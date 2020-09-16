PureScript loader for webpack

Supports hot-reloading and rebuilding of single source files

Dead code elimination using the bundle option

option Colorized build output using purescript-psa and the psc: "psa" option

Install

Install with npm.

npm install purs-loader --save-dev npm install purs-loader - 0.9 --save-dev npm install purs-loader - 0.8 --save-dev

Example

const webpackConfig = { loaders : [ { test : /\.purs$/ , loader : 'purs-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , query : { spago : true , pscIde : true , src : [ 'src/**/*.purs' ] } } ] }

Refer to the purescript-webpack-example for a more detailed example.

Options

Default options:

const loaderConfig = { psc : null , pscArgs : {}, pscBundle : null , pscBundleArgs : {}, pscIde : false , pscIdeClient : null , pscIdeClientArgs : {}, pscIdeServer : null , pscIdeServerArgs : {}, pscIdeRebuildArgs : {}, pscIdeColors : false , pscPackage : false , spago : false , bundleOutput : 'output/bundle.js' , bundleNamespace : 'PS' , bundle : false , warnings : true , watch : false , output : 'output' , src : [ path.join( 'src' , '**' , '*.purs' ), path.join( 'bower_components' , 'purescript-*' , 'src' , '**' , '*.purs' ) ] }

psc-ide support (experimental)

Experimental support for instant rebuilds using psc-ide-server can be enabled via the pscIde: true option. You can use an already running psc-ide-server instance by specifying the port in pscIdeArgs , if there is no server running this loader will start one for you.

psc-package support (experimental)

Set pscPackage query parameter to true to enable psc-package support. The psc-package -supplied source paths will be appended to src parameter.

spago support (experimental)

Set spago query parameter to true to enable spago support. The spago -supplied source paths will be appended to src parameter.

Troubleshooting

Slower webpack startup after enabling psc-ide support?

By default, the psc-ide-server will be passed the globs from query.src, this is helpful for other tools using psc-ide-server (for example IDE plugins), however it might result in a slower initial webpack startup time (rebuilds are not affected). To override the default behaviour, add: pscIdeServerArgs: { "_": ['your/*globs/here'] } to the loader config

Errors not being displayed in watch mode?

When the watch option is set to true , psc errors are appended to webpack's compilation instance errors array and not passed back as an error to the loader's callback. This may result in the error not being reported by webpack. To display errors, the following plugin may be added to the webpack config.

const webpackConfig = { plugins : [ function ( ) { this .plugin( 'done' , function ( stats ) { process.stderr.write(stats.toString( 'errors-only' )); }); } ] }

Error spawn ENOENT

This is caused when the loader tries to spawn a binary that does not exists ( file or directory not found ). If you call webpack like webpack or webpack --watch , then ensure that all required binaries that the loader depends on are available in your $PATH .