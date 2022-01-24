What if your React components ran on the server-side? The server renders components to HTML and sends it to the client. The client renders HTML and notifies the server of DOM events. The server executes event handlers and lifecycle events, and it maintains the state of each component.
With this architecture, your components can directly make database queries, contact external services, etc, as they're running exclusively on the server. There's no more REST or GraphQL; the client-server interface is abstracted away, and all you deal with are standard components, event handlers, and lifecycle events.
Below is a snippet of an example; see full example code here.
import Purview, { css } from "purview"
import { Sequelize, QueryTypes } from "sequelize"
const db = new Sequelize("sqlite:purview.db")
class Counter extends Purview.Component<{}, { count: number }> {
async getInitialState(): Promise<{ count: number }> {
// Query the current count from the database.
const rows = await db.query<{ count: number }>(
"SELECT count FROM counters LIMIT 1",
{ type: QueryTypes.SELECT },
)
return { count: rows[0].count }
}
increment = async () => {
await db.query("UPDATE counters SET count = count + 1")
await this.setState(await this.getInitialState())
}
render(): JSX.Element {
return (
// Atomic CSS-in-JS support is built-in.
<div css={css({ border: "1px solid #333", padding: "10px" })}>
<p>The count is {this.state.count}</p>
<button onClick={this.increment}>Click to increment</button>
</div>
)
}
}
this.setState().
window, that's currently unsupported.
1) Install with npm:
```bash
$ npm install purview
```
1) Set your JSX transform to be
Purview.createElem. For TypeScript, in your
tsconfig.json, you can do this like so:
```json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"jsx": "react",
"jsxFactory": "Purview.createElem"
}
}
```
For other compilers/transpilers, you can use the JSX comment pragma: `/*
@jsx Purview.createElem */`.
You can also reference our [full tsconfig.json](tsconfig.json), which
enables various strict TypeScript features that we'd recommend.
1) Write components by extending
Purview.Component.
1) Send down (a) the server-rendered HTML of your component and (b) a script tag
pointing to Purview's client-side JS file. If you'd like to enable Purview's
CSS-in-JS support, also send (c) the server-rendered CSS (a style tag) in the head of your document.
- For (a), call `Purview.render(<Component />, req)`, where `Component` is
your root component, and `req` is the standard request object, of type
`http.IncomingMessage`, from express or `http.createServer`. This returns
a promise with HTML.
- For (b), either serve the JavaScript in `Purview.scriptPath` directly (see
example below) or, in an existing client-side codebase, `import
"purview/dist/browser"`.
- For (c), call `Purview.renderCSS(req)`, where `req` is the standard
request object, of type `http.IncomingMessage`, from express or
`http.createServer`. This returns a promise with HTML containing a style
tag that should be inserted in the head of the document. Make sure to call
this after `Purview.render()` in step (a), as the CSS depends on the
components that are being rendered.
1) Handle WebSocket connections by calling
Purview.handleWebSocket(server, options), where
server is an
http.Server object. If you're using Express,
call
http.createServer(app) to a create a server from your
app object. Then
call
server.listen() instead of
app.listen() to bind your server to a port.
- `options` should be an object with one key: `origin`, whose value is
a string.
- `origin` should be the protocol and hostname (along with the port if it's
non-standard) of the server (e.g. `https://example.com`). This is used to
perform WebSocket origin validation, ensuring requests originate from your
server. You can set `origin` to `null` to skip origin validation, but this
is not recommended.
- Note that, if you incorrectly specify `origin`, the page will keep
refreshing in an attempt to re-connect the WebSocket.
Below is a full working example:
import Purview, { css } from "purview"
import { Sequelize, QueryTypes, DataTypes } from "sequelize"
import * as http from "http"
import * as express from "express"
const db = new Sequelize("sqlite:purview.db")
// (1) Write components by extending Purview.Component. The two type parameters
// are the types of the props and state, respectively.
class Counter extends Purview.Component<{}, { count: number }> {
async getInitialState(): Promise<{ count: number }> {
// Query the current count from the database.
const rows = await db.query<{ count: number }>(
"SELECT count FROM counters LIMIT 1",
{ type: QueryTypes.SELECT },
)
return { count: rows[0].count }
}
increment = async () => {
await db.query("UPDATE counters SET count = count + 1")
await this.setState(await this.getInitialState())
}
render(): JSX.Element {
return (
// Atomic CSS-in-JS support is built-in.
