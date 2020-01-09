PxPay

PxPay implementation for node.js

Node module to use the PxPay service from Payment Express.

Install

$ npm install pxpay

Usage

const pxpay = require ( 'pxpay' ) pxpay.request({ user : 'TestAccount' , password : 'password' , amount : '1.00' , reference : 'Test' , transactionId : 'test-' + Date .now(), addCard : 1 , successURL : 'http://example.com/success' , failURL : 'http://example.com/fail' }, function submitcallback ( err, result ) { result.$.valid; })

Notes

If you are running in production it uses the Payment Express production URL, otherwise it uses the UAT url.