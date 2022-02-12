PushBullet API

A Node.js module for using the PushBullet REST API.

Usage

This module is very simple to use. All you need is your PushBullet API key and you can begin pushing.

let PushBullet = require ( 'pushbullet' ); let pusher = new PushBullet( 'YOUR-API-KEY' ); let response = await pusher.devices(); let response = await pusher.note(deviceParams, noteTitle, noteBody);

Target devices

The push functions ( note , link , file ) have a deviceParams parameter which can be several types:

If it is a string containing an '@' it is treated as an email address.

If it is a string not containing an '@' it is treated as a device iden.

If it is a number it is treated as a device id.

If it is an object it is assumed to have one of the 'target parameters' as defined on https://docs.pushbullet.com/v2/pushes/ as an attribute. It can also have an optional source_device_iden attribute. If the object is empty, {} , then the push is sent to all devices.

Version 2 of the module supported callback and promise based execution. Version 3 uses async/await. Callbacks can still be used by utilising util.callbackify() .

let response = await pusher.devices(); console .log( await response.json());

API

new PushBullet(apiKey)

Creates a new PushBullet object.

The apiKey parameter is the string API key provided by PushBullet.

Get the current user's information.

await pusher.me();

Retrieves a list of pushable devices.

The options parameter can use two attributes cursor and limit to control the data returned.

active is used to restrict the results to only active devices.

let options = { limit : 10 }; await pusher.devices(options);

Creates a new device.

let deviceOptions = { nickname : 'node-app' }; await pusher.createDevice(deviceOptions);

let deviceOptions = { nickname : 'node-app' }; await pusher.updateDevice(deviceIden, deviceOptions);

Delete a device.

await pusher.deleteDevice( 'u1qSJddxeKwOGuGW' );

Push a note to the specified device.

await pusher.note( 'u1qSJddxeKwOGuGW' , 'New Note' , 'Note body text' );

Push a link to the specified device.

await pusher.link( 'u1qSJddxeKwOGuGW' , 'GitHub' , 'https://github.com/' , 'Note body text' );

Push a file to the specified device.

await pusher.file( 'u1qSJddxeKwOGuGW' , '/path/to/file' , 'Important file!' );

Dismiss a push.

await pusher.dismissPush( 'udhrSpjAewzdwpCC' );

Delete a push.

await pusher.deletePush( 'udhrSpjAewzdwpCC' );

Delete all pushes associated with the current account.

await pusher.deleteAllPushes( function ( error, response ) {});

Get the push history.

The options parameter can use three attributes cursor , limit and modified_after to control the data returned.

active is used to only select undeleted pushes. Defaults to true if not specified.

let options = { limit : 10 , modified_after : 1400000000.00000 }; await pusher.history(options)

Get a list of current subscriptions.

The options parameter can use two attributes cursor and limit to control the data returned.

active is used to restrict the results to only active devices.

let options = { limit : 10 }; await pusher.subscriptions(options);

Subscribe to a channel.

await pusher.subscribe( 'jblow' );

Subscribe to a channel.

await pusher.unsubscribe( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Mute a subscription.

await pusher.muteSubscription( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Unmute a subscription.

await pusher.unmuteSubscription( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Get information about a channel.

await pusher.channelInfo( 'jblow' );

Get a list of current chats.

The options parameter can use two attributes cursor and limit to control the data returned.

active is used to restrict the results to only active devices.

let options = { limit : 10 }; await pusher.chats(options);

Create a new chat.

await pusher.createChat( 'a@b.com' );

Delete a chat.

await pusher.deleteChat( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Mute a chat.

await pusher.muteChat( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Unmute a chat.

await pusher.unmuteChat( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Create a new text.

The options parameter can be used to add additional information to the text request.

file_url is a URL of a file to send with the text.

is a URL of a file to send with the text. file_type is the mime type of the file being sent. Required if file_url is used.

Other options are available, see https://docs.pushbullet.com/#text

await pusher.createText( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' , '+13035551212' , 'Test Message' , {});

Update a chat.

options is an object representing the text attributes to update. See https://docs.pushbullet.com/#text for the available attributes and structure.

await pusher.updateText( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' , {});

Delete a text.

await pusher.deleteText( 'udprOsjAsLtNTRAG' );

Send an SMS through a device.

let options = { source_user_iden : 'ujpah72o0' , target_device_iden : 'ujpah72o0sjAoRtnM0jc' , conversation_iden : '+1 303 555 1212' , message : 'Hello!' }; await pusher.sendSMS(options);

Send clipboard content.

let options = { source_user_iden : "ujpah72o0" , source_device_iden : "ujpah72o0sjAoRtnM0jc" , body : "http://www.google.com" , }; await pusher.sendClipboard(options);

Dismiss an ephemeral.

let options = { package_name : 'com.pushbullet.android' , notification_id : '-8' , notification_tag : null , source_user_iden : 'ujpah72o0' , }; await pusher.dismissEphemeral(options);

Returns a new stream listener which will emit events from the stream.

let stream = pusher.stream();

Connects to the stream.

stream.connect();

Disconnects from the stream.

stream.close();

Events

connect

Emitted when the stream has connected.

stream.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { });

close

Emitted when the stream has disconnected.

stream.on( 'close' , function ( ) { });

error

Emitted when there is a connection or streaming error.

stream.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { });

message

Emitted when a message is received from the stream. message will be emitted for all messages but you can listen for specific messages with nop , tickle and push .

stream.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { });

nop

Emitted when the keep-alive 'no-operation' message is received.

stream.on( 'nop' , function ( ) { });

tickle

Emitted when the tickle message is received.

stream.on( 'tickle' , function ( type ) { });

push

Emited when the push message is received.

stream.on( 'push' , function ( push ) { });

Enables End-to-End encryption.