<div css={css({ border: "1px solid #333", padding: "10px" })}>
<p>The count is {this.state.count}</p>
<button onClick={this.increment}>Click to increment</button>
</div>
)
}
}
async function startServer(): Promise<void> {
// (2) Send down server-rendered HTML and CSS alongside a script tag with
// Purview's client-side JavaScript.
const app = express()
app.get("/", async (req, res) => {
const counterHTML = await Purview.render(<Counter />, req)
// Make sure to call Purview.renderCSS() after Purview.render(), as the CSS
// is determined by the components rendered on the page.
const styleHTML = await Purview.renderCSS(req)
res.send(`
<html>
<head>
${styleHTML}
</head>
<body>
${counterHTML}
<script src="/script.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
`)
})
app.get("/script.js", (_, res) => res.sendFile(Purview.scriptPath))
// (3) Handle WebSocket connections.
const server = http.createServer(app)
const port = 8000
Purview.handleWebSocket(server, {
origin: `http://localhost:${port}`,
})
// Reset database and insert our initial counter.
db.define("counter", { count: DataTypes.INTEGER }, { timestamps: false })
await db.sync({ force: true })
await db.query("INSERT INTO counters (count) VALUES (0)")
server.listen(port, () => console.log(`Listening on localhost:${port}`))
}
startServer()
Purview mimics React in many ways, but differs significantly when it comes to
event handlers, controlled form inputs, and
getInitialState().
Because your components run on the server-side, your event handlers are not passed standard DOM event objects. Instead, Purview determines relevant information associated with certain events and creates its own event objects. Here's a description of the event object that Purview passes to your handler for various event types:
onInput: The event object is of type
InputEvent<T> = { name: string, value: T }, where
name is the name of the input and
value is its value.
T is
boolean for checkboxes,
number for
<input type="number">, and
string
for all other inputs.
onChange: The event object is of type
ChangeEvent<T> = { name: string, value: T }, where
name is the name of the input and
value is its value.
T is
boolean for checkboxes,
number for
<input type="number">,
string[] for
<select multiple> and
string for all other inputs.
onKeyDown,
onKeyPress, and
onKeyUp: The event object is of type
KeyEvent = { name: string, key: string }, where
name is the name of the
input and
key is the key that was pressed.
onSubmit: The event object is of type
SubmitEvent = { fields: Record<string, unknown> }.
fields is a mapping of form field names to
values. It is your responsibility to perform validation on
fields for both
the types and values, just as you would do if you were writing a server-side
route handler.
When you add an
onSubmit handler, the default action of the submit event is
automatically prevented (i.e. via
event.preventDefault()). This stops the
browser from navigating to a different page.
All other event handlers are passed no arguments.
If you specify a
value attribute on a text
input or
textarea, a
checked
attribute on a radio/checkbox
input, or a
selected attribute on an
option,
the form input will be controlled. Upon each re-render, the value will be
forcibly set to the value you specify.
Unlike React, a controlled form input's value can be modified, but it'll be
reset to the specified value when re-rendered. To prevent modification, use the
standard
readonly or
disabled HTML attributes.
Purview does not let you specify a
value attribute for
select tags like
React does. Instead, you must use the
selected attribute on
option tags,
just like you would in regular HTML. Purview controls the
select given at
least one option has a
selected attribute.
If you want to set an initial, uncontrolled value, use the attribute
defaultValue for text
inputs and
textareas,
defaultChecked for
radio/checkbox
inputs, and
defaultSelected for
options.
Do note that events require a round-trip to the server, so controlling form inputs is more expensive than in React. That being said, it's quite fast given a reasonable Internet connection, and this expense can often be ignored.
getInitialState()
Components can define a
getInitialState() function that returns a promise with
the initial state of the component. This can be used to e.g. fetch information
from a database or service prior to the component rendering.
The call to
Purview.render() returns a promise that resolves once all initial
state has been fetched and components have been rendered. This prevents the user
from seeing a flash of empty content before your components load their state.
Do not assign/modify instance variables on your components within
getInitialState(). On page load, when the WebSocket connection is established,
Purview will re-initialize all components with their saved state from the last
render, and it won't call
getInitialState(). Hence, any instance variables you
assign/modify within this function may not be reflected.
In addition to the above, Purview also differs from React in the following ways:
componentDidMount(),
componentWillReceiveProps(), and
componentWillUnmount().
Purview comes with built-in atomic CSS-in-JS support. To enable CSS-in-JS, make sure to send the rendered CSS to the client per step 2 of the usage instructions.
To use CSS-in-JS, first call Purview's
css function to generate a set of CSS
properties. Note that the object passed to the
css function is typechecked
thanks to CSSType, and it expects
camelCased keys representing CSS properties or pseudo classes with nested CSS
properties (see example below). Then, pass the return value to the
css={...}
attribute of any standard JSX element.
const buttonStyles = css({
padding: "6px 8px",
fontSize: "1.4rem",
backgroundColor: "#ccc",
":hover": {
textDecoration: "underline",
},
})
class Button extends Purview.Component<{}, {}> {
render(): JSX.Element {
return <button css={buttonStyles}>Button</button>
}
}
Note that you can compose CSS rules by passing multiple objects to the
css function:
const blueStyles = css({ backgroundColor: "blue" })
// Combines all styles in buttonStyles and in blueStyles, returning a new object
// representing the joint properties. If there are conflicts, styles in
// blueStyles will take precedence over styles in buttonStyles.
const blueButtonStyles = css(buttonStyles, blueStyles)
class BlueButton extends Purview.Component<{}, {}> {
render(): JSX.Element {
return <button css={blueButtonStyles}>Blue Button</button>
}
}
The above code can be expressed more succinctly by using Purview's
styledTag
helper function, which will accept a tag name and CSS, and return a new
component that renders that tag with the given CSS:
const BlueButton = styledTag("button", buttonStyles, blueStyles)
// BlueButton can now be used just like any other component. If the following
// JSX is rendered, it'll appear the same as in the example above:
<BlueButton>Blue Button</BlueButton>
Styles do not need to be static--you can generate and change them dynamically (even based on props/state, but be careful about user input), and Purview will update the DOM appropriately. Purview checks that all CSS rules are valid and will let you know if there are issues.
When Purview renders the button in the example above, the markup will look like the following:
<!-- in the head -->
<style>
.p-a { padding-top: 6px }
.p-b { padding-right: 8px }
.p-c { padding-bottom: 6px }
.p-d { padding-left: 8px }
.p-e { font-size: 1.4rem }
.p-f { background-color: blue }
.p-g:hover { text-decoration: underline }
</style>
<!-- in the body -->
<button class="p-a p-b p-c p-d p-e p-f p-g">Blue Button</button>
In the markup above, notice how
blueButtonStyles has been split up into
multiple CSS classes, each of which has one declaration. This is called atomic
CSS-in-JS, and it's described in detail by Sébastian
Lorber.
In short, atomic CSS-in-JS solves the following problems (among others, all identified by Christopher Chedeau in his talk):
css={...} attribute is actually sent to the client.
css function is the one that takes precedence, as in
the
BlueButton example above.
Note that traditional CSS-in-JS frameworks, like Styled Components and Emotion, don't work with Purview, since Purview components do not run in the browser.
When a user makes a request to a web server using Purview, Purview will initialize and render the root component (and any sub-components) on the server, and it'll return the rendered HTML to the client. By default, Purview will retain the component state in memory on the server.
Purview comes with client-side JS that sets up a persistent WebSocket connection. This connection is used by the client to notify the server of events that occur, and for the server to send re-rendered HTML to the client.
When the client makes a request to initiate the WebSocket connection, Purview re-uses the component state that it had saved in memory. This abstraction breaks donw if there is load balancing where multiple processes (or servers) are handling requests--the initial web request may go to a different process/server than the WebSocket request, so storing the component state in memory is not sufficient.
In order to handle this case, you can tell Purview how to store and load
component state by overriding the functions in
Purview.reloadOptions. It's
generally advised to serialize and persist component state in a central database
that any process/server can access--then, even if the WebSocket request goes to
a different process/server, that process/server can reload the component state.
Component state is represented by the
StateTree type, which contains the state
of all components in a hierarchical, tree-like structure. If you put types that
aren't easily serializable in state, you may need to recursively traverse the
StateTree and convert any such types accordingly. For this reason, it's
generally recommended to use JSON-serializable values in component state.
The reload functions are as follows:
// Stores the state tree and associates it with the provided ID. This should
// act like an update or insert (upsert) operation, since the same ID may be
// used to update a state tree.
Purview.reloadOptions.saveStateTree(id: string, tree: StateTree): Promise<void>
// Returns the previously stored state tree with the given ID, or null if no
// such tree exists.
Purview.reloadOptions.getStateTree(id: string): Promise<StateTree | null>
// Deletes the state tree with the given ID. It's recommended to also delete
// sufficiently old trees (i.e. trees that haven't been updated in a few days)
// within this function.
Purview.reloadOptions.deleteStateTree(id: string): Promise<void>
If you're using atomic CSS-in-JS, you'll also need to tell Purview how to save
and reload CSS state. CSS state is represented by the
CSSState type, which is
JSON serializable.
// Stores the CSS state and associates it with the provided ID. This should
// act like an update or insert (upsert) operation, since the same ID may be
// used to update CSS state.
Purview.reloadOptions.saveCSSState(id: string, cssState: CSSState): Promise<void>
// Returns the previously stored CSS state with the given ID, or null if no
// such state exists.
Purview.reloadOptions.getCSSState(id: string): Promise<CSSState | null>
// Deletes the CSS state with the given ID. It's recommended to also delete
// sufficiently old state (i.e. state that hasn't been updated in a few days)
// within this function.
Purview.reloadOptions.deleteCSSState(id: string): Promise<void>
Note that these reload functions are also used when a WebSocket connection is closed/re-established--in this way, they help account for disconnects and flaky connections.
Phoenix Live View -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2DU0qLfPIY
Karthik Viswanathan -- karthik.ksv@gmail.com
If you're interested in contributing to Purview, get in touch with me via the email above. I'd love to have you help out and potentially join the core development team.
Purview is MIT licensed.