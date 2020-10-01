openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pws

pws

by Rasmus Porsager
5.0.2 (see all)

🤝 Persistent Web Sockets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Size license

🤝 PWS - PersistentWebSocket

PWS gives you a reconnecting websocket to use in the browser or in node simply by switching out new WebSocket with new PersistentWebSocket.

It behaves the same as a regular browser WebSocket, but reconnects automatically with a simple backoff algorithm if the connection closes.

Getting started

const pws = new PersistentWebSocket(url)

// Called every time a connection is established
pws.onopen = () => pws.send('Hello')

// Echo messages received
pws.onmessage = event => pws.send('You said: ' + event.data)

More details at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WebSocket/WebSocket

Using in node

You can also use PWS with the nodejs WebSocket library ws

const WebSocket = require('ws')
    , Pws = require('pws')

const pws = Pws(url, WebSocket)

// as in the browser...

More details at https://github.com/websockets/ws/blob/master/doc/ws.md#new-websocketaddress-protocols-options

Heartbeat

To ensure a persistent connection it's necessary to send messages at regular intervals from the server to keep the connection alive. The WebSocket protocol only implements a ping to be sent from the server, but not in the other direction. This can leave the client in a half open state where it thinks it's connected, but doesn't receive messages from the server. To prevent this state PWS let's you set a specific timeout after which to force a reconnection if you did not receive any messages from the server.

new PersistentWebSocket(url, {
  pingTimeout: 30 * 1000 // Reconnect if no message received in 30s.
})

Backoff algorithm

The backoff algorithm is inspired by primus and http://dthain.blogspot.com/2009/02/exponential-backoff-in-distributed.html, and stops at a maximum reconnection timeout of 5 minutes.

Reconnect on browser online

PWS will also reconnect on the browsers online event, irregardless of the current timeout for the next reconnect, to ensure a connection is regained as fast as possible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial