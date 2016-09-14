Dead-simple node.js pushState-enabled command-line http server.
npm:
npm install -g pushserve.
pushserve.
pushserve --port 4567.
Usage: pushserve [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-H, --hostname <hostname> Web server hostname [localhost]
-p, --port <port> Web server port [8000]
-P, --path <path> Path [.]
-i, --indexPath <path> Path to file which to which 404s will be redirected [index.html]
-c, --noCors Disable cross-origin resource sharing
-s, --noPushstate Disable pushState
Node.js API:
var pushserve = require('pushserve');
// Any of these ways.
pushserve();
pushserve(function(error, options) {
console.log('Launched');
});
pushserve({port: 4567, indexPath: '../index.html', noCors: true});
pushserve({port: 5555}, function() {
console.log('Launched');
});
Additionally, node.js API also adds
noLog option with which
default server start message won’t be printed.
You can stop the server in node with
var server = pushserve(); server.close();.
MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)