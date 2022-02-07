React Native Pushwoosh Push Notifications module

Installation

npm install pushwoosh-react- native -plugin --save react- native link pushwoosh-react- native -plugin

Usage

import Pushwoosh from 'pushwoosh-react-native-plugin' ; Pushwoosh.init({ "pw_appid" : "YOUR_PUSHWOOSH_PROJECT_ID" , "project_number" : "YOUR_GCM_PROJECT_NUMBER" }); Pushwoosh.register();

In order to use custom notification handling on iOS specify the parameter "pw_notification_handling" to "CUSTOM" when initializing the plugin(If no value specified Pushwoosh notification handler is used):

import Pushwoosh from 'pushwoosh-react-native-plugin' ; Pushwoosh.init({ "pw_appid" : "YOUR_PUSHWOOSH_PROJECT_ID" , "project_number" : "YOUR_GCM_PROJECT_NUMBER" , "pw_notification_handling" : "CUSTOM" }); Pushwoosh.register();

In order to use reverse proxy to connect to pushwoosh servers specify the parameter "reverse_proxy_url" with the url to your reverse proxy when initializing the plugin: