openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

push-dir

by L33T-KR3W
0.4.1 (see all)

👉📁 Push the contents of a directory to a remote branch

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

265

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

push-dir

Version Build status

Push the contents of a directory to a remote branch

  • No messing around with .gitignore (no need to commit the directory)
  • Perfect for pushing a dist/build directory to gh-pages

install

npm install push-dir

example

push-dir --dir=build --branch=gh-pages

usage

Usage: push-dir {OPTIONS}

Required Options:

--dir
The name of the directory whose contents will be committed to branch

--branch
The name of the remote branch to push to

Advanced Options:

--remote
The name of the remote to push to (defaults to origin)

--cleanup
Whether to delete the local branch after creating

--local-branch-name
Force the name of the local branch that is pushed to the remote branch

--allow-unclean
Whether to attempt push even if git unclean

--overwrite-local
Whether to override a local branch of the same name, if exists

--force
Alias for both --allow-unclean and --overwrite-local

--verbose
Display stdout and stderr from internal commands

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial