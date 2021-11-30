PuzzleJs Framework

Micro frontend framework for scalable and blazing fast websites.

New documentation and demo is under development

PuzzleJs makes it easy to create gateways and storefront projects that talk each other. It is inspired by Facebook's BigPipe, developed with lots of great features and passion.

The traditional model is very inefficient for modern websites.

Multiple teams working on the same code make everything harder to manage.

Time to first byte is as fast as the slowest api.

While backend is collecting data, user browser is wasting time waiting for first byte.

Features can't be online as soon as it is fully developed and tested, because other teams' features are not ready yet.

You can't use different technologies except from the existing one.

You can't scale specific process, because you are dependent to whole system.

Features

First Time To Byte PuzzleJs compiles html template into javascript function on compile time. This operation is fully independent from the request, so PuzzleJs can send the first chunk using this function.

PuzzleJs compiles html template into javascript function on compile time. This operation is fully independent from the request, so PuzzleJs can send the first chunk using this function. Seo Friendly PuzzleJs is fully SEO friendly, as everything is prepared and rendered on server side.

PuzzleJs is fully SEO friendly, as everything is prepared and rendered on server side. Extensibility It is easy to extend PuzzleJs with your custom functions.

It is easy to extend PuzzleJs with your custom functions. Easy You can easily create a gateway or storefront and connect them by providing a configuration file.

You can easily create a gateway or storefront and connect them by providing a configuration file. Independent You can use any technology on your gateways, PuzzleJs is fully independent from your technologies. ReactJs, Vue or anything else.

You can use any technology on your gateways, PuzzleJs is fully independent from your technologies. ReactJs, Vue or anything else. Scalable PuzzleJs can create storefront and gateways independent from each other. So you can easily scale single project on Dockerized environments.

PuzzleJs can create storefront and gateways independent from each other. So you can easily scale single project on Dockerized environments. Fail-Safe When your api required by a fragment is down, PuzzleJs guarantees other page fragments will be still working.

Getting Started

Checkout quick start guide for fastest implementation.

Create one or more gateway projects. Create fragments and api on gateway projects. Create a storefront project and connect gateways with a config file. Create pages on storefront project and provide html files with desired fragments.

Please check the guide for full documentation.

How PuzzleJs works?

Compile time

Gateways start exposing their fragments, api and gateway information. Storefront fetches registered gateways' information. Storefront downloads and caches required fragments, dependencies and assets. Storefront compiles html into in memory javascript function for fastest template rendering.

On Request

Storefront sends a chunked response with the compiled function but doesn't close the connection. Users are now able to see your website with static contents and placeholders. It also sends backend requests to gateways to recieve rendered fragments. After any fragment is recieved from gateway, it sends it to browser as a chunk and replaces previously sended placeholder with the content. When all fragments are sent, PuzzleJs closes connection.

Documentation

Read the guide to familiarize yourself with how PuzzleJs works.

Showcase

Contributions

Feel free to contribute to PuzzleJs, please read Contributions for detailed information.