PxPost

A node module for using the Payment Express PXPost service for payment processing. Currently only supporting making payments.

Install

$ npm install pxpost

Usage

var pxpost = require ( 'pxpost' ) pxpost.submit({ user : 'PaymentExpressUser' , password : 'PaymentExpressPassword' , amount : '100.00' , currency : 'NZD' , transactionType : 'purchase' , reference : 'Merchant Reference' , card : { name : 'John Doe' , number : '4716710503591290' , expiry : '1015' , cvc2 : '123' }, }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { } else { console .log(result.Authorized); } })

Notes

If you are running in production it uses the Payment Express production URL, otherwise it uses the UAT url.