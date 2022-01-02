PurgeCSS

What is PurgeCSS?

When you are building a website, chances are that you are using a css framework like Bootstrap, Materializecss, Foundation, etc... But you will only use a small set of the framework and a lot of unused css styles will be included.

This is where PurgeCSS comes into play. PurgeCSS analyzes your content and your css files. Then it matches the selectors used in your files with the one in your content files. It removes unused selectors from your css, resulting in smaller css files.

Documentation

You can find the PurgeCSS documentation on this website.

Table of Contents

PurgeCSS

Plugins

Guides

Getting Started

Installation

npm install purgecss --save-dev

Usage

import PurgeCSS from "purgecss" ; const purgeCSSResults = await new PurgeCSS().purge({ content : [ "**/*.html" ], css : [ "**/*.css" ], });

Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including: