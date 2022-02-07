openbase logo
pushwoosh-cordova-plugin

by Pushwoosh
8.2.3

Pushwoosh PhoneGap Build Plugin

Downloads/wk

1.1K

1.1K

107

107

Last Commit

11d ago

11d ago

36

36

Package

0

0

MIT

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Cordova Pushwoosh Push Notifications plugin

GitHub release npm license

platforms

Cross-Platform push notifications by Pushwoosh for Cordova / PhoneGap

Cordova

Using npm (requires cordova 7.0+):

cordova plugin add pushwoosh-cordova-plugin@8.3.1

Using git:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/Pushwoosh/pushwoosh-phonegap-plugin.git#8.3.1

Phonegap

Using npm (requires phonegap 7.1+):

cordova plugin add pushwoosh-cordova-plugin@8.3.1

Guide

https://www.pushwoosh.com/platform-docs/pushwoosh-sdk/cross-platform-frameworks/cordova/integrating-cordova-plugin

Documentation

https://www.pushwoosh.com/platform-docs/pushwoosh-sdk/cross-platform-frameworks/cordova/cordova-plugin-api-reference

Acknowledgments

Plugman support by Platogo

HUGE thanks to Eddy Verbruggen for all the help with WP8 Phonegap support!!! https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen

