PxPay implementation for node.js
Node module to use the PxPay service from Payment Express.
$ npm install pxpay
const pxpay = require('pxpay')
pxpay.request({
user: 'TestAccount',
password: 'password',
amount: '1.00',
reference: 'Test',
transactionId: 'test-' + Date.now(),
addCard: 1,
successURL: 'http://example.com/success',
failURL: 'http://example.com/fail'
}, function submitcallback (err, result) {
result.$.valid; //=== 1
})
If you are running in production it uses the Payment Express production URL, otherwise it uses the UAT url.