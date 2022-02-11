This is an experimental code editor for maker boards - try it at https://maker.makecode.com.
This editor is meant for micro-controllers that are friendly to breadboarding. The editor is based on Microsoft MakeCode.
The local server lets you to run the editor and serve the documentation from your own computer.
.cpp files.
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt
cd pxt
Microsoft/pxt and build it
npm install
npm run build
cd ..
Microsoft/pxt-common-packages repository
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-common-packages
cd pxt-common-packages
npm install
cd ..
Microsoft/pxt-maker repository
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-maker
cd pxt-maker
sudo for Mac/Linux shells).
npm install -g pxt
npm install
sudo for Mac/Linux shells).
rm -Rf node_modules/pxt-core
rm -Rf node_modules/pxt-common-packages
pxt link ../pxt
pxt link ../pxt-common-packages
If you want to know if your folders are link, run
ls -l
and it will indicate them.
ls -l node_modules/
Note the above command assumes the folder structure of
maker.makecode.com
|
----------------------------------
| | |
pxt pxt-common-packages pxt-maker
Whenever you make changes to the
#defines in the .cpp files, you will have to refresh
the
dal.d.ts files. For that, run
pxt builddaldts
If you need to do changes to CODAL itself, follow these steps.
projects folder and find the subfolder with your new project
code .
pxt.json and edit the dependencies to use
the
file:... path instead of
*
dependencies: {
"adafruit-metro-m0-express": "file:../../libs/adafruit-metro-m0-express"
}
PXT_NODOCKER environment variable to
1
export PXT_NODOCKER=1
pxt build --local --force
built/dockercodal folder and open all CODAL in a new Visual Studio Code instance
cd built/dockercodal
code libraries/*
go to the Git tab in VS Code, and change the branch of the CODAL repository to work on to
master. You can create a new branch to start doing your work and pull requests.
to build CODAL directly, run
built/codal
python build.py
pxt build --local --force from the project folder
Run this command from inside pxt-maker to open a local web server
pxt serve
If the local server opens in the wrong browser, make sure to copy the URL containing the local token. Otherwise, the editor will not be able to load the projects.
If you need to modify the
.cpp files (and have installed yotta), enable yotta compilation using the
--localbuild flag:
pxt serve --localbuild
Make sure to pull changes from all repos regularly. More instructions are at https://github.com/microsoft/pxt#running-a-target-from-localhost
The pxt-maker target depends on several other repos. The main ones are:
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.
When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
