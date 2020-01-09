openbase logo
pxp

pxpost

by Kevin
3.0.0 (see all)

A node module for using the Payment Express PXPost service for payment processing

Readme

PxPost

Build Status Coverage Status

A node module for using the Payment Express PXPost service for payment processing. Currently only supporting making payments.

Install

$ npm install pxpost

Usage

var pxpost = require('pxpost')

pxpost.submit({
  user: 'PaymentExpressUser',
  password: 'PaymentExpressPassword',
  amount: '100.00',
  currency: 'NZD', //defaults to NZD
  transactionType: 'purchase', //default and currently only supported option
  reference: 'Merchant Reference',
  card: {
      name: 'John Doe',
      number: '4716710503591290',
      expiry:'1015',
      cvc2: '123'
  },
}, function (err, result) {
  if (err) {
    //do something
  } else {
    console.log(result.Authorized); //Will be 1 for successful transaction
  }
})

Notes

If you are running in production it uses the Payment Express production URL, otherwise it uses the UAT url.

