jQuery Password Strength Meter for Twitter Bootstrap

The jQuery Password Strength Meter is a plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that provides rulesets for visualy displaying the quality of a users typed in password.

Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses. You can choose the one that suits your purposes better.

npm entry

Requirements

jQuery 1.7 or higher

Bootstrap 2, 3, 4 or 5

Not using Bootstrap?

This plugin currently relies heavily on Bootstrap and it is not possible to use it with another framework without making big changes in the code or forgetting completely about the UI feedback.

Forks to use it with another frameworks that I know of:

How to use it

Get the latest version through Bower, npm, or just download it from this repository. Load it into your HTML after your original bootstrap and jQuery javascript files:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/pwstrength-bootstrap.min.js" > </ script >

Then just invoke the plugin on the password fields you want to attach a strength meter to. For example, to use it on all the password fields with the default examples:

$( ':password' ).pwstrength();

To apply it only to one input and change the options:

$( '#passwd1' ).pwstrength({ ui : { showVerdictsInsideProgressBar : true } });

Options

Click here to find the complete list of options for the plugin.

If you are looking for options to change or add new texts, please have a look at the internationalization section.

Methods

Once the plugin has been initialized, it is possible to interact with it through the methods.

It is possible to force an update on a password strength meter. It will force a new score calculation and an update of the UI elements, the onKeyUp callback will be called.

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "forceUpdate" );

Remove the strength meter

This will remove the data associated to the meter, and the UI elements.

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "destroy" );

Adding Custom Rules

The plugin comes with the functionality to easily define your own custom rules. The format is as follows:

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "addRule" , "ruleName" , function ( options, word, score ) {}, rule_score, rule_enabled);

Example:

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "addRule" , "testRule" , function ( options, word, score ) { return word.match( /[a-z].[0-9]/ ) && score; }, 10 , true );

Change the score associated to a rule

It is possible to change the score given by a rule. It works like this:

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "changeScore" , "wordSequences" , -100 );

That would penalize even more the presence of sequences in the password.

Activate and deactivate rules

It is also possible to activate or deactivate rules. It as simple as:

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "ruleActive" , "wordSequences" , false );

That would avoid looking for sequences in the password being tested.

Know if all password inputs pass a specific rule

This method allows to make a quick check to test if all password inputs in the page pass a rule, the method returns a boolean value. Example:

$( "#passwdfield" ).pwstrength( "ruleIsMet" , "wordSequences" );

Callback Functions

The plugin provides three callback functions, onLoad, onKeyUp, and scoreCalculated. You can use them like this:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { var options = {}; options.common = { onLoad : function ( ) { $( '#messages' ).text( 'Start typing password' ); }, onKeyUp : function ( evt, data ) { $( "#length-help-text" ).text( "Current length: " + $(evt.target).val().length + " and score: " + data.score); }, onScore : function ( options, word, totalScoreCalculated ) { if (word.length === 20 && totalScoreCalculated < options.ui.scores[ 1 ]) { return options.ui.score[ 1 ] } return totalScoreCalculated; } }; $( ':password' ).pwstrength(options); });

Extra restrictions

The plugin comes with two validation rules deactivated by default. One checks the length of the password and penalizes it if it's too long; and the other checks if the password contains a banned char, and penalizes it if it does.

You can configure the max length of the password by using the option maxChar . You can also configure the invalid chars by using the option invalidCharsRegExp .

If you need these restrictions you just need to activate this two rules:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { var options = {}; options.rules = { activated : { wordMaxLength : true , wordInvalidChar : true } }; $( ':password' ).pwstrength(options); });

Internationalization (i18n)

The plugin has support for internationalization. It also comes with some example translations, you can find them in the locales folder.

The plugin provides a default implementation of the translation function, but you can override it using the option i18n.t .

The default implementation will try to make use of the popular i18next front-end translation tool. If you happen to use it, then you only need to add the translations into your resources and load them. The plugin will automatically make use of it. You can find more details about and how to use it i18next in their website. There is also an example in the repository that uses that library.

In case the i18next library is not available, then the default behavior is to return the english texts as a fallback.

What are the translatable texts?

You can find the non-rules texts in any of the provided translation example files, and besides what you find there, every rule name is a valid key for the translation file. You can use this to add new error messages (or remove them) for the engine rules.

How to customize the translation function

If you want to manage translations yourself or you don't use i18next you can override the default translation function like this:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { var options = {}; options.i18n = { t : function ( key ) { var result = translateThisThing(key); return result === key ? '' : result; } }; $( ':password' ).pwstrength(options); });

You can find an example of some keys and translations in the locales folder.

Examples

There are some examples in the examples directory. Just serve them with any webserver and check them in your browser. Make sure you serve the examples directory as the site root. For example:

cd examples python -m SimpleHTTPServer

And go to localhost:8000.

Alternatively, you can check-out the examples in a hosted demo.

Build and Test

The build and testing processes rely on Grunt. To use them you need to have node.js and grunt-cli installed on your system. Assuming you have node.js in your Linux system, you'll need to do something like this:

sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

Now you have the grunt command line utility installed globally.

Bundle and minified

To generate the bundle and the minified file you only need to execute this in the project directory:

npm install -d grunt

It will check the source files, and build a minified version with its corresponding source map. The generated files will be available in the dist directory.

Testing

To run the tests the only thing you need to do is execute this in the project directory:

npm install -d grunt test

It will check all the source files with ESLint and run the tests, which are written with Jasmine. You'll find the tests source code in the spec directory.

Travis is being used for continuos integration. You can check there if the tests are passing.