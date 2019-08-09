Integration of Pusher into Redux
You can download this by executing
npm install --save pusher-redux
import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux';
...
const options = { // options are... optional
authEndpoint: '/authenticate/me'
}
const store = configureStore(initialState);
configurePusher(store, API_KEY, options);
import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from 'pusher-redux';
import { NEW_ORDER } from '../pusher/constants';
...
export class MyPage extends React.Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.subscribe = this.subscribe.bind(this);
this.unsubscribe = this.unsubscribe.bind(this);
}
componentWillMount() {
this.subscribe();
}
componentWillUnmount() {
this.unsubscribe();
}
// upon receiving event 'some_event' for channel 'some_channel' pusher-redux is going to dispatch action NEW_ORDER
// add additional params which will be merged into pusherAction and dispatched along with it
// you can bind multiple actions for the same event and it's gonna dispatch all of them
subscribe() {
// your additionalParams
const additionalParams = () => {}
subscribe('some_channel', 'some_event', NEW_ORDER, additionalParams);
// access it within the data object = {
// type: String,
// channel: String,
// event: String,
// data: Object,
// additionalParams: Any
// }
}
unsubscribe() {
unsubscribe('some_channel', 'some_event', NEW_ORDER);
}
...
}
import { NEW_ORDER } from '../pusher/constants';
...
function orderReducer(state = initialState.orders, action) {
...
case NEW_ORDER:
return [...state, action.data.order];
...
}
Pusher-redux dispatches actions of the following format:
return {
type: actionType,
channel: channelName,
event: eventName,
data: data
};
import { getChannel } from 'pusher-redux';
...
function emitClientEvent(eventName, eventData) {
// gets the channel from the client
var myChannel = getChannel('some-channel-name');
// triggers a client event
myChannel.trigger(eventName, eventData);
}
Sometimes you want to authenticate user for receiving pusher information, but you don't have user credentials yet. In this case you can do the following:
import { delayConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux';
...
const options = { // options are... optional
authEndpoint: '/authenticate/me'
}
const store = configureStore(initialState);
delayConfiguration(store, API_KEY, options);
And once user information is available
import { startConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux';
...
startConfiguration({ // pass options
auth: {
params: {
auth_token: user.authToken
}
}
});
Upon connection status pusher-redux emits actions. You can listed to them.
import { CONNECTED, DISCONNECTED } from 'pusher-redux';
...
function connectionStateReducer(state = initialState, action) {
...
case CONNECTED:
return {...state, connected: true};
case DISCONNECTED:
return {...state, connected: false};
...
}
If you want to use react-native then replace ALL imports of
pusher-redux with
pusher-redux/react-native
e.g.
import { startConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux/react-native';
Pusher-redux accepts all the same options that pusher-js does
If your webpack version does not support resolve.mainFields and for some reason you can't specify
target: 'browser' instead of using
import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux'; you can use
import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux/legacy-webpack';
Beware that in this case if you compile your code for Node.JS environment it is going to fail.
You are welcome to import more features from pusher-js
This code is released under the MIT License.