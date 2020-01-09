openbase logo
pxp

pxpay

by Kevin
2.1.0

PxPay implementation for node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PxPay

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Node module to use the PxPay service from Payment Express.

Install

$ npm install pxpay

Usage

const pxpay = require('pxpay')
  pxpay.request({
  user: 'TestAccount',
  password: 'password',
  amount: '1.00',
  reference: 'Test',
  transactionId: 'test-' + Date.now(),
  addCard: 1,
  successURL: 'http://example.com/success',
  failURL: 'http://example.com/fail'
}, function submitcallback (err, result) {
  result.$.valid; //=== 1
})

Notes

If you are running in production it uses the Payment Express production URL, otherwise it uses the UAT url.

