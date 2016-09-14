openbase logo
by Paul Miller
1.0.2 (see all)

Dead-simple pushState-enabled command-line http server.

Documentation
6.6K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pushserve

Dead-simple node.js pushState-enabled command-line http server.

Usage

  • Install it with npm: npm install -g pushserve.
  • Launch: pushserve.
    • You may specify port (default is 8000): pushserve --port 4567.
  Usage: pushserve [options]

  Options:

    -h, --help                 output usage information
    -V, --version              output the version number
    -H, --hostname <hostname>  Web server hostname [localhost]
    -p, --port <port>          Web server port [8000]
    -P, --path <path>          Path [.]
    -i, --indexPath <path>     Path to file which to which 404s will be redirected [index.html]
    -c, --noCors               Disable cross-origin resource sharing
    -s, --noPushstate          Disable pushState

Node.js API:

var pushserve = require('pushserve');
// Any of these ways.
pushserve();
pushserve(function(error, options) {
  console.log('Launched');
});
pushserve({port: 4567, indexPath: '../index.html', noCors: true});
pushserve({port: 5555}, function() {
  console.log('Launched');
});

Additionally, node.js API also adds noLog option with which default server start message won’t be printed.

You can stop the server in node with var server = pushserve(); server.close();.

License

MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)

