PB for Desktop

PB for Desktop is a lightweight open-source Desktop app for PushBullet.

Receive native push notifications on macOS, Windows and Linux.







Not affiliated with PushBullet, Inc.







macOS



Windows



Linux

Cross Platform

Tested on:

macOS Mojave 10.14.6 (18G1012)

10.14.6 (18G1012) Windows 10 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803

1607, 1703, 1709, 1803 Linux Ubuntu 19, elementaryOS 0.4

Unobtrusive

Runs as a Menubar (macOS) or a SysTray (Windows) app. Small resource footprint.

Native Notifications

Uses macOS' Notification Center, the Windows 10 Action Center and libnotify for Linux.

Notification Thumbnails

For text-based pushes, notification thumbnails are generated on-the-fly based on a the originating Websites' favicon. For pushes containing image content, a thumbnail-sized image is shown within the notification.

Custom Sound Effects

Use the default PushBullet sound or one of your choice. Ships multiple sound effect sets: Android, iOS, Tesla Motors, Slack, Nintendo, Windows, macOS Or use your own custom sound (supported formats: .m4a , .mp3 , .mp4 , .ogg and .wav )

Notification Filter

A portable, file-based filter allows you to skip notifications you don't need. Supports regular expressions.

Simple Setup

No wrestling with API-Keys or other technical knowledge required. Login to Pushbullet using Google or Facebook.

SMS

Send & receive SMS to Android devices.

Inline SMS Message Reply

Reply to SMS messages directly within native Desktop notifications (macOS).

Channel Images for IFTTT and Zapier

Channel-specific (e.g. IFTTT, Zapier, Chat) icon images for most notifications.

Notification Mirroring

Mirror Android notifications (Android).

Direct Pushes to Desktop

Adds a PB for Desktop PushBullet device for sending pushes to your desktop.

Developer Friendly

Ships multiple NodeJS-driven command scripts for Developers, as code contributions are welcome.

Contents

Installation

Standard Installation

Grab the latest version here: Download Pushbullet for Desktop

Installation as global nodejs module

npm install --global pb-for-desktop

Development

Getting the Sourcecode

To clone the Git repository and install the required dependencies, run these Shell commands:

git clone https://github.com/sidneys/pb-for-desktop.git cd pb-for-desktop npm install

Developer Commands

The following npm scripts are available for development purposes:

start

Runs the app in development mode.

npm run start

Parameters:

--debug Start with development tools

localsetup

Installs the app in the System app folder and starts it.

npm run localsetup

Parameters:

--build Rebuilds app before installation

--build Rebuilds app before installation
--preview Build "Preview" app

--debug Start with enabled development tools

build

Builds the application and creates platform-specific installation packages (see requirements). If no parameter is supplied, the current platform is built. Supports building a Beta application version, which is running side-by-side with the regular version.

npm run build

Parameters:

--macos Build & Package for macOS

--macos Build & Package for macOS
--windows Build & Package for Windows

--linux Build & Package for Linux

--preview Build "Preview" app

Building

Build the App for the current Platform

See the build Developer command.

Multi-Platform Builds

Only macOS can build all other platforms and requires Homebrew to install the prerequisite software.

Building Windows (on macOS, Linux) requires wine , mono

, Building Linux (on macOS, Windows) requires fakeroot , dpkg

Build-for-Windows Preparation on macOS

brew install wine mono

Build-for-Linux Preparation on macOS

brew install fakeroot dpkg

Build-for-Windows Preparation on Linux

apt-get install wine mono gcc-multilib g++-multilib

Roadmap

Binaries signed for Distribution (macOS, Windows)

Binaries signed for Distribution (macOS, Windows)
End-To-End Tests (see Spectron)

Contribute

Read the contribution documentation first.

Issues File bugs and document issues.

Developer Chat: Talk about features and suggestions.

License

MIT

Author

sidneys 2019