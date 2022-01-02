openbase logo
Readme

PurgeCSS

PurgeCSS logo

What is PurgeCSS?

When you are building a website, chances are that you are using a css framework like Bootstrap, Materializecss, Foundation, etc... But you will only use a small set of the framework and a lot of unused css styles will be included.

This is where PurgeCSS comes into play. PurgeCSS analyzes your content and your css files. Then it matches the selectors used in your files with the one in your content files. It removes unused selectors from your css, resulting in smaller css files.

Sponsors 🥰

Documentation

You can find the PurgeCSS documentation on this website.

Table of Contents

PurgeCSS

Plugins

Guides

Getting Started

Installation

npm install purgecss --save-dev

Usage

import PurgeCSS from "purgecss";
const purgeCSSResults = await new PurgeCSS().purge({
  content: ["**/*.html"],
  css: ["**/*.css"],
});

Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:

PackageVersionDescription
purgecssnpmThe core of PurgeCSS
postcss-purgecssnpm (scoped)PostCSS plugin for PurgeCSS
purgecss-webpack-pluginnpmWebpack plugin for PurgeCSS
gulp-purgecssnpmGulp plugin for PurgeCSS
grunt-purgecssnpmGrunt plugin for PurgeCSS
rollup-plugin-purgecssnpmRollup plugin for PurgeCSS
purgecss-from-htmlnpmHtml extractor for PurgeCSS
purgecss-from-pugnpmPug extractor for PurgeCSS
purgecss-with-wordpressnpmCollection of safelist items for WordPress
vue-cli-plugin-purgecssnpmVue CLI Plugin for PurgeCSS

100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago

I’ve used this library in my couple of projects for remove and optimize project CSS files. Using this library saved my lot of development time . very useful and powerful library for removing unused css . easy to use library . beginners can easily use this library without any issue . so lightweight library and well optimized with great documentation.

1
DevenRathod2
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Very Powerful, Useful and excellent library for web developer i'm using this library from 3 year and this library help me a lot and saved my time and coffee too very useful library for purge you css styling code this library help's you to remove unused css from styling file and save you time and your energy too using this package you can save you time , money and energy for removing enunsed css coding best for web developer i really love this library

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

This library is so powerful and amazing this library help me a lot for removing unused CSS form my web application this library is work so smoothly . its easy to use and documentation is pretty easy and implementation is also easy

0
elbougly52 Ratings123 Reviews
November 3, 2020

There are some instances where purgecss goes terribly wrong and removes stuff like keyframes, but it still is one of the first dependencies I install on my frontend projects.

0

