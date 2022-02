Deploy static content easily, freely and anonymously.

push index.html will inline all assets and online dependencies of 'index.html', deploy it anonymously on GitHub and finally generate a short URL. Pretty neat!

Install push

yarn

yarn global add push

npm

npm install push -g --production

Usage

Push a file

push index.html > http://push.hook.io?c=<code>

Want to help?

more functionality per extension solution

tests

gh page

Credits

Thanks to Jackson Tian for donating the npm package name.