A library to subscribe to GCM/FCM and receive notifications within a node process.
For Electron, you can use electron-push-receiver instead which provides a convenient wrapper.
See this blog post for more details.
push-receiver ?
push-receiver ?
npm i -S push-receiver
You can use electron-push-receiver instead which provides a convenient wrapper.
const { register, listen } = require('push-receiver');
// First time
// Register to GCM and FCM
const credentials = await register(senderId); // You should call register only once and then store the credentials somewhere
storeCredentials(credentials) // Store credentials to use it later
const fcmToken = credentials.fcm.token; // Token to use to send notifications
sendTokenToBackendOrWhatever(fcmToken);
// Next times
const credentials = getSavedCredentials() // get your saved credentials from somewhere (file, db, etc...)
// persistentIds is the list of notification ids received to avoid receiving all already received notifications on start.
const persistentIds = getPersistentIds() || [] // get all previous persistentIds from somewhere (file, db, etc...)
await listen({ ...credentials, persistentIds}, onNotification);
// Called on new notification
function onNotification({ notification, persistentId }) {
// Update list of persistentId in file/db/...
updatePersistentIds([...persistentIds, persistentId]);
// Do someting with the notification
display(notification)
}
To test, you can use the send script provided in this repo, you need to pass your serverKey and the FCM token as arguments :
node scripts/send --serverKey="<FIREBASE_SERVER_KEY>" --token="<FIREBASE_TOKEN>"