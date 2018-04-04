According to one stylesheet, generate rpx version and @1x, @2x and @3x stylesheet.
This set of tools contains:
The raw stylesheet only contains @2x style, and if you
/*no*/ after the declaration
/*px*/ after the declaration
Attention: Dealing with SASS or LESS, only
/*...*/ comment can be used, in order to have the comments persisted
$ npm install -g px2rpx
$ px2rpx -o build src/*.wxss
Usage: px2rpx [options] <file...>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-u, --rpxUnit [value] set `rpx` unit value (default: 75)
-x, --threeVersion [value] whether to generate @1x, @2x and @3x version stylesheet (default: false)
-r, --rpxVersion [value] whether to generate rpx version stylesheet (default: true)
-b, --baseDpr [value] set base device pixel ratio (default: 2)
-p, --rpxPrecision [value] set rpx value precision (default: 6)
-o, --output [path] the output file dirname
var Px2rpx = require('px2rpx');
var px2rpxIns = new Px2rpx([config]);
var originCssText = '...';
var dpr = 2;
var newCssText = px2rpxIns.generaterpx(originCssText); // generate rpx version stylesheet
var newCssText = px2rpxIns.generateThree(originCssText, dpr); // generate @1x, @2x and @3x version stylesheet
MIT