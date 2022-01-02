When you are building a website, chances are that you are using a css framework like Bootstrap, Materializecss, Foundation, etc... But you will only use a small set of the framework and a lot of unused css styles will be included.
This is where PurgeCSS comes into play. PurgeCSS analyzes your content and your css files. Then it matches the selectors used in your files with the one in your content files. It removes unused selectors from your css, resulting in smaller css files.
You can find the PurgeCSS documentation on this website.
npm install purgecss --save-dev
import PurgeCSS from "purgecss";
const purgeCSSResults = await new PurgeCSS().purge({
content: ["**/*.html"],
css: ["**/*.css"],
});
This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:
|Package
|Version
|Description
|purgecss
|The core of PurgeCSS
|postcss-purgecss
|PostCSS plugin for PurgeCSS
|purgecss-webpack-plugin
|Webpack plugin for PurgeCSS
|gulp-purgecss
|Gulp plugin for PurgeCSS
|grunt-purgecss
|Grunt plugin for PurgeCSS
|rollup-plugin-purgecss
|Rollup plugin for PurgeCSS
|purgecss-from-html
|Html extractor for PurgeCSS
|purgecss-from-pug
|Pug extractor for PurgeCSS
|purgecss-with-wordpress
|Collection of safelist items for WordPress
|vue-cli-plugin-purgecss
|Vue CLI Plugin for PurgeCSS
