher. Clone this repository.

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-microbit cd pxt-microbit

Install the PXT command line (add sudo for Mac/Linux shells).

npm install -g pxt

Install the pxt-microbit dependencies.

npm install

Go to the Running section.

Developer Setup

This is the typical setup used by the MakeCode team to work on the microbit.

Install Node.js 8.9.4 or higher. Install Docker if you plan to build .cpp files. Clone the pxt repository.

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt cd pxt

Install the dependencies of pxt and build it

npm install npm run build cd ..

Clone the pxt-common-packages repository

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-common-packages cd pxt-common-packages npm install cd ..

Clone this repository.

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-microbit cd pxt-microbit

Install the PXT command line (add sudo for Mac/Linux shells).

npm install -g pxt

Install the pxt-microbit dependencies.

npm install

Link pxt-microbit back to base pxt repo (add sudo for Mac/Linux shells). This step is only required if you intend to make changes to pxt and/or pxt-common-packages repos. If all you want is serve a local Makecode, you can skip this step.

pxt link ../pxt pxt link ../pxt-common-packages

Note the above command assumes the folder structure of

makecode | - --------------------------------- | | | pxt pxt-common-packages pxt-microbit

Running

Run this command from inside pxt-microbit to open a local web server

pxt serve

If the local server opens in the wrong browser, make sure to copy the URL containing the local token. Otherwise, the editor will not be able to load the projects.

If you need to modify the .cpp files (and have installed yotta), enable yotta compilation using the --localbuild flag:

pxt serve -- local

If you want to speed up the build, you can use the rebundle option, which skips building and simply refreshes the target information

pxt serve --rebundle

Cleaning

Sometimes, your built folder might be in a bad state, clean it and try again.

pxt clean

Building with CODAL locally

The following commands force a local build using CODAL.

pxt buildtarget -- local

To disable docker, run

export PXT_NODOCKER=1

If you are also modifiying CODAL, consider running pxt clean to ensure the proper branch is picked up.

Modifying DAL/CODAL locally

follow instructions above until pxt serve

open editor on localhost and create a project

do export PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_RUNTIME_DEV=1 PXT_ASMDEBUG=1 ; you can add PXT_NODOCKER=1 ; pxt help has help on these

; you can add ; has help on these find project folder under pxt-microbit/projects , typically pxt-microbit/projects/Untitled-42

, typically if you're going to modify .cpp files in PXT, replace "core": "*" in pxt.json with "core": "file:../../libs/core" ; similarly "radio": "file:../../libs/radio" and "microphone": "file:../../libs/microphone"

files in PXT, replace in with ; similarly and you can edit main.ts to change the PXT side of the program; you can also edit it from the localhost editor; note that Download in the localhost editor will produce different binary than command line, as it builds in the cloud and uses tagged version of CODAL

to change the PXT side of the program; you can also edit it from the localhost editor; note that in the localhost editor will produce different binary than command line, as it builds in the cloud and uses tagged version of CODAL in that folder run pxt build - this will clone codal somewhere under built/ (depends on build engine and docker)

- this will clone codal somewhere under (depends on build engine and docker) there can be an issue with exporting the variables i.e. PXT_FORCE, so including them in the build command can help solve issues sudo PXT_NODOCKER=1 PXT_ASMDEBUG=1 PXT_RUNTIME_DEV=1 PXT_DEBUG=1 PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_COMPILE_SWITCHES=csv---mbcodal pxt build

if the target is not building, delete files in hexcache found in pxt-microbit/built/hexcache to force local build

found in to force local build the built hex can be found in pxt-microbit/projects/<your project name>/built named binary.hex

named similarly, you can run pxt deploy (or just pxt which is the same) - it will build and copy to MICROBIT drive

(or just which is the same) - it will build and copy to drive assuming the build folder is under built/codal , go to built/codal/libraries and run code *

, go to and run in git tab, checkout appropriate branches (they are all in detached head state to the way we tag releases)

modify files, run pxt , see effects

, see effects you can also run pxt gdb to debug; this requires openocd

to debug; this requires other commands using openocd are pxt dmesg which dumps DMESG(...) buffer and pxt heap which can be used to visualize PXT heap (and CODAL's one to some extent)

Updating dal.d.ts

cd libs/blocksprj rm -rf built PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_COMPILE_SWITCHES=csv---mbcodal pxt build PXT_FORCE_LOCAL=1 PXT_COMPILE_SWITCHES=csv---mbcodal pxt builddaldts mv dal.d.ts ../core

Make sure to pull changes from all repos regularly. More instructions are at https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt#running-a-target-from-localhost

To add a new playlist, add an entry in /playlists.json , and regenerate the markdown (see paragraph below). You'll now have a new markdown gallery file listing the videos which you can reference in /targetconfig.json .

Get a Google API key and store it in the GOOGLE_API_KEY environment variables (turn on data from the app).

pxt downloadplaylists

Repos

The pxt-microbit target depends on several other repos. The main ones are:

https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt, the PXT framework

https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt-common-packages, common APIs accross various MakeCode editors

https://github.com/lancaster-university/microbit, basic wrapper around the DAL

https://github.com/lancaster-university/microbit-dal

History

See the MakeCode blog.

