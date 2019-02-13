Static file server that works with HTML5 Pushstate.

For example, the route /some/pushstate/route will return the index.html file. But, /some/static/path/logo.png will return the logo.png static file.

Install

npm install pushstate- server

Usage

var server = require ( 'pushstate-server' ); server.start({ port : 3000 , directory : './public' });

or for multiple directories

var server = require ( 'pushstate-server' ); server.start({ port : 4200 , directories : [ './public' , './bower_components' ] });

or bind to a particular host

server.start({ port : 4200 , host : '192.99.100.01' , directories : [ './public' , './bower_components' ] });

Global Install

npm install -g pushstate-server

usage : pushstate-server [-d directory] [-p port] [-f file]

API

start the pushstate static file server

options