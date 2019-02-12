Small helper methods or mixins to help build a PWA, and reduce the boilerplate you might have to write. There are many different ways in which you could write these helpers; use these if you want a simple starting point.

Basic helpers

These are vanilla JavaScript methods that can be used regardless of which frameworks or libraries your application is written in.

Basic router that calls a callback whenever the location is updated.

Example:

import { installRouter } from 'pwa-helpers/router.js' ; installRouter( ( location ) => handleNavigation(location));

For example, if you're using this router in a Redux-connected component, you could dispatch an action in the callback:

import { installRouter } from 'pwa-helpers/router.js' ; import { navigate } from '../actions/app.js' ; installRouter( ( location ) => store.dispatch(navigate(location)));

If you need to force a navigation to a new location programmatically, you can do so by pushing a new state using the History API, and then manually calling the callback with the new location:

window .history.pushState({}, '' , '/new-route' ); handleNavigation( window .location);

Optionally, you can use the second argument to read the event that caused the navigation. For example, you may want to scroll to top only after a link click.

installRouter( ( location, event ) => { if (event && event.type === 'click' ) { window .scrollTo( 0 , 0 ); } handleNavigation(location); });

Utility method that calls a callback whenever the network connectivity of the app changes. The callback should take a boolean parameter (with true meaning the network is offline, and false meaning online)

Example:

import { installOfflineWatcher } from 'pwa-helpers/network.js' ; installOfflineWatcher( ( offline ) => { console .log( 'You are ' + offline ? ' offline' : 'online' ); });

Utility method that updates the page's open graph and Twitter card metadata. It takes an object as a parameter with the following properties: title | description | url | image.

If the url is not specified, window.location.href will be used; for all other properties, if they aren't specified, then that metadata field will not be set.

Example (in your top level element or document, or in the router callback):

import { updateMetadata } from 'pwa-helpers/metadata.js' ; updateMetadata({ title : 'My App - view 1' , description : 'This is my sample app' , url : window .location.href, image : '/assets/view1-hero.png' });

Utility method that calls a callback whenever a media-query matches in response to the viewport size changing. The callback should take a boolean parameter (with true meaning the media query is matched).

Example:

import { installMediaQueryWatcher } from 'pwa-helpers/media-query.js' ; installMediaQueryWatcher( `(min-width: 600px)` , (matches) => { console .log(matches ? 'wide screen' : 'narrow sreen' ); });

Test helpers

Utility methods to be used inside of testing frameworks, to reduce some testing boilerplate.

This is an axe-core reporter that returns an Error containing every a11y violation for an element. Use this if you want to include axe-core in automated Mocha tests, etc.

Example (in a Mocha test):

import 'axe-core/axe.min.js' ; import { axeReport } from 'pwa-helpers/axe-report.js' ; describe( 'button' , function ( ) { it( 'is accessible' , function ( ) { const button = document .createElement( 'button' ); button.textContent = 'click this' ; return axeReport(button); }); });

Redux helpers

These utility methods are useful if your application is using Redux for state management.

This is a JavaScript mixin that you can use to connect a Custom Element base class to a Redux store. The stateChanged(state) method will be called when the state is updated.

Example:

import { connect } from 'pwa-helpers/connect-mixin.js' ; class MyElement extends connect ( store )( HTMLElement ) { stateChanged(state) { this .textContent = state.data.count.toString(); } }

A Redux store enhancer that lets you lazy-install reducers after the store has booted up. Use this if your application lazy-loads routes that are connected to a Redux store.

Example:

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { lazyReducerEnhancer } from 'pwa-helpers/lazy-reducer-enhancer.js' ; import someReducer from './reducers/someReducer.js' ; export const store = createStore( ( state, action ) => state, compose(lazyReducerEnhancer(combineReducers)) );

Then, in your page/element, you can lazy load a specific reducer with: