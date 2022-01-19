MakeCode for Adafruit Circuit Playground Express

This repo contains the editor hosted at https://makecode.adafruit.com .

(optional) install Visual Studio Code

Local server setup

This setup gives you a local version of the editor and the ability to load packages from your machine. This is the setup to develop new packages.

Setup

install Node.js 8+

clone https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt-adafruit to pxt-adafruit folder

folder go to pxt-adafruit and run

npm install

Don't forget to periodically git pull and npm install to get the latest changes.

Launching the server

This command launches a local web server. Note that this web server is meant for development purposes only. It was not designed or secured to be run on a web server.

npm run serve

Creating and editing a package

go to /projects under the pxt-adafruit folder

under the folder clone your package repo, say pxt-helloworld

launch the server with npm run serve from the pxt-adafruit folder using npm serve

from the folder using create a new project

go to project settings and click on Edit settings as text

and click on add an entry in the dependency section that points to your project

"dependencies" : { "circuit-playground" : "*" , "helloworld" : "file:../pxt-helloworld" },

click on the Blocks icon to reload the blocks.

Once this project is setup, simply reload the editor after making changes on disk.

Local Dev setup

This setup is needed if you plan to make changes in PXT itself. In most cases, it's a bit of an overkill if you are building a package for the Adafruit editor.

install Node.js 8+

install the PXT command line

npm install -g pxt

In a common folder,

clone https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt to pxt folder

folder clone https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt-common-packages to pxt-common-packages folder

folder clone https://github.com/Microsoft/pxt-adafruit to pxt-adafruit folder

folder go to pxt and run

npm install npm run build

go to pxt-common-packages and run

npm install npm link ../pxt

go to pxt-adafruit and run

npm install npm link ../pxt npm link ../pxt-common-packages

to run the local server

From root github folder,

cd pxt-adafruit pxt serve

to build and deploy a single package via command line

cd libs/core pxt deploy

License

MIT

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Trademarks

MICROSOFT, the Microsoft Logo, and MAKECODE are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. They can only be used for the purposes described in and in accordance with Microsoft’s Trademark and Brand guidelines published at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/intellectualproperty/trademarks/usage/general.aspx. If the use is not covered in Microsoft’s published guidelines or you are not sure, please consult your legal counsel or MakeCode team (makecode@microsoft.com).