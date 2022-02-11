This repo contains the Arcade editor built with Microsoft MakeCode (PXT).
In the editor, you will find a GitHub icon next to the save icon. Use the GitHub integration to build a library package. You do not need to install the local dev server; everything can happen in the editor.
This setup gives you a local version of the editor and the ability to load packages from your machine. This is the setup to develop new packages.
pxt-arcade folder. For example, from a git bash
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/pxt-arcade
pxt-arcade and run
cd pxt-arcade
npm install
Don't forget to periodically
git pull and
npm install to get the latest changes.
git pull
npm install
This command launches a local web server. Note that this web server is meant for development purposes only. It was not designed or secured to be run on a web server.
npm run serve
Run this command, then patch description, improve the screenshot (or record gifs) if necessary.
pxt ddt featured-game --md docs/community.md
This command requires ImageMagick (https://imagemagick.org/index.php) to be installed and available at the command line as "magick".
When changing the version of pxt-arcade-sim referenced by pxt-arcade, you need to change the version in three places:
package.json
.github/workflows/pxt-buildmain.yml
.github/workflows/pxt-buildpush.yml
In the two yml files, you'll find the version in the
ref field under the step that checks out pxt-arcade-sim.
Get a Google API key and store it in the
GOOGLE_API_KEY environment variables (turn on data from the app).
pxt downloadplaylists
Packs of images can be added to the editor using PXT packages. To create a package of images.
meta.json in the directory you created. An example
meta.json can be found here
and documentation on all of the options can be found here
.json file with the same basename as the spritesheet.
frames which maps to an array of
names for the sprites. Indices start in the top left of the sheet and proceed
left to right. For a sample file see here
pxt buildsprites SUBDIR
where
SUBDIR is the name of the directory containing the assets.
.ts
and one with the extension
.jres. Add both to the package's
pxt.json
These instructions allow you to test changes to pxt-core and pxt-common-packages. They are more involved as you need to clone and link 3 repos.
setup.cmd /firsttime
This call should automatically do the steps outlined in the manual setup and will clone and link all three repos.
[sudo] npm install -g pxt
In a common folder,
pxt folder
pxt-common-packages folder
pxt-arcade folder
pxt and run
npm install
npm run build
pxt-common-packages and run
npm install
npm link ../pxt
pxt-arcade and run
npm install
npm link ../pxt
npm link ../pxt-common-packages
From root github folder,
cd pxt-arcade
pxt serve --rebundle
More instructions at https://github.com/microsoft/pxt#running-a-target-from-localhost
To rebuild automatically when changes are made, we need gulp.
Install gulp:
npm install -g gulp
and in a seperate terminal from
pxt serve and in the pxt/ folder, run:
gulp watch
Instead of having to go to each repo, pull and link each one individually you may now use the
setup.cmd file. The usage is outlined as follows with these options: \
/firsttime Sets up developer environment - will clone 3 repos (pxt, pxt-arcade, and pxt-common-packages) and then run /link option \
/pull Does a git pull on 3 repos (pxt, pxt-arcade, and pxt-common-packages) \
/link Runs npm install and links the 3 repos \
/run Runs local server and watches for changes using gulp
Documents are rendered at the server and are viewable when received by the browser. Special styles and extended formatting are used which prevent them from rendering properly as generalized Markdown. While you can browse them here in the repo, they are not meant to render properly as GitHub document.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
MICROSOFT, the Microsoft Logo, MAKECODE, and MAKECODE ARCADE are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. They can only be used for the purposes described in and in accordance with Microsoft’s Trademark and Brand guidelines published at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/intellectualproperty/trademarks/usage/general.aspx. If the use is not covered in Microsoft’s published guidelines or you are not sure, please consult your legal counsel or MakeCode team (makecode@microsoft.com).