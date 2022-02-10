pwned

A command-line tool for querying Troy Hunt's Have I been pwned? service using the hibp Node.js module.

Installation

Download and install Node.js, then install pwned globally using npm :

npm install pwned -g

Alternatively, you can run it on-demand using the npx package runner:

npx pwned

Protected Commands

On July 18th, 2019, the haveibeenpwned.com API moved several services behind authentication, requiring an API key. See Troy's blog post for rationale and a full explanation. In order to use some of pwned commands (e.g. ba , pa , and search ), you will need to get an API key and run pwned apiKey <your-key> to configure pwned . The other commands do not require an API key and you may use them without obtaining one.

Usage

pwned <command> Commands: pwned apiKey <key> set the API key to be used for authenticated requests pwned ba <account|email> get all breaches for an account (username or email address) pwned breach <name> get a single breached site by breach name pwned breaches get all breaches in the system pwned dc get all data classes in the system pwned pa <email> get all pastes for an account (email address) pwned pw <password> securely check a password for public exposure pwned search <account|email> search breaches and pastes for an account (username or email address) Options: -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] -v, --version Show version number [ boolean ]

Examples

Get all breaches for an account:

$ pwned ba pleasebeclean@fingerscrossed.tld ✔ Good news — no pwnage found !

Get all breaches in the system, filtering results to just the 'adobe.com' domain:

$ pwned breaches -d adobe.com - Title: Adobe Name: Adobe Domain: adobe.com BreachDate: 2013 -10 -04 AddedDate: 2013 -12 -04T00:00:00Z ModifiedDate: 2013 -12 -04T00:00:00Z PwnCount: 152445165 Description: In October 2013 , 153 million Adobe accounts were breached with each containing an internal ID, username, email, <em>encrypted</em> password and a password hint in plain text. The password cryptography was poorly done and <a href="http://stricture-group.com/files/adobe-top100.txt" target="_blank" rel="noopener">many were quickly resolved back to plain text</a>. The unencrypted hints also <a href="http://www.troyhunt.com/2013/11/adobe-credentials-and-serious.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">disclosed much about the passwords</a> adding further to the risk that hundreds of millions of Adobe customers already faced. DataClasses: - Email addresses - Password hints - Passwords - Usernames IsVerified: true IsFabricated: false IsSensitive: false IsActive: true IsRetired: false IsSpamList: false LogoType: svg

Get a single breached site by breach name:

$ pwned breach MyCompany ✔ No breach found by that name .

Get all the data classes in the system, returning raw JSON results for external/chained consumption:

$ pwned dc ["Account balances","Address book contacts","Age groups","Ages","Apps installed on devices","Astrological signs","Auth tokens","Avatars","Bank account numbers","Banking PINs","Beauty ratings","Biometric data","Browser user agent details","Buying preferences","Car ownership statuses","Career levels","Cellular network names","Charitable donations","Chat logs","Credit card CVV","Credit cards","Credit status information","Customer feedback","Customer interactions","Dates of birth","Deceased date","Deceased statuses","Device information","Device usage tracking data","Drinking habits","Drug habits","Eating habits","Education levels","Email addresses","Email messages","Employers","Ethnicities","Family members' names","Family plans","Family structure","Financial investments","Financial transactions","Fitness levels","Genders","Geographic locations","Government issued IDs","Health insurance information","Historical passwords","Home ownership statuses","Homepage URLs","IMEI numbers","IMSI numbers","Income levels","Instant messenger identities","IP addresses","Job titles","MAC addresses","Marital statuses","Names","Nationalities","Net worths","Nicknames","Occupations","Parenting plans","Partial credit card data","Passport numbers","Password hints","Passwords","Payment histories","Payment methods","Personal descriptions","Personal health data","Personal interests","Phone numbers","Physical addresses","Physical attributes","Political donations","Political views","Private messages","Professional skills","Profile photos","Purchases","Purchasing habits","Races","Recovery email addresses","Relationship statuses","Religions","Reward program balances","Salutations","School grades (class levels)","Security questions and answers","Sexual fetishes","Sexual orientations","Smoking habits","SMS messages","Social connections","Social media profiles","Spoken languages","Support tickets","Survey results","Time zones","Travel habits","User statuses","User website URLs","Usernames","Utility bills","Vehicle details","Website activity","Work habits","Years of birth","Years of professional experience"]

Get all pastes for an email address:

$ pwned pa nobody@nowhere.com - Source: Pastebin Id: YrpQA60S Title: null Date: 2018 -01 -24T07:54:15Z EmailCount: 16476 - Source: Pastebin Id: suPshHZ1 Title: null Date: 2017 -09 -06T03:41:33Z EmailCount: 20444 - Source: Pastebin Id: xyb8vavK Title: null Date: 2015 -06 -01T00:16:46Z EmailCount: 8 - Source: Pastebin Id: DaaFj8Be Title: CrackingCore - Redder04 Date: 2015 -04 -05T22:22:39Z EmailCount: 116 - Source: Pastebin Id: 9MAAgecd Title: IPTV Yabancı Combolist Date: 2015 -02 -07T15:21:00Z EmailCount: 244 - Source: Pastebin Id: QMx1dPUT Title: null Date: 2015 -02 -02T20:45:00Z EmailCount: 6607 - Source: Pastebin Id: zUFSee4n Title: nethingoez Date: 2015 -01 -21T15:13:00Z EmailCount: 312 - Source: AdHocUrl Id: http://siph0n.in/exploits.php?id=4560 Title: BuzzMachines.com 40k+ Date: null EmailCount: 36959 - Source: AdHocUrl Id: http://siph0n.in/exploits.php?id=4737 Title: PayPalSucks Database 102k Date: null EmailCount: 82071 - Source: AdHocUrl Id: http://balockae.online/files/BlackMarketReloaded_users.sql Title: balockae.online Date: null EmailCount: 10547

Securely check a password to see if it has been exposed in a data breach:

$ pwned pw Password1234 ⚠ Oh no — pwned 3360 times!

Search both breaches and pastes for an account (truncating breach data):

$ pwned search nobody breaches: - Name: BattlefieldHeroes - Name: CannabisForum - Name: Forbes - Name: Gawker - Name: HackForums - Name: LoungeBoard - Name: PokemonCreed - Name: Win7Vista pastes: null

License

This tool is distributed under the MIT License.