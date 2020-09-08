A library to subscribe to GCM/FCM and receive notifications within a node process.

For Electron, you can use electron-push-receiver instead which provides a convenient wrapper.

See this blog post for more details.

When should I use push-receiver ?

I want to receive push notifications sent using Firebase Cloud Messaging in an electron desktop application.

push notifications sent using Firebase Cloud Messaging in an electron desktop application. I want to communicate with a node process/server using Firebase Cloud Messaging infrastructure.

When should I not use push-receiver ?

I want to send push notifications (use the firebase SDK instead)

push notifications (use the firebase SDK instead) My application is running on a FCM supported platform (Android, iOS, Web).

Install

npm i -S push-receiver

Requirements

Node v8 (async/await support)

Firebase sender id to receive notification

Firebase serverKey to send notification (optional)

Usage

Electron

Node

const { register, listen } = require ( 'push-receiver' ); const credentials = await register(senderId); storeCredentials(credentials) const fcmToken = credentials.fcm.token; sendTokenToBackendOrWhatever(fcmToken); const credentials = getSavedCredentials() const persistentIds = getPersistentIds() || [] await listen({ ...credentials, persistentIds}, onNotification); function onNotification ( { notification, persistentId } ) { updatePersistentIds([...persistentIds, persistentId]); display(notification) }

Test notification

To test, you can use the send script provided in this repo, you need to pass your serverKey and the FCM token as arguments :