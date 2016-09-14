pushserve

Dead-simple node.js pushState-enabled command-line http server.

Usage

Install it with npm : npm install -g pushserve .

: . Launch: pushserve . You may specify port (default is 8000): pushserve --port 4567 .

.

Usage: pushserve [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - H, --hostname <hostname> Web server hostname [localhost] - p, --port <port> Web server port [ 8000 ] - P, --path <path> Path [.] - i, --indexPath <path> Path to file which to which 404 s will be redirected [index.html] - c, --noCors Disable cross-origin resource sharing - s, --noPushstate Disable pushState

Node.js API:

var pushserve = require ( 'pushserve' ); pushserve(); pushserve( function ( error, options ) { console .log( 'Launched' ); }); pushserve({ port : 4567 , indexPath : '../index.html' , noCors : true }); pushserve({ port : 5555 }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Launched' ); });

Additionally, node.js API also adds noLog option with which default server start message won’t be printed.

You can stop the server in node with var server = pushserve(); server.close(); .

License

MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)