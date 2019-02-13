Static file server that works with HTML5 Pushstate.
For example, the route
/some/pushstate/route will return the
index.html file. But,
/some/static/path/logo.png will return the
logo.png static file.
npm install pushstate-server --save
var server = require('pushstate-server');
server.start({
port: 3000,
directory: './public'
});
or for multiple directories
var server = require('pushstate-server');
server.start({
port: 4200,
directories: ['./public', './bower_components']
});
or bind to a particular host
server.start({
port: 4200,
host: '192.99.100.01',
directories: ['./public', './bower_components']
});
npm install -g pushstate-server
usage: pushstate-server [-d directory] [-p port] [-f file]
port
process.env.PORT if not specified, and defaults to port
9000 if none is available
directory
public
file
index.html