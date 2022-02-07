Cordova Pushwoosh Push Notifications plugin

Cross-Platform push notifications by Pushwoosh for Cordova / PhoneGap

Cordova

Using npm (requires cordova 7.0+):

cordova plugin add pushwoosh-cordova-plugin @ 8 . 3 . 1

Using git:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/Pushwoosh/pushwoosh-phonegap-plugin.git#8.3.1

Phonegap

Using npm (requires phonegap 7.1+):

Guide

https://www.pushwoosh.com/platform-docs/pushwoosh-sdk/cross-platform-frameworks/cordova/integrating-cordova-plugin

Documentation

https://www.pushwoosh.com/platform-docs/pushwoosh-sdk/cross-platform-frameworks/cordova/cordova-plugin-api-reference

Acknowledgments

Plugman support by Platogo

HUGE thanks to Eddy Verbruggen for all the help with WP8 Phonegap support!!! https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen