|Guide
|Documentation
|Sample
npm install pushwoosh-react-native-plugin --save
react-native link pushwoosh-react-native-plugin
import Pushwoosh from 'pushwoosh-react-native-plugin';
Pushwoosh.init({
"pw_appid" : "YOUR_PUSHWOOSH_PROJECT_ID" ,
"project_number" : "YOUR_GCM_PROJECT_NUMBER"
});
Pushwoosh.register();
In order to use custom notification handling on iOS specify the parameter "pw_notification_handling" to "CUSTOM" when initializing the plugin(If no value specified Pushwoosh notification handler is used):
import Pushwoosh from 'pushwoosh-react-native-plugin';
Pushwoosh.init({
"pw_appid" : "YOUR_PUSHWOOSH_PROJECT_ID" ,
"project_number" : "YOUR_GCM_PROJECT_NUMBER",
"pw_notification_handling" : "CUSTOM"
});
Pushwoosh.register();
In order to use reverse proxy to connect to pushwoosh servers specify the parameter "reverse_proxy_url" with the url to your reverse proxy when initializing the plugin:
import Pushwoosh from 'pushwoosh-react-native-plugin';
Pushwoosh.init({
"pw_appid" : "YOUR_PUSHWOOSH_PROJECT_ID" ,
"project_number" : "YOUR_GCM_PROJECT_NUMBER",
"reverse_proxy_url" : "URL_TO_YOUR_REVERSE_PROXY"
});
Pushwoosh.register();