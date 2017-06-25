Push the contents of a directory to a remote branch
.gitignore (no need to commit the directory)
dist/
build directory to
gh-pages
npm install push-dir
push-dir --dir=build --branch=gh-pages
Usage: push-dir {OPTIONS}
Required Options:
--dir
The name of the directory whose contents will be committed to branch
--branch
The name of the remote branch to push to
Advanced Options:
--remote
The name of the remote to push to (defaults to origin)
--cleanup
Whether to delete the local branch after creating
--local-branch-name
Force the name of the local branch that is pushed to the remote branch
--allow-unclean
Whether to attempt push even if git unclean
--overwrite-local
Whether to override a local branch of the same name, if exists
--force
Alias for both --allow-unclean and --overwrite-local
--verbose
Display stdout and stderr from internal commands