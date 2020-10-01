🤝 PWS - PersistentWebSocket

PWS gives you a reconnecting websocket to use in the browser or in node simply by switching out new WebSocket with new PersistentWebSocket .

It behaves the same as a regular browser WebSocket, but reconnects automatically with a simple backoff algorithm if the connection closes.

Getting started

const pws = new PersistentWebSocket(url) pws.onopen = () => pws.send( 'Hello' ) pws.onmessage = event => pws.send( 'You said: ' + event.data)

More details at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WebSocket/WebSocket

Using in node

You can also use PWS with the nodejs WebSocket library ws

const WebSocket = require ( 'ws' ) , Pws = require ( 'pws' ) const pws = Pws(url, WebSocket)

More details at https://github.com/websockets/ws/blob/master/doc/ws.md#new-websocketaddress-protocols-options

Heartbeat

To ensure a persistent connection it's necessary to send messages at regular intervals from the server to keep the connection alive. The WebSocket protocol only implements a ping to be sent from the server, but not in the other direction. This can leave the client in a half open state where it thinks it's connected, but doesn't receive messages from the server. To prevent this state PWS let's you set a specific timeout after which to force a reconnection if you did not receive any messages from the server.

new PersistentWebSocket(url, { pingTimeout : 30 * 1000 })

Backoff algorithm

The backoff algorithm is inspired by primus and http://dthain.blogspot.com/2009/02/exponential-backoff-in-distributed.html, and stops at a maximum reconnection timeout of 5 minutes.

Reconnect on browser online