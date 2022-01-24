👋 Welcome to pusher-js-mock

Mock Pusher.js in your JavaScript tests with ease.

Installing ⏬

Using yarn:

yarn add

Or using npm:

npm install -D pusher-js-mock

Usage 🛠

For more detailed examples, check out examples directory inside the project!

Also, you can check out the Docs for even more information.

Emitting an event 📶

If you need to mock a Pusher object in your tests that can subscribe to channel, it's best to use PusherMock.

import { PusherMock } from "pusher-js-mock" ; const pusher = new PusherMock(); const channel = pusher.subscribe( "my-channel" ); channel.emit( "event-name" );

Listening for an event 👂

If you want to check whether your callback is getting called properly, you can bind a callback to your channel, and then emit an event.

import { PusherMock } from "pusher-js-mock" ; descibe( "listening for an event" , () => { const pusher = new PusherMock(); const channel = pusher.subscribe( "my-channel" ); const listener = jest.fn(); channel.bind( "event-name" , listener); channel.emit( "event-name" ); expect(listener).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

Emitting an event from connection 📶

The connection within pusher is mocked and can be used much like a channel channel. There's no need to subscribe to subscription as it's subscribed by default on pusher.

import { PusherMock } from "pusher-js-mock" ; const pusher = new PusherMock(); pusher.connection.emit( "event-name" );

Listening for an event from connection 👂

As with channels, you can also listen to connection for events.

import { PusherMock } from "pusher-js-mock" ; descibe( "listening for an event" , () => { const pusher = new PusherMock(); const listener = jest.fn(); pusher.connection.bind( "event-name" , listener); pusher.connection.emit( "event-name" ); expect(listener).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

Stubbing Pusher when imported from pusher-js package 📦

If you're using Pusher in your code in this or similar manner:

import Pusher from "pusher-js" ;

You will need to mock Pusher in a specific way.

I suggest you use Jest to test your code. To do this in Jest, you'll need something like this:

jest.mock( "pusher-js" , () => { const Pusher = require ( "pusher-js-mock" ).PusherMock; return Pusher; });

If you have tips on how to mock this using other testing frameworks, please submit an issue or a pull request.

Stubbing Pusher when used as a global variable 🌍

This shows how to stub a pusher if you're attaching it to window object in your project. If you're attaching a PusherFactory to a window object like this in your code:

window .PusherFactory = { pusherClient : function ( pusherKey ) { return new Pusher(pusherKey); } };

It's best for you to use PusherFactoryMock.

import { PusherFactoryMock } from "pusher-js-mock" ; const pusherFactoryMock = new PusherFactoryMock(); window .PusherFactory = pusherFactoryMock; pusher = pusherFactoryMock.pusherClient();

This way you'll just replace your PusherFactory with PusherFactoryMock.

Mocking presence channels

This package also supports using presence channels for multiple clients. The mock will automatically detect when presence- is in the channel name and return a presence channel with channel.members filled out as expected. You can pass in IDs and info via a custom authorizer, just as you would with the real package.

Using custom authorizer

If you want, you can pass in a custom authorizer when creating a Pusher client.

import Pusher from "pusher-js" ; import { getAuthSomehow } from "./getAuthSomehow" ; export const createClient = ( { id, info } ) => new Pusher( "APP_KEY" , { cluster : "APP_CLUSTER" , authorizer : ( { name } ) => ({ authorize : ( socketId, callback ) => { const auth = getAuthSomehow(id, info); callback( false , auth); } }) }); export default createClient;

import createClient from "../create-client" ; jest.mock( "pusher-js" , () => require ( "pusher-js-mock" )); jest.mock( "../getAuthSomehow" , () => ({ getAuthSomehow : ( id, info ) => ({ id, info }) })); it( "should create a presence channel" , async () => { const pusher = createClient({ id : "my-id" , info : { role : "moderator" } }); const presenceChannel = await pusher.subscribe( "presence-channel" ); expect(presenceChannel.members.myID).toBe( "my-id" ); expect(presenceChannel.members.me).toEqual({ id : "my-id" , info : { role : "moderator" } }); expect(presenceChannel.members.members).toEqual({ "my-id" : { role : "moderator" } }); });

Check out a code example of using presence channels

Pusher events emitted by presence channels

The mocked Pusher instance will also emit pusher internal events pusher:subscription_succeeded , pusher:member_added and pusher:member_removed to the relevant clients:

it( "should emit presence-channel events" , async () => { const client = createClient({ id : "my-id" }); const channel = client.subscribe( "presence-channel" ); const listener = jest.fn(); await channel.bind( "pusher:subscription_succeeded" , listener); expect(listener).toHaveBeenCalledTimes( 1 ); channel.bind( "pusher:member_added" , listener); const otherClient = createClient({ id : "your-id" }); await otherClient.subscribe( "presence-channel" ); expect(listener).toHaveBeenCalledTimes( 2 ); channel.bind( "pusher:member_removed" , listener); await otherClient.unsubscribe( "presence-channel" ); expect(listener).toHaveBeenCalledTimes( 3 ); });

Credits

Photo by Octavian Rosca on Unsplash