Warden is an outgoing request optimizer for creating fast and scalable applications.
Yarn
yarn add puzzle-warden
Npm
npm i puzzle-warden --save
const warden = require('puzzle-warden');
warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}',
cache: true,
holder: true
});
const routeRegistration = warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}',
cache: true,
holder: true
});
routeRegistration({
url: `https://postman-echo.com/get?foo=value`,
headers: {
cookie: `bar=value`
},
method: 'get',
gzip: true,
json: true
}, (err, response, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
warden.request('test', {
url: `https://postman-echo.com/get?foo=value`,
headers: {
cookie: `bar=value`
},
method: 'get',
gzip: true,
json: true
}, (err, response, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
request({
name: 'test',
url: `https://postman-echo.com/get?foo=value`,
headers: {
cookie: `bar=value`
},
method: 'get',
gzip: true,
json: true
}, (err, response, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
Warden uses identifiers to convert HTTP requests to unique keys. Using these keys it is able to implement cache, holder and other stuff.
Let's assume we want to send a GET request to
https://postman-echo.com/get?foo=value&bar=anothervalue. And we want to cache responses based on query string
foo.
We should use the identifier
{query.foo}. There are 5 types of identifier variables.
{url} Url of the request
{cookie} Cookie variable. You can use
{cookie.foo} to make request unique by foo cookie value.
{headers} Header variable. You can use
{headers.Authorization} to make request unique by Authorization header
{query} Query string variables. You can use
{query.foo} to make request unique by query name.
{method} HTTP method. GET, POST, etc.
You can also use javascript to create custom identifiers.
{url.split('product-')[1]} Works for link
/item/product-23.
Identifiers can be chained like
{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}.
Identifiers get converted to keys for each request. Let's assume we have an identifier like
{query.foo}_{method}
We use this identifier for a GET request to
/path?foo=bar. Then the unique key of this request will be
bar_GET.
You can simply register a route providing an identifier and module configurations. Please see Identifier
warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}',
cache: true,
holder: true
});
identifier is an optional field. If an identifier is not provided warden will be use generic identifier which is
${name}_${url}_${JSON.stringify({cookie, headers, query})}_${method}.
You can simply enable cache with default values using.
warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}',
cache: true,
holder: true
});
Or you can customize cache configuration by passing an object.
warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}',
cache: {
plugin: 'memory',
strategy: 'CacheThenNetwork',
duration: '2m'
},
holder: true
});
Default values and properties
|Property
|Required
|Default Value
|Definition
|plugin
|❌
|memory
|Where cached data will be stored. Please see Cache Plugins for more information. Currently, only
memory available.
|strategy
|❌
|CacheThenNetwork
|Controls when and how things will be cached. Please see Caching Strategy for more information.
|duration
|❌
|1m
|Caching Duration. You can use
number for ms. Or you can use
1m
1h
1d etc. Please see ms for full list
|cacheWithCookie
|❌
|false
|Warden never caches responses including set-cookie header. To enable this pass this property as
true
Cache plugins control where cache will be stored. These are available plugins:
Anything that implements interface below can be used as Cache Plugin.
interface CachePlugin {
get<T>(key: string): Promise<T | null>;
set(key: string, value: unknown, ms?: number): Promise<void>;
}
You first register the cache plugin
warden.registerCachePlugin('mySuperCache', {
set(){},
get(){}
});
Then make route configuration with your plugin name
warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}_{cookie.bar}',
cache: {
plugin: 'mySuperCache',
strategy: 'CacheThenNetwork',
duration: '2m'
},
holder: true
});
Caching strategies defines how things will be cached and when cached responses will be used. Currently, the only available caching strategy is CacheThenNetwork
Simple old school caching. Asks cache plugin if it has a valid cached response. If yes, returns the cached value as the response. If no, passes the request to the next handler. When it receives the response, it caches and returns the value as a response.
Holder prevents same HTTP requests to be sent at the same time.
Let's assume we have an identifier for a request:
{query.foo}. We send a HTTP request
/product?foo=bar. While waiting for the response, warden received another HTTP request to the same address which means both HTTP requests are converted to the same key. Then Warden stops the second request. After receiving the response from the first request, Warden returns both requests with the same response by sending only one HTTP request.
Warden uses custom object -> string transformation to improve performance. Schema will only affect
POST requests with json body.
warden.register('test', {
identifier: '{query.foo}',
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string'
},
age: {
type: 'number'
}
}
}
});
warden.request('test', {
url: 'https://github.com/puzzle-js/puzzle-warden?foo=bar',
method: 'post',
json: true,
body: {
name: 'Test',
age: 23
}
}, (err, response, data) => {
console.log(data);
})
To enable Schema module, you need to give schema option when registering route. This schema options must be compatible with jsonschema
You should use
json: true property.
When the connection fails with one of
ECONNRESET,
ENOTFOUND,
ESOCKETTIMEDOUT,
ETIMEDOUT,
ECONNREFUSED,
EHOSTUNREACH,
EPIPE,
EAI_AGAIN or when an HTTP 5xx or 429 error occurrs, the request will automatically be re-attempted as these are often recoverable errors and will go away on retry.
warden.register('routeName', {
retry: {
delay: 100,
count: 1,
logger: (retryCount) => {
console.log(retryCount);
}
}
});
warden.register('routeName', {
retry: true // default settings
});
Default values and properties
|Property
|Required
|Default Value
|Definition
|delay
|❌
|100
|Warden will wait for 100ms before retry
|count
|❌
|1
|It will try for 1 time by default
|logger
|❌
|Logger will be called on each retry with retry count
Warden comes with built-in debugger to provide information about request flow.
To enable debug mode:
warden.debug = true;
Flow will be visible on console.
Example log:
4323 | foo_44: HOLDER ---> CACHE
This means the request with the unique id 4323 and identifier value foo_44 is moving from Holder to Cache
Check Registering Route section for better information and usage details
warden.register('routeName', routeConfiguration);
Sends a HTTP request using warden (internally uses request)
warden.request('test', {
url: `https://postman-echo.com/get?foo=value`,
method: 'get'
}, (err, response, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
Any valid property for request module can be used.
Works exactly like request defaults. It can be used for settings default values for requests.
warden.requestConfig({
headers: {'x-token': 'my-token'}
});
Sets
x-token header with value
my-token for all HTTP requests
Checks whether route is registered.
warden.isRouteRegistered('route'); // true | false
Unregisters route
warden.unregisterRoute('route');
Registers cache plugin
warden.registerCachePlugin('pluginName', {
set(){
},
get(){
}
});
Enables debug mode or disables based on boolean
warden.debug = true;