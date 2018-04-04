openbase logo
0.5.3 (see all)

According to one stylesheet, generate rpx version

Overview

Downloads/wk

270

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

px2rpx

According to one stylesheet, generate rpx version and @1x, @2x and @3x stylesheet.

This set of tools contains:

Usage

The raw stylesheet only contains @2x style, and if you

  • don't intend to transform the original value, eg: 1px border, add /*no*/ after the declaration
  • intend to use px by force，eg: font-size, add /*px*/ after the declaration

Attention: Dealing with SASS or LESS, only /*...*/ comment can be used, in order to have the comments persisted

CLI tool

$ npm install -g px2rpx

$ px2rpx -o build src/*.wxss

  Usage: px2rpx [options] <file...>

  Options:

    -h, --help                      output usage information
    -V, --version                   output the version number
    -u, --rpxUnit [value]           set `rpx` unit value (default: 75)
    -x, --threeVersion [value]      whether to generate @1x, @2x and @3x version stylesheet (default: false)
    -r, --rpxVersion [value]        whether to generate rpx version stylesheet (default: true)
    -b, --baseDpr [value]           set base device pixel ratio (default: 2)
    -p, --rpxPrecision [value]      set rpx value precision (default: 6)
    -o, --output [path]             the output file dirname

API

var Px2rpx = require('px2rpx');
var px2rpxIns = new Px2rpx([config]);
var originCssText = '...';
var dpr = 2;
var newCssText = px2rpxIns.generaterpx(originCssText); // generate rpx version stylesheet
var newCssText = px2rpxIns.generateThree(originCssText, dpr); // generate @1x, @2x and @3x version stylesheet

License

MIT

