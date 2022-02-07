This is a fork of Blockly, an open source visual programming environment. The fork is maintained by the Microsoft MakeCode team, and is used to power the blocks environment in PXT.
Major additions and changes in this fork:
git clone https://github.com/google/closure-library
cd closure-library
git checkout v20180805
cd ../
git clone https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt-blockly
cd pxt-blockly
npm install .
npm run build:core --closure-library to build blockly (install
gulp if needed
npm install -g gulp)
gulp typings to regenerate blockly.d.ts
npm run pxt:test to generate the blockly-compressed, blocks-compressed, and typings files, and copy them to pxt-blockly
gulp in pxt to rebuild the pxt blockly files
pxt clean && pxt serve in the target directory (eg pxt-arcade, or pxt-minecraft)
This can be combined into one command (starting from the target directory):
cd ../pxt-blockly && npm run pxt:test && cd ../pxt && gulp && cd ../pxt-arcade && pxt clean && pxt serve --rb
Make sure you've checked out the correct closure-library (see above)
See more tips about pxt+pxt-blockly testing.
gulp bump --closure-library to bump blockly version, commit, and tag.
After the Travis has deployed the package to npm, update the pxt-blockly version in
package.json in the pxt repo.
There is a playground manual testing page at tests/playground.html, which requires no build step or server running.
The original Google/Blockly is licensed under Apache License (Version 2.0).
New code is licensed under MIT.