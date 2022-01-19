This repo contains the editor hosted at https://makecode.adafruit.com .
This setup gives you a local version of the editor and the ability to load packages from your machine. This is the setup to develop new packages.
pxt-adafruit folder
pxt-adafruit and run
npm install
Don't forget to periodically
git pull and
npm install to get the latest changes.
This command launches a local web server. Note that this web server is meant for development purposes only. It was not designed or secured to be run on a web server.
npm run serve
/projects under the
pxt-adafruit folder
pxt-helloworld
npm run serve from the
pxt-adafruit folder using
npm serve
"dependencies": {
"circuit-playground": "*",
"helloworld": "file:../pxt-helloworld"
},
Once this project is setup, simply reload the editor after making changes on disk.
This setup is needed if you plan to make changes in PXT itself. In most cases, it's a bit of an overkill if you are building a package for the Adafruit editor.
npm install -g pxt
In a common folder,
pxt folder
pxt-common-packages folder
pxt-adafruit folder
pxt and run
npm install
npm run build
pxt-common-packages and run
npm install
npm link ../pxt
pxt-adafruit and run
npm install
npm link ../pxt
npm link ../pxt-common-packages
From root github folder,
cd pxt-adafruit
pxt serve
cd libs/core
pxt deploy
MIT
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
MICROSOFT, the Microsoft Logo, and MAKECODE are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. They can only be used for the purposes described in and in accordance with Microsoft’s Trademark and Brand guidelines published at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/intellectualproperty/trademarks/usage/general.aspx. If the use is not covered in Microsoft’s published guidelines or you are not sure, please consult your legal counsel or MakeCode team (makecode@microsoft.com).