Build Scalable Progressive Web Apps. Start via docs.pwafire.org site.
All responses returned have a new
ok value, a boolean type which replaces
success value, a boolean as shown below;
// Async API...
const res = await pwa.CopyText(text);
// Lower versions...
if (res.success) {
// Do something...
}
// New version starting v4.0.0
if (res.ok) {
// Do something...
}
Progressive Web Apps API of APIs. All New Web Capabilities as one Package.
npm i pwafire --save
Note that you can still use a specific version over the pwafire cdn
import { pwa } from "https://unpkg.com/pwafire/esm/index.js";
import { pwa } from "https://unpkg.com/pwafire@3.0.8/esm/index.js";
import { pwa } from "pwafire";
pwa.Share(data);
Preview Documentation : Get Started
npm i --save pwafire@latest
// Get the check instance from pwafire...
import { check } from "pwafire";
//...
// The response is a boolean, true or false...
const supported = await check.Share();
// You can get a list of all apis and their support status as well...
const all = await check.All();
|Feature
|Stabilty
|Custom Install Button
|ok
|Background Sync
|ok
|Badging
|ok
|Contact Picker
|ok
|Share Target
|ok
|Screen Wake Lock
|ok
|Content Indexing
|ok
|Web payments
|ok
|Copy Images
|ok
|Push Notifications
|ok
|Web Share
|ok
|View All, 10 + Here
|14
Follow our Developer Account on Twitter. Get Live Help on our Slack Workspace.
|Communication Channel
|Talk to us
|Twitter Chat
|Tweet us
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website [Contribute]
Propose your Feature by Creating an Issue
|License
|Link
|MIT License
|View License