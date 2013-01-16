Push-It is no longer maintained. If you'd like to become the maintainer, please email me - aaron.blohowiak@gmail.com
For alternatives, please see SockJS or Socket.io
Push-It gives you an API for realtime pub/sub in the browser. On the server, it gives you hooks for security and message routing. It is fast and cross-browser compatible.
Self-contained on the client. On the server, Push-It is tested with Node 0.4.7
The design takes the best of bayeux, layers it on top of sockjs and provides you a simple and clear way to define security for your application.
With callbacks, you can easily customize the system to provide security and message-routing functionality.
The system is designed with scaling in mind, so you will be able to run multiple Push-It servers without worrying about sticky sessions once sockjs supports pluggable persistence. Please email aaron.blohowiak@gmail.com if this is something you require.
You should override this: The default behavior of the system is to be completely open and echo all messages published to all subscribers on a per-channel basis.
You define security at the point of connection, subscription and publication of messages. The semantics are all asynchronous so you can call out from Node to other services to perform your security checking if you'd like. For instance, you could check credentials with facebook connect, LDAP or a custom REST api. Each of these handlers has a timeout. If your handler takes longer than its timeout, then the system will perform the least-permissive action (disconnecting a client, denying a subscription request or denying a publication.)
Push-It has the server that you run with node.js (or include in your existing node.js project,) and the client that you include in your web page.
var channels = ["stories/5", "calendar"];
var credentials = document.cookie;
pushIt = new PushIt({channels: channels, credentials: credentials});
var msgId = pushIt.publish(message, onError, onSuccess);
//set up message handler
pushIt.onMessageReceived = function(channel, message){
/*
update UI
message has the properties: uuid, channel, and payload
*/
};
//unsubscribe
pushIt.unsubscribe("messages");
//subscribe to additional channels at runtime
pushIt.subscribe("calendar/2", onError, onSuccess);
//create your default server, raw http, connect or express
var server = connect.createServer(
connect.staticProvider(__dirname + '/static')
);
//open your port
server.listen(8001);
//read the optional options file. sync is usually avoided, but fine for server statup
var options = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(__dirname+"/options.json"))
//create the PushIt instance
var pi = new PushIt(server, options);
//customize security gates. default is to permit all actions.
pi.onConnectionRequest = function(agent){
if(agent.credentials == "it's meeee!") //reasonable default ;)
agent.connected();
}
###1. An agent connects
PushIt.onConnectionRequest = function(agent){}
###2. An agent subscribes to channels
The system will use the channel-specific function if the channel and function exist and will fall back to the default otherwise.
PushIt.onSubscriptionRequest = function(channel, agent){}
channel.onSubscriptionRequest = function(channel, agent){}
###3. An agent publishes to channels
The system will use the channel-specific function if the channel and function exist and will fall back to the default otherwise.
PushIt.onPublicationRequest = function(channel, agent, message){}
channel.onPublicationRequest = function(channel, agent, message){}
###4. An message is sent to a channel where an agent has a subscription.
Agent.onMessageReceived = function(channel, agent, message){}
check agent.credentials however you see fit
if the agent is allowed to receive this message, call agent.deliver(channel, message)
NOTE: this callback is unlike the others. there is no timeout or failure condition. you can silently drop messages and nobody will be informed. This is useful if you want to perform some JIT transformation of messages before delivery to agents.
###5. An agent unsubscribes to channels
This is the same as subscription, except with the names changed to Unsubscribe and Unsubscription.
###6. An agent disconnects
PushIt.onDisconnect(agent)
This is provided for your convenience and completeness.
PushIt
Channel (a namespace for message distribution)