A node module for using the Payment Express PXPost service for payment processing. Currently only supporting making payments.
$ npm install pxpost
var pxpost = require('pxpost')
pxpost.submit({
user: 'PaymentExpressUser',
password: 'PaymentExpressPassword',
amount: '100.00',
currency: 'NZD', //defaults to NZD
transactionType: 'purchase', //default and currently only supported option
reference: 'Merchant Reference',
card: {
name: 'John Doe',
number: '4716710503591290',
expiry:'1015',
cvc2: '123'
},
}, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
//do something
} else {
console.log(result.Authorized); //Will be 1 for successful transaction
}
})
If you are running in production it uses the Payment Express production URL, otherwise it uses the UAT url.