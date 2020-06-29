PWMetrics

Progressive web metrics at your fingertipz. 💅

CLI tool and lib to gather performance metrics via Lighthouse.

Documentation on these metrics in the works. If you hit bugs in the metrics collection, report at Lighthouse issues. How to use article

Install

$ yarn global add pwmetrics $ yarn add --dev pwmetrics

CLI Usage

$ pwmetrics <url> <flags> pwmetrics http://example.com/ pwmetrics http://example.com/ --runs=3 pwmetrics http://example.com/ --json pwmetrics http://example.com/ --output-path= 'pathToFile/file.json' pwmetrics --config=pwmetrics-config.js pwmetrics --submit pwmetrics --upload pwmetrics --view pwmetrics --expectations pwmetrics --fail-on-error

Defining config

pwmetrics --config

package.json

... "pwmetrics" : { "url" : "http://example.com/" , } ...

pwmetrics --config=pwmetrics-config.js

pwmetrics-config.js

module .exports = { url : 'http://example.com/' , }

All available configuration options

pwmetrics-config.js

const METRICS = require ( 'pwmetrics/lib/metrics' ); module .exports = { url : 'http://example.com/' , flags : { runs : 3 , submit : true , upload : true , view : true , expectations : true , json : true , outputPath : 'stdout' , chromePath : '/Applications/Google\ Chrome\ Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome\ Canary' , chromeFlags : '' , showOutput : true , failOnError : false }, expectations : { [METRICS.TTFCP]: { warn : '>=1500' , error : '>=2000' }, [METRICS.TTFMP]: { warn : '>=2000' , error : '>=3000' }, [METRICS.TTI]: { ... }, [METRICS.TTFCPUIDLE]: { ... }, [METRICS.SI]: { ... }, }, sheets : { type : 'GOOGLE_SHEETS' , options : { spreadsheetId : 'sheet_id' , tableName : 'data' , uploadMedian : false } }, clientSecret : { } }

Defining expectations

Recipes for using with CI

pwmetrics --expectations

package.json

... "pwmetrics" : { "url" : "http://example.com/" , "expectations" : { ... } } ...

pwmetrics --expectations --config=pwmetrics-config.js

Defining submit

Submit results to Google Sheets

Instructions:

Copy this spreadsheet.

Copy the ID of the spreadsheet into the config as value of sheets.options.spreadsheetId property.

property. Setup Google Developer project and get credentials. (everything in step 1 here)

Take a client_secret and put it into the config as value of clientSecret property.

pwmetrics --submit

pwmetrics --submit --config=pwmetrics-config.js

pwmetrics-config.js

module .exports = { 'url' : 'http://example.com/' , 'sheets' : { ... }, 'clientSecret' : { ... } }

Defining upload

Upload Lighthouse traces to Google Drive

Instructions:

Setup Google Developer project and get credentials. (everything in step 1 here)

Take a client_secret and put it into the config as value of clientSecret property.

pwmetrics --upload

pwmetrics --upload --config=pwmetrics-config.js

pwmetrics-config.js

module .exports = { 'url' : 'http://example.com/' , 'clientSecret' : { ... } }

View Lighthouse traces in timeline-viewer

Show Lighthouse traces in timeline-viewer.

Required to use upload flag

timeline-viewer - Shareable URLs for your Chrome DevTools Timeline traces.

pwmetrics --upload --view

pwmetrics --upload --view --config=your-own-file.js

pwmetrics-config.js

module .exports = { 'url' : 'http://example.com/' , 'clientSecret' : { ... } }

Available metrics:

All metrics now are stored in separate constant object located in pwmetrics/lib/metrics/metrics ;

{ METRICS : { TTFCP : 'firstContentfulPaint' , TTFMP : 'firstMeaningfulPaint' , TTFCPUIDLE : 'firstCPUIdle' , TTI : 'interactive' , SI : 'speedIndex' } }

Read article Performance metrics. What’s this all about? which is decoding this metrics.

API

const PWMetrics = require ( 'pwmetrics' ); const options = { flags : { runs : 3 , submit : true , upload : true , view : true , expectations : true , chromeFlags : '--headless' } }; const pwMetrics = new PWMetrics( 'http://example.com/' , options); pwMetrics.start();

Options

Option Type Default Description flags* Object { runs: 1, submit: false, upload: false, view: false, expectations: false, disableCpuThrottling: false, chromeFlags: '' } Feature flags expectations Object {} See Defining expectations above. sheets Object {} See Defining submit above. clientSecret Object {} Client secrete data generated by Google API console. To setup Google Developer project and get credentials apply everything in step 1 here.

*pwmetrics supports all flags from Lighthouse. See here for the complete list.

Recipes

License

Apache 2.0. Google Inc.