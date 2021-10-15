openbase logo
pja

pusher-js-auth

by Dirk Bonhomme
4.0.1 (see all)

Pusher plugin for batching auth requests in one HTTP call

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pusher plugin for authentication

Pusher plugin for batching auth requests in one HTTP call.
When subscribing to multiple private- and presence channels at once, your browser has to make an HTTP request for each channel. This plugin enables you to process multiple channel authentications within one request.

Prerequisites

This is a plugin for the official Pusher JavaScript library and compatible with the latest 7.0.x release. Make sure you have a working implementation up and running.

Notice: This version is not compatible with Pusher 6.0 and older. Please use version 3.0 of this plugin with older Pusher versions.

Documentation and configuration options are explained at the Pusher-js Github page

Usage

Load the plugin after including the Pusher library

<script src="//js.pusher.com/4.2/pusher.min.js"></script>
<script src="lib/pusher-auth.js"></script>

This plugin is also available on npm and bower:

npm install pusher-js-auth
bower install pusher-js-auth

Configuration

This plugin comes with a few extra configuration parameters. The whole list is available at the Pusher-js Github page

var pusher = new Pusher(API_KEY, {
    authorizer: PusherBatchAuthorizer,
    authDelay: 200
});

authorizer (Function)

Pass the function exposed by this plugin here. It is exposed as a module export when using AMD or CommonJS, and as the PusherBatchAuthorizer global otherwise.

authDelay (Number)

Optional, defaults to 0. Delay in milliseconds before executing an authentication request. The value can be as low as 0 when subscribing to multiple channels within the same event loop. Please note that the first authentication request is postponed anyway until the connection to Pusher succeeds.

Server side authentication

Your authentication endpoint should be able to handle batched requests.

Incoming post data

socket_id         00000.0000000
channel_name[0]   private-a
channel_name[1]   private-b

Expected output

{
    "private-a": {
        "status": 200, // HTTP status codes, optional on success
        "data": {
            "auth": "xxxxxx:xxxxxxxxxxxxx"
        }
    },
    "private-b": {
        "status": 200,
        "data": {
            "auth": "xxxxxx:xxxxxxxxxxxxx"
        }
    },
    "private-c": {
        "status": 403
    }
}

Use one of the server libraries to do most of the hard work.

Example implementation

Copy app_key.example.js and app_key.example.php to app_key.example.xx and fill in your own Pusher data. Create a small PHP server and run index.html with your browser's debug console active.

