Readme

Purest

npm-version travis-ci coveralls-status

REST API Client Library

var purest = require('purest')
var google = purest({provider: 'google'})

await google
  .query('youtube')
  .select('channels')
  .where({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
  .auth(token)
  .request()

Table of Contents

This is Purest v4, for older releases take a look at v3 and v2

Introduction

Purest is a tool for creating expressive REST API clients

Default Endpoint

Here is a basic configuration for Google:

{
  "google": {
    "default": {
      "origin": "https://www.googleapis.com",
      "path": "{path}",
      "headers": {
        "authorization": "Bearer {auth}"
      }
    }
  }
}

With it we can instantiate that provider:

var google = purest({provider: 'google', config})

Then we can request some data from YouTube:

var {res, body} = await google
  .get('youtube/v3/channels')
  .qs({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
  .auth(token)
  .request()

Explicit Endpoint

We can define explicit endpoint for accessing YouTube:

{
  "google": {
    "default": {
      "origin": "https://www.googleapis.com",
      "path": "{path}",
      "headers": {
        "authorization": "Bearer {auth}"
      }
    },
    "youtube": {
      "origin": "https://www.googleapis.com",
      "path": "youtube/{version}/{path}",
      "version": "v3",
      "headers": {
        "authorization": "Bearer {auth}"
      }
    }
  }
}

Then request the same data from YouTube:

var {res, body} = await google('youtube')
  .get('channels')
  .qs({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
  .auth(token)
  .request()

Defaults

Every method in Purest can also be passed as an option:

var google = purest({provider: 'google', config,
  defaults: {auth: token}
})

Then we no longer need to set the access token for every request:

var {res, body} = await google('youtube')
  .get('channels')
  .qs({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
  .request()

Method Aliases

But what if we want to make our API more expressive? What if we want to make it our own:

var google = purest({provider: 'google', config,
  defaults: {auth: token},
  methods: {get: ['select'], qs: ['where']}
})

Yes we can:

var {res, body} = await google('youtube')
  .select('channels')
  .where({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
  .request()

Purest Options

Purest is a flexible tool for abstracting out REST APIs

var google = purest({config: {}, provider: 'google', defaults: {}, methods: {}})
KeyTypeDescription
config{}Provider configuration to use
provider''Provider name to initialize from the list of providers found in config
defaults{}Any supported configuration option set by default, see below
methods{}List of methods and their aliases to use with this instance

Request Options

Purest is built on top of a powerful HTTP Client

URL Options

OptionDescription
originThe protocol and domain part of the URL, can contain {subdomain} token
pathThe path part of the URL, can contain {version}, {path} and {type} tokens
subdomainSubdomain part of the URL to replace in origin
versionVersion string to replace in path
typeType string to replace in path, typically json or xml

HTTP Methods

All HTTP methods get head post put patch options delete trace connect accept a string to replace the {path} configuration token with, or absolute URL to replace the entire url.

Request Options

OptionTypeDescription
method'string'Request method, implicitly set if one of the above HTTP Methods is used
url'string' url objectAbsolute URL, automatically constructed if the URL Options above are being used, or absolute URL is passed to any of the HTTP Methods above
proxy'string' url objectProxy URL; for HTTPS you have to use tunneling agent instead
qs{object} 'string'URL querystring
headers{object}Request headers
form{object} 'string'application/x-www-form-urlencoded request body
json{object} 'string'JSON encoded request body
multipart{object} [array]multipart/form-data as object or multipart/related as array request body using request-multipart
body'string' Buffer StreamRaw request body
auth'string' ['string', 'string'] {user, pass}String or array of strings to replace the {auth} configuration token with, or Basic authorization as object
oauth{object}OAuth 1.0a authorization using request-oauth
encoding'string'Response body encoding
redirect{object}HTTP redirect configuration
timeoutnumberRequest timeout in milliseconds
agentAgentHTTP agent

Response Options

request

  • buffers the response body
  • decompresses gzip and deflate encoded bodies with valid content-encoding header
  • converts the response body to string using utf8 encoding by default
  • tries to parse JSON and querystring encoded bodies with valid content-type header

Returns either String or Object.

buffer

  • buffers the response body
  • decompresses gzip and deflate encoded bodies with valid content-encoding header

Returns Buffer.

stream

Returns the response Stream.

Node Core Options

Any other HTTP request option not explicitly exposed in Purest can be passed using any of the response methods:

await google.request({socketPath: ''})
await google.buffer({socketPath: ''})
await google.stream({socketPath: ''})

Endpoint

The explicit endpoint configuration can be accessed in various ways:

// as argument to the Purest instance
await google('youtube')
// using the option name
await google.endpoint('youtube')
// or the default method alias defined for it
await google.query('youtube')

Examples

Purest comes with a fancy logