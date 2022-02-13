Build Scalable Progressive Web Apps. Start via docs.pwafire.org site.

Breaking change for v4.0.0 moving forward

All responses returned have a new ok value, a boolean type which replaces success value, a boolean as shown below;

const res = await pwa.CopyText(text); if (res.success) { } if (res.ok) { }

Introducing pwafire cdn and npm

Progressive Web Apps API of APIs. All New Web Capabilities as one Package.

Install pwafire via NPM

npm i pwafire --save

Get pwafire over CDN as an E6 Module

Note that you can still use a specific version over the pwafire cdn

Latest version

import { pwa } from "https://unpkg.com/pwafire/esm/index.js" ;

Specific version

import { pwa } from "https://unpkg.com/pwafire@3.0.8/esm/index.js" ;

Example : using pwafire

Import pwafire in your react app

import { pwa } from "pwafire" ;

Call the share method on pwa

pwa.Share(data);

Preview Documentation : Get Started

API Feature Detection

Goal is to allow room for custom handlers if need be

This approach is going to be experimental and will be updated

This addition is going to be built for available stable apis

Example and use case

Web Share is both on Edge desktop and mobile, but not with chrome. I'd like to show a copy link button for chrome

Install latest pwafire version, already up for testing in v4 alpha-3*

npm i --save pwafire@latest

Try it out

import { check } from "pwafire" ; const supported = await check.Share(); const all = await check.All();

PWA : New Web Capabilities

Feature Stabilty Custom Install Button ok Background Sync ok Badging ok Contact Picker ok Share Target ok Screen Wake Lock ok Content Indexing ok Web payments ok Copy Images ok Push Notifications ok Web Share ok View All, 10 + Here 14

