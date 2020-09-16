PureScript loader for webpack
bundle option
purescript-psa and the
psc: "psa" option
Install with npm.
// For PureScript 0.11 and newer
npm install purs-loader --save-dev
// For PureScript 0.9 and 0.10
npm install purs-loader@purescript-0.9 --save-dev
// For PureScript 0.8
npm install purs-loader@purescript-0.8 --save-dev
const webpackConfig = {
// ...
loaders: [
// ...
{
test: /\.purs$/,
loader: 'purs-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
query: {
spago: true,
pscIde: true,
src: ['src/**/*.purs']
}
}
// ...
]
// ...
}
Refer to the purescript-webpack-example for a more detailed example.
Default options:
const loaderConfig = {
psc: null, // purs compile
pscArgs: {},
pscBundle: null, // purs bundle
pscBundleArgs: {},
pscIde: false, // instant rebuilds using psc-ide-server (experimental)
pscIdeClient: null, // purs ide client
pscIdeClientArgs: {}, // for example, to use different port {port: 4088}
pscIdeServer: null, // purs ide server
pscIdeServerArgs: {}, // for example, to change the port {port: 4088}
pscIdeRebuildArgs: {}, // for example, for sourcemaps {codegen: ['js', 'sourcemaps']}
pscIdeColors: false, // defaults to true if psc === 'psa'
pscPackage: false, // include dependencies from psc-package
spago: false, // include dependencies from spago
bundleOutput: 'output/bundle.js',
bundleNamespace: 'PS',
bundle: false,
warnings: true,
watch: false, // indicates if webpack is in watch mode
output: 'output',
src: [
path.join('src', '**', '*.purs'),
// if pscPackage = true
// source paths reported by `psc-package sources`
// if spago = true
// source paths reported by `spago sources`
// if pscPackage = false and spago = false
path.join('bower_components', 'purescript-*', 'src', '**', '*.purs')
]
}
psc-ide support (experimental)
Experimental support for instant rebuilds using
psc-ide-server can be enabled
via the
pscIde: true option.
You can use an already running
psc-ide-server instance by specifying the port in
pscIdeArgs,
if there is no server running this loader will start one for you.
psc-package support (experimental)
Set
pscPackage query parameter to
true to enable
psc-package support. The
psc-package-supplied source paths
will be appended to
src parameter.
spago support (experimental)
Set
spago query parameter to
true to enable
spago support. The
spago-supplied source paths
will be appended to
src parameter.
By default, the psc-ide-server will be passed the globs from query.src, this is
helpful for other tools using psc-ide-server (for example IDE plugins), however
it might result in a slower initial webpack startup time (rebuilds are not
affected). To override the default behaviour, add:
pscIdeServerArgs: { "_": ['your/*globs/here'] } to the loader config
When the
watch option is set to
true, psc errors are appended to
webpack's compilation instance errors array and not passed back as an
error to the loader's callback. This may result in the error not being
reported by webpack. To display errors, the following plugin may be added
to the webpack config.
const webpackConfig = {
// ...
plugins: [
function(){
this.plugin('done', function(stats){
process.stderr.write(stats.toString('errors-only'));
});
}
]
// ...
}
spawn ENOENT
This is caused when the loader tries to spawn a binary that does not exists
(
file or directory not found). If you call webpack like
webpack or
webpack --watch, then ensure that all required binaries that the
loader depends on are available in your
$PATH.
If you run webpack through an npm script (e.g., npm run or npm start) on NixOS,
then it will first attempt to find binaries in
node_packages/.bin.
If you have the compiler installed through
npm and it finds it there, this will
cause
ENOENTon Nix, because the binary needs to be patched first, but npm will
install the binary that is linked with /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 - a file that
will not exist at that path in NixOS.
The solution is to simply use the compiler from
haskellPackages.purescript and
make sure that it's available in
$PATH. For more information about how to make
it work on Nix, see Purescript Webpack Example