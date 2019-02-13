openbase logo
pushstate-server

by Scott Corgan
3.1.0 (see all)

Static file server that works with HTML5 Pushstate.

3.9K

GitHub Stars

418

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pushstate-server

Static file server that works with HTML5 Pushstate.

For example, the route /some/pushstate/route will return the index.html file. But, /some/static/path/logo.png will return the logo.png static file.

Install

npm install pushstate-server --save

Usage

var server = require('pushstate-server');

server.start({
  port: 3000,
  directory: './public'
});

or for multiple directories

var server = require('pushstate-server');

server.start({
  port: 4200,
  directories: ['./public', './bower_components']
});

or bind to a particular host

server.start({
  port: 4200,
  host: '192.99.100.01',
  directories: ['./public', './bower_components']
});

Global Install

npm install -g pushstate-server

usage: pushstate-server [-d directory] [-p port] [-f file]

API

start(options[, callback])

  • start the pushstate static file server
options
  • port
    • set the port that the server should open
    • uses process.env.PORT if not specified, and defaults to port 9000 if none is available
  • directory
    • the path to the directory where the static assets will be served
    • defaults to public
  • file
    • Custom file to serve
    • defaults to index.html

