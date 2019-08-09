Integration of Pusher into Redux

Installation

You can download this by executing

npm install --save pusher-redux

Usage

Configure Pusher

import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux' ; ... const options = { authEndpoint : '/authenticate/me' } const store = configureStore(initialState); configurePusher(store, API_KEY, options);

Use it in your component

import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from 'pusher-redux' ; import { NEW_ORDER } from '../pusher/constants' ; ... export class MyPage extends React . Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .subscribe = this .subscribe.bind( this ); this .unsubscribe = this .unsubscribe.bind( this ); } componentWillMount() { this .subscribe(); } componentWillUnmount() { this .unsubscribe(); } subscribe() { const additionalParams = () => {} subscribe( 'some_channel' , 'some_event' , NEW_ORDER, additionalParams); } unsubscribe() { unsubscribe( 'some_channel' , 'some_event' , NEW_ORDER); } ... }

Change state in your reducer

import { NEW_ORDER } from '../pusher/constants' ; ... function orderReducer(state = initialState.orders, action) { ... case NEW_ORDER: return [...state, action.data.order]; ... }

Format of actions

Pusher-redux dispatches actions of the following format:

return { type : actionType, channel : channelName, event : eventName, data : data };

import { getChannel } from 'pusher-redux' ; ... function emitClientEvent(eventName, eventData) { var myChannel = getChannel( 'some-channel-name' ); myChannel.trigger(eventName, eventData); }

Delayed Configuration

Sometimes you want to authenticate user for receiving pusher information, but you don't have user credentials yet. In this case you can do the following:

import { delayConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux' ; ... const options = { authEndpoint : '/authenticate/me' } const store = configureStore(initialState); delayConfiguration(store, API_KEY, options);

And once user information is available

import { startConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux' ; ... startConfiguration({ auth : { params : { auth_token : user.authToken } } });

Monitor Connection Status

Upon connection status pusher-redux emits actions. You can listed to them.

import { CONNECTED, DISCONNECTED } from 'pusher-redux' ; ... function connectionStateReducer(state = initialState, action) { ... case CONNECTED: return {...state, connected : true }; case DISCONNECTED: return {...state, connected : false }; ... }

React Native

If you want to use react-native then replace ALL imports of pusher-redux with pusher-redux/react-native e.g.

import { startConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux/react-native' ;

Options

Pusher-redux accepts all the same options that pusher-js does

Old Webpack

If your webpack version does not support resolve.mainFields and for some reason you can't specify target: 'browser' instead of using import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux'; you can use import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux/legacy-webpack'; Beware that in this case if you compile your code for Node.JS environment it is going to fail.

CHANGELOG

Added legacy webpack support

Migrated to pusher-js 4.X.X

Added CONNECTED and DISCONNECTED actions to monitor connected state

Contributing

You are welcome to import more features from pusher-js

License

This code is released under the MIT License.