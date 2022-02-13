openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pwafire

by pwafire
3.0.5 (see all)

Progressive Web Apps API of APIs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

349

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Progressive Web Apps API of APIs (Sponsor us)

Build Scalable Progressive Web Apps. Start via docs.pwafire.org site.

Build package CI

Breaking change for v4.0.0 moving forward

All responses returned have a new ok value, a boolean type which replaces success value, a boolean as shown below;

// Async API...
const res = await pwa.CopyText(text);

// Lower versions...
if (res.success) {
  // Do something...
}

// New version starting v4.0.0
if (res.ok) {
  // Do something...
}

Introducing pwafire cdn and npm

Progressive Web Apps API of APIs. All New Web Capabilities as one Package.

Install pwafire via NPM

 npm i pwafire --save

Get pwafire over CDN as an E6 Module

Note that you can still use a specific version over the pwafire cdn

Latest version

import { pwa } from "https://unpkg.com/pwafire/esm/index.js";

Specific version

import { pwa } from "https://unpkg.com/pwafire@3.0.8/esm/index.js";

Example : using pwafire

Import pwafire in your react app

import { pwa } from "pwafire";

Call the share method on pwa

pwa.Share(data);

Preview Documentation : Get Started

API Feature Detection

  • Goal is to allow room for custom handlers if need be
  • This approach is going to be experimental and will be updated
  • This addition is going to be built for available stable apis

Example and use case

  • Web Share is both on Edge desktop and mobile, but not with chrome. I'd like to show a copy link button for chrome
  • Install latest pwafire version, already up for testing in v4 alpha-3*
 npm i --save pwafire@latest
  • Try it out
// Get the check instance from pwafire...
import { check } from "pwafire";
//...
// The response is a boolean, true or false...
const supported = await check.Share();
// You can get a list of all apis and their support status as well...
const all = await check.All();

PWA : New Web Capabilities

FeatureStabilty
Custom Install Buttonok
Background Syncok
Badgingok
Contact Pickerok
Share Targetok
Screen Wake Lockok
Content Indexingok
Web paymentsok
Copy Imagesok
Push Notificationsok
Web Shareok
View All, 10 + Here14

Chat : Join the conversation

Follow our Developer Account on Twitter. Get Live Help on our Slack Workspace.

Communication ChannelTalk to us
Twitter ChatTweet us

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website [Contribute]

Contribute

Propose your Feature by Creating an Issue

License

LicenseLink
MIT LicenseView License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial