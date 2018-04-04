px2rpx

According to one stylesheet, generate rpx version and @1x, @2x and @3x stylesheet.

This set of tools contains:

a CLI tool

webpack loader

Usage

The raw stylesheet only contains @2x style, and if you

don't intend to transform the original value, eg: 1px border, add /*no*/ after the declaration

after the declaration intend to use px by force，eg: font-size, add /*px*/ after the declaration

Attention: Dealing with SASS or LESS, only /*...*/ comment can be used, in order to have the comments persisted

CLI tool

npm install -g px2rpx

px2rpx -o build src/*.wxss

Usage: px2rpx [options] <file...> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - u, --rpxUnit [value] set `rpx` unit value ( default: 75 ) - x, --threeVersion [value] whether to generate @1x, @2x and @3x version stylesheet ( default: false ) - r, --rpxVersion [value] whether to generate rpx version stylesheet ( default: true ) - b, --baseDpr [value] set base device pixel ratio ( default: 2 ) - p, --rpxPrecision [value] set rpx value precision ( default: 6 ) - o, --output [path] the output file dirname

API

var Px2rpx = require ( 'px2rpx' ); var px2rpxIns = new Px2rpx([config]); var originCssText = '...' ; var dpr = 2 ; var newCssText = px2rpxIns.generaterpx(originCssText); var newCssText = px2rpxIns.generateThree(originCssText, dpr);

License

MIT