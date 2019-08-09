openbase logo
Integration of Pusher into Redux

Readme

pusher-redux

Installation

You can download this by executing

npm install --save pusher-redux

Usage

Configure Pusher

import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux';
...
const options = { // options are... optional
  authEndpoint: '/authenticate/me'
}
const store = configureStore(initialState);
configurePusher(store, API_KEY, options);

Use it in your component

import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from 'pusher-redux';
import { NEW_ORDER } from '../pusher/constants';
...
export class MyPage extends React.Component {
  constructor(props, context) {
    super(props, context);
    this.subscribe = this.subscribe.bind(this);
    this.unsubscribe = this.unsubscribe.bind(this);
  }

  componentWillMount() {
    this.subscribe();
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    this.unsubscribe();
  }

  // upon receiving event 'some_event' for channel 'some_channel' pusher-redux is going to dispatch action NEW_ORDER
  // add additional params which will be merged into pusherAction and dispatched along with it
  // you can bind multiple actions for the same event and it's gonna dispatch all of them
  subscribe() {
    // your additionalParams
    const additionalParams = () => {}

    subscribe('some_channel', 'some_event', NEW_ORDER, additionalParams);

    // access it within the data object = {
    //  type: String,
    //  channel: String,
    //  event: String,
    //  data: Object,
    //  additionalParams: Any
    // }
  }

  unsubscribe() {
    unsubscribe('some_channel', 'some_event', NEW_ORDER);
  }
  ...
}

Change state in your reducer

import { NEW_ORDER } from '../pusher/constants';
...
function orderReducer(state = initialState.orders, action) {
  ...
  case NEW_ORDER:
    return [...state, action.data.order];
  ...
}

Format of actions

Pusher-redux dispatches actions of the following format:

    return {
        type: actionType,
        channel: channelName,
        event: eventName,
        data: data
    };

Get subscribed channels

import { getChannel } from 'pusher-redux';
...
function emitClientEvent(eventName, eventData) {
  // gets the channel from the client
  var myChannel = getChannel('some-channel-name');

  // triggers a client event
  myChannel.trigger(eventName, eventData);
}

Delayed Configuration

Sometimes you want to authenticate user for receiving pusher information, but you don't have user credentials yet. In this case you can do the following:

import { delayConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux';
...
const options = { // options are... optional
  authEndpoint: '/authenticate/me'
}
const store = configureStore(initialState);
delayConfiguration(store, API_KEY, options);

And once user information is available

import { startConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux';
...
startConfiguration({ // pass options
  auth: {
    params: {
      auth_token: user.authToken
    }
  }
});

Monitor Connection Status

Upon connection status pusher-redux emits actions. You can listed to them.

import { CONNECTED, DISCONNECTED } from 'pusher-redux';
...
function connectionStateReducer(state = initialState, action) {
  ...
  case CONNECTED:
    return {...state, connected: true};
  case DISCONNECTED:
    return {...state, connected: false};
  ...
}

React Native

If you want to use react-native then replace ALL imports of pusher-redux with pusher-redux/react-native e.g.

import { startConfiguration } from 'pusher-redux/react-native';

Options

Pusher-redux accepts all the same options that pusher-js does

Old Webpack

If your webpack version does not support resolve.mainFields and for some reason you can't specify target: 'browser' instead of using import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux'; you can use import { configurePusher } from 'pusher-redux/legacy-webpack'; Beware that in this case if you compile your code for Node.JS environment it is going to fail.

CHANGELOG

0.3.2

  • Added legacy webpack support

0.3.0

  • Migrated to pusher-js 4.X.X
  • Added CONNECTED and DISCONNECTED actions to monitor connected state

Contributing

You are welcome to import more features from pusher-js

License

This code is released under the MIT License.

