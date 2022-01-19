openbase logo
pxt-adafruit

by microsoft
1.6.8

Microsoft MakeCode editor for Adafruit Circuit Playground Express

Readme

MakeCode for Adafruit Circuit Playground Express Build Status

This repo contains the editor hosted at https://makecode.adafruit.com .

Local server setup

This setup gives you a local version of the editor and the ability to load packages from your machine. This is the setup to develop new packages.

Setup

npm install

Don't forget to periodically git pull and npm install to get the latest changes.

Launching the server

This command launches a local web server. Note that this web server is meant for development purposes only. It was not designed or secured to be run on a web server.

npm run serve

Creating and editing a package

  • go to /projects under the pxt-adafruit folder
  • clone your package repo, say pxt-helloworld
  • launch the server with npm run serve from the pxt-adafruit folder using npm serve
  • create a new project
  • go to project settings and click on Edit settings as text
  • add an entry in the dependency section that points to your project
    "dependencies": {
        "circuit-playground": "*",
        "helloworld": "file:../pxt-helloworld"
    },
  • click on the Blocks icon to reload the blocks.

Once this project is setup, simply reload the editor after making changes on disk.

Local Dev setup

This setup is needed if you plan to make changes in PXT itself. In most cases, it's a bit of an overkill if you are building a package for the Adafruit editor.

npm install -g pxt

In a common folder,

npm install
npm run build
  • go to pxt-common-packages and run
npm install
npm link ../pxt
  • go to pxt-adafruit and run
npm install
npm link ../pxt
npm link ../pxt-common-packages

to run the local server

From root github folder,

cd pxt-adafruit
pxt serve

to build and deploy a single package via command line

cd libs/core
pxt deploy

License

MIT

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Trademarks

MICROSOFT, the Microsoft Logo, and MAKECODE are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. They can only be used for the purposes described in and in accordance with Microsoft’s Trademark and Brand guidelines published at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/intellectualproperty/trademarks/usage/general.aspx. If the use is not covered in Microsoft’s published guidelines or you are not sure, please consult your legal counsel or MakeCode team (makecode@microsoft.com).

