A command-line tool for querying Troy Hunt's Have I been pwned? service using the hibp Node.js module.
Download and install Node.js, then install
pwned globally using
npm:
npm install pwned -g
Alternatively, you can run it on-demand using the
npx package runner:
npx pwned
On July 18th, 2019, the haveibeenpwned.com API moved several services behind
authentication, requiring an API key. See Troy's blog post
for rationale and a full explanation. In order to use some of
pwned commands
(e.g.
ba,
pa, and
search), you will need to get an API key
and run
pwned apiKey <your-key> to configure
pwned. The other commands do
not require an API key and you may use them without obtaining one.
pwned <command>
Commands:
pwned apiKey <key> set the API key to be used for authenticated requests
pwned ba <account|email> get all breaches for an account (username or email address)
pwned breach <name> get a single breached site by breach name
pwned breaches get all breaches in the system
pwned dc get all data classes in the system
pwned pa <email> get all pastes for an account (email address)
pwned pw <password> securely check a password for public exposure
pwned search <account|email> search breaches and pastes for an account (username or email
address)
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Get all breaches for an account:
$ pwned ba pleasebeclean@fingerscrossed.tld
✔ Good news — no pwnage found!
Get all breaches in the system, filtering results to just the 'adobe.com' domain:
$ pwned breaches -d adobe.com
-
Title: Adobe
Name: Adobe
Domain: adobe.com
BreachDate: 2013-10-04
AddedDate: 2013-12-04T00:00:00Z
ModifiedDate: 2013-12-04T00:00:00Z
PwnCount: 152445165
Description: In October 2013, 153 million Adobe accounts were breached with each containing an internal ID, username, email, <em>encrypted</em> password and a password hint in plain text. The password cryptography was poorly done and <a href="http://stricture-group.com/files/adobe-top100.txt" target="_blank" rel="noopener">many were quickly resolved back to plain text</a>. The unencrypted hints also <a href="http://www.troyhunt.com/2013/11/adobe-credentials-and-serious.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">disclosed much about the passwords</a> adding further to the risk that hundreds of millions of Adobe customers already faced.
DataClasses:
- Email addresses
- Password hints
- Passwords
- Usernames
IsVerified: true
IsFabricated: false
IsSensitive: false
IsActive: true
IsRetired: false
IsSpamList: false
LogoType: svg
Get a single breached site by breach name:
$ pwned breach MyCompany
✔ No breach found by that name.
Get all the data classes in the system, returning raw JSON results for external/chained consumption:
$ pwned dc --raw
["Account balances","Address book contacts","Age groups","Ages","Apps installed on devices","Astrological signs","Auth tokens","Avatars","Bank account numbers","Banking PINs","Beauty ratings","Biometric data","Browser user agent details","Buying preferences","Car ownership statuses","Career levels","Cellular network names","Charitable donations","Chat logs","Credit card CVV","Credit cards","Credit status information","Customer feedback","Customer interactions","Dates of birth","Deceased date","Deceased statuses","Device information","Device usage tracking data","Drinking habits","Drug habits","Eating habits","Education levels","Email addresses","Email messages","Employers","Ethnicities","Family members' names","Family plans","Family structure","Financial investments","Financial transactions","Fitness levels","Genders","Geographic locations","Government issued IDs","Health insurance information","Historical passwords","Home ownership statuses","Homepage URLs","IMEI numbers","IMSI numbers","Income levels","Instant messenger identities","IP addresses","Job titles","MAC addresses","Marital statuses","Names","Nationalities","Net worths","Nicknames","Occupations","Parenting plans","Partial credit card data","Passport numbers","Password hints","Passwords","Payment histories","Payment methods","Personal descriptions","Personal health data","Personal interests","Phone numbers","Physical addresses","Physical attributes","Political donations","Political views","Private messages","Professional skills","Profile photos","Purchases","Purchasing habits","Races","Recovery email addresses","Relationship statuses","Religions","Reward program balances","Salutations","School grades (class levels)","Security questions and answers","Sexual fetishes","Sexual orientations","Smoking habits","SMS messages","Social connections","Social media profiles","Spoken languages","Support tickets","Survey results","Time zones","Travel habits","User statuses","User website URLs","Usernames","Utility bills","Vehicle details","Website activity","Work habits","Years of birth","Years of professional experience"]
Get all pastes for an email address:
$ pwned pa nobody@nowhere.com
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: YrpQA60S
Title: null
Date: 2018-01-24T07:54:15Z
EmailCount: 16476
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: suPshHZ1
Title: null
Date: 2017-09-06T03:41:33Z
EmailCount: 20444
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: xyb8vavK
Title: null
Date: 2015-06-01T00:16:46Z
EmailCount: 8
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: DaaFj8Be
Title: CrackingCore - Redder04
Date: 2015-04-05T22:22:39Z
EmailCount: 116
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: 9MAAgecd
Title: IPTV Yabancı Combolist
Date: 2015-02-07T15:21:00Z
EmailCount: 244
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: QMx1dPUT
Title: null
Date: 2015-02-02T20:45:00Z
EmailCount: 6607
-
Source: Pastebin
Id: zUFSee4n
Title: nethingoez
Date: 2015-01-21T15:13:00Z
EmailCount: 312
-
Source: AdHocUrl
Id: http://siph0n.in/exploits.php?id=4560
Title: BuzzMachines.com 40k+
Date: null
EmailCount: 36959
-
Source: AdHocUrl
Id: http://siph0n.in/exploits.php?id=4737
Title: PayPalSucks Database 102k
Date: null
EmailCount: 82071
-
Source: AdHocUrl
Id: http://balockae.online/files/BlackMarketReloaded_users.sql
Title: balockae.online
Date: null
EmailCount: 10547
Securely check a password to see if it has been exposed in a data breach:
$ pwned pw Password1234
⚠ Oh no — pwned 3360 times!
Search both breaches and pastes for an account (truncating breach data):
$ pwned search nobody
breaches:
-
Name: BattlefieldHeroes
-
Name: CannabisForum
-
Name: Forbes
-
Name: Gawker
-
Name: HackForums
-
Name: LoungeBoard
-
Name: PokemonCreed
-
Name: Win7Vista
pastes: null
This tool is distributed under the MIT License.