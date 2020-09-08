openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pr

push-receiver

by Matthieu Lemoine
2.1.1 (see all)

A library to subscribe to GCM/FCM and receive notifications within a node process.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

push-receiver

A library to subscribe to GCM/FCM and receive notifications within a node process.

For Electron, you can use electron-push-receiver instead which provides a convenient wrapper.

See this blog post for more details.

When should I use push-receiver ?

  • I want to receive push notifications sent using Firebase Cloud Messaging in an electron desktop application.
  • I want to communicate with a node process/server using Firebase Cloud Messaging infrastructure.

When should I not use push-receiver ?

  • I want to send push notifications (use the firebase SDK instead)
  • My application is running on a FCM supported platform (Android, iOS, Web).

Install

npm i -S push-receiver

Requirements

  • Node v8 (async/await support)
  • Firebase sender id to receive notification
  • Firebase serverKey to send notification (optional)

Usage

Electron

You can use electron-push-receiver instead which provides a convenient wrapper.

Node

const { register, listen } = require('push-receiver');

// First time
// Register to GCM and FCM
const credentials = await register(senderId); // You should call register only once and then store the credentials somewhere
storeCredentials(credentials) // Store credentials to use it later
const fcmToken = credentials.fcm.token; // Token to use to send notifications
sendTokenToBackendOrWhatever(fcmToken);


// Next times
const credentials = getSavedCredentials() // get your saved credentials from somewhere (file, db, etc...)
// persistentIds is the list of notification ids received to avoid receiving all already received notifications on start.
const persistentIds = getPersistentIds() || [] // get all previous persistentIds from somewhere (file, db, etc...)
await listen({ ...credentials, persistentIds}, onNotification);

// Called on new notification
function onNotification({ notification, persistentId }) {
  // Update list of persistentId in file/db/...
  updatePersistentIds([...persistentIds, persistentId]);
  // Do someting with the notification
  display(notification)
}

Test notification

To test, you can use the send script provided in this repo, you need to pass your serverKey and the FCM token as arguments :

node scripts/send --serverKey="<FIREBASE_SERVER_KEY>" --token="<FIREBASE_TOKEN>"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial