Progressive web metrics at your fingertipz. 💅
CLI tool and lib to gather performance metrics via Lighthouse.
Documentation on these metrics in the works. If you hit bugs in the metrics collection, report at Lighthouse issues. How to use article
$ yarn global add pwmetrics
# or
$ yarn add --dev pwmetrics
$ pwmetrics <url> <flags>
pwmetrics http://example.com/
# --runs=n Does n runs (eg. 3, 5), and reports the median run's numbers.
# Median run selected by run with the median TTI.
pwmetrics http://example.com/ --runs=3
# --json Reports json details to stdout.
pwmetrics http://example.com/ --json
# returns...
# {runs: [{
# "timings": [
# {
# "name": "First Contentful Paint",
# "value": 289.642
# },
# {
# "name": "First Meaningful Paint",
# "value": 289.6
# },
# ...
# --output-path File path to save results.
pwmetrics http://example.com/ --output-path='pathToFile/file.json'
# --config Provide configuration (defaults to `package.json`). See _Defining config_ below.
pwmetrics --config=pwmetrics-config.js
# --submit Submit results to Google Sheets. See _Defining submit_ below.
pwmetrics --submit
# --upload Upload Lighthouse traces to Google Drive. See _Defining upload_ below.
pwmetrics --upload
# --view View Lighthouse traces, which were uploaded to Google Drive, in DevTools. See _Defining view_ below.
pwmetrics --view
##
## CLI options useful for CI
##
# --expectations Assert metrics results against provides values. See _Defining expectations_ below.
pwmetrics --expectations
# --fail-on-error Exit PWMetrics with an error status code after the first unfilled expectation.
pwmetrics --fail-on-error
# run pwmetrics with config in package.json
pwmetrics --config
package.json
...
"pwmetrics": {
"url": "http://example.com/",
// other configuration options
}
...
# run pwmetrics with config in pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics --config=pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics-config.js
module.exports = {
url: 'http://example.com/',
// other configuration options. Read _All available configuration options_
}
pwmetrics-config.js
const METRICS = require('pwmetrics/lib/metrics');
module.exports = {
url: 'http://example.com/',
flags: { // AKA feature flags
runs: 3, // number or runs
submit: true, // turn on submitting to Google Sheets
upload: true, // turn on uploading to Google Drive
view: true, // open uploaded traces to Google Drive in DevTools
expectations: true, // turn on assertion metrics results against provides values
json: true, // not required, set to true if you want json output
outputPath: 'stdout', // not required, only needed if you have specified json output, can be "stdout" or a path
chromePath: '/Applications/Google\ Chrome\ Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome\ Canary', //optional path to specific Chrome location
chromeFlags: '', // custom flags to pass to Chrome. For a full list of flags, see http://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/.
// Note: pwmetrics supports all flags from Lighthouse
showOutput: true, // not required, set to false for pwmetrics not output any console.log messages
failOnError: false // not required, set to true if you want to fail the process on expectations errors
},
expectations: {
// these expectations values are examples, for your cases set your own
// it's not required to use all metrics, you can use just a few of them
// Read _Available metrics_ where all keys are defined
[METRICS.TTFCP]: {
warn: '>=1500',
error: '>=2000'
},
[METRICS.TTFMP]: {
warn: '>=2000',
error: '>=3000'
},
[METRICS.TTI]: {
...
},
[METRICS.TTFCPUIDLE]: {
...
},
[METRICS.SI]: {
...
},
},
sheets: {
type: 'GOOGLE_SHEETS', // sheets service type. Available types: GOOGLE_SHEETS
options: {
spreadsheetId: 'sheet_id',
tableName: 'data',
uploadMedian: false // not required, set to true if you want to upload only the median run
}
},
clientSecret: {
// Data object. Can be get
// either
// by (using everything in step 1 here)[https://developers.google.com/sheets/api/quickstart/nodejs#step_1_turn_on_the_api_name]
//
// example format:
//
// installed: {
// client_id: "sample_client_id",
// project_id: "sample_project_id",
// auth_uri: "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth",
// token_uri: "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token",
// auth_provider_x509_cert_url: "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v1/certs",
// client_secret: "sample_client_secret",
// redirect_uris: [
// "url",
// "http://localhost"
// ]
// }
//
// or
// by (using everything in step 1 here)[https://developers.google.com/drive/v3/web/quickstart/nodejs]
}
}
Recipes for using with CI
# run pwmetrics with config in package.json
pwmetrics --expectations
package.json
...
"pwmetrics": {
"url": "http://example.com/",
"expectations": {
...
}
}
...
# run pwmetrics with config in pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics --expectations --config=pwmetrics-config.js
Submit results to Google Sheets
Instructions:
sheets.options.spreadsheetId property.
client_secret and put it into the config as value of
clientSecret property.
# run pwmetrics with config in package.json
pwmetrics --submit
# run pwmetrics with config in pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics --submit --config=pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics-config.js
module.exports = {
'url': 'http://example.com/',
'sheets': {
...
},
'clientSecret': {
...
}
}
Upload Lighthouse traces to Google Drive
Instructions:
client_secret and put it into the config as value of
clientSecret property.
# run pwmetrics with config in package.json
pwmetrics --upload
# run pwmetrics with config in pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics --upload --config=pwmetrics-config.js
pwmetrics-config.js
module.exports = {
'url': 'http://example.com/',
'clientSecret': {
...
}
}
Show Lighthouse traces in timeline-viewer.
Required to use
uploadflag
timeline-viewer - Shareable URLs for your Chrome DevTools Timeline traces.
# run pwmetrics with config in package.json
pwmetrics --upload --view
# run pwmetrics with config in your-own-file.js
pwmetrics --upload --view --config=your-own-file.js
pwmetrics-config.js
module.exports = {
'url': 'http://example.com/',
'clientSecret': {
...
}
}
All metrics now are stored in separate constant object located in
pwmetrics/lib/metrics/metrics;
// lib/metrics/metrics.ts
{
METRICS: {
TTFCP: 'firstContentfulPaint',
TTFMP: 'firstMeaningfulPaint',
TTFCPUIDLE: 'firstCPUIdle',
TTI: 'interactive',
SI: 'speedIndex'
}
}
Read article Performance metrics. What’s this all about? which is decoding this metrics.
const PWMetrics = require('pwmetrics');
const options = {
flags: {
runs: 3, // number or runs
submit: true, // turn on submitting to Google Sheets
upload: true, // turn on uploading to Google Drive
view: true, // open uploaded traces to Google Drive in DevTools
expectations: true, // turn on assertation metrics results against provides values
chromeFlags: '--headless' // run in headless Chrome
}
};
const pwMetrics = new PWMetrics('http://example.com/', options); // _All available configuration options_ can be used as `options`
pwMetrics.start(); // returns Promise
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|flags*
|Object
|
{ runs: 1, submit: false, upload: false, view: false, expectations: false, disableCpuThrottling: false, chromeFlags: '' }
|Feature flags
|expectations
|Object
|{}
|See Defining expectations above.
|sheets
|Object
|{}
|See Defining submit above.
|clientSecret
|Object
|{}
|Client secrete data generated by Google API console. To setup Google Developer project and get credentials apply everything in step 1 here.
*pwmetrics supports all flags from Lighthouse. See here for the complete list.
Apache 2.0. Google Inc.