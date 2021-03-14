Purest

REST API Client Library

var purest = require ( 'purest' ) var google = purest({ provider : 'google' }) await google .query( 'youtube' ) .select( 'channels' ) .where({ forUsername : 'GitHub' }) .auth(token) .request()

Table of Contents

This is Purest v4, for older releases take a look at v3 and v2

Introduction

Purest is a tool for creating expressive REST API clients

Default Endpoint

Here is a basic configuration for Google:

{ "google" : { "default" : { "origin" : "https://www.googleapis.com" , "path" : "{path}" , "headers" : { "authorization" : "Bearer {auth}" } } } }

With it we can instantiate that provider:

var google = purest({ provider : 'google' , config})

Then we can request some data from YouTube:

var {res, body} = await google .get( 'youtube/v3/channels' ) .qs({ forUsername : 'GitHub' }) .auth(token) .request()

Explicit Endpoint

We can define explicit endpoint for accessing YouTube:

{ "google" : { "default" : { "origin" : "https://www.googleapis.com" , "path" : "{path}" , "headers" : { "authorization" : "Bearer {auth}" } }, "youtube" : { "origin" : "https://www.googleapis.com" , "path" : "youtube/{version}/{path}" , "version" : "v3" , "headers" : { "authorization" : "Bearer {auth}" } } } }

Then request the same data from YouTube:

var {res, body} = await google( 'youtube' ) .get( 'channels' ) .qs({ forUsername : 'GitHub' }) .auth(token) .request()

Defaults

Every method in Purest can also be passed as an option:

var google = purest({ provider : 'google' , config, defaults : { auth : token} })

Then we no longer need to set the access token for every request:

var {res, body} = await google( 'youtube' ) .get( 'channels' ) .qs({ forUsername : 'GitHub' }) .request()

Method Aliases

But what if we want to make our API more expressive? What if we want to make it our own:

var google = purest({ provider : 'google' , config, defaults : { auth : token}, methods : { get : [ 'select' ], qs : [ 'where' ]} })

Yes we can:

var {res, body} = await google( 'youtube' ) .select( 'channels' ) .where({ forUsername : 'GitHub' }) .request()

Purest Options

Purest is a flexible tool for abstracting out REST APIs

var google = purest({ config : {}, provider : 'google' , defaults : {}, methods : {}})

Key Type Description config {} Provider configuration to use provider '' Provider name to initialize from the list of providers found in config defaults {} Any supported configuration option set by default, see below methods {} List of methods and their aliases to use with this instance

Request Options

Purest is built on top of a powerful HTTP Client

URL Options

Option Description origin The protocol and domain part of the URL, can contain {subdomain} token path The path part of the URL, can contain {version} , {path} and {type} tokens subdomain Subdomain part of the URL to replace in origin version Version string to replace in path type Type string to replace in path , typically json or xml

HTTP Methods

All HTTP methods get head post put patch options delete trace connect accept a string to replace the {path} configuration token with, or absolute URL to replace the entire url .

Request Options

Option Type Description method 'string' Request method, implicitly set if one of the above HTTP Methods is used url 'string' url object Absolute URL, automatically constructed if the URL Options above are being used, or absolute URL is passed to any of the HTTP Methods above proxy 'string' url object Proxy URL; for HTTPS you have to use tunneling agent instead qs {object} 'string' URL querystring headers {object} Request headers form {object} 'string' application/x-www-form-urlencoded request body json {object} 'string' JSON encoded request body multipart {object} [array] multipart/form-data as object or multipart/related as array request body using request-multipart body 'string' Buffer Stream Raw request body auth 'string' ['string', 'string'] {user, pass} String or array of strings to replace the {auth} configuration token with, or Basic authorization as object oauth {object} OAuth 1.0a authorization using request-oauth encoding 'string' Response body encoding redirect {object} HTTP redirect configuration timeout number Request timeout in milliseconds agent Agent HTTP agent

Response Options

request

buffers the response body

decompresses gzip and deflate encoded bodies with valid content-encoding header

and encoded bodies with valid header converts the response body to string using utf8 encoding by default

encoding by default tries to parse JSON and querystring encoded bodies with valid content-type header

Returns either String or Object.

buffer

buffers the response body

decompresses gzip and deflate encoded bodies with valid content-encoding header

Returns Buffer.

stream

Returns the response Stream.

Node Core Options

Any other HTTP request option not explicitly exposed in Purest can be passed using any of the response methods:

await google.request({ socketPath : '' }) await google.buffer({ socketPath : '' }) await google.stream({ socketPath : '' })

Endpoint

The explicit endpoint configuration can be accessed in various ways:

await google( 'youtube' ) await google.endpoint( 'youtube' ) await google.query( 'youtube' )

Examples

Purest comes with a fancy logger

npm i --save-dev request-logs

DEBUG=req,res,body,json node examples/file-name.js 'example name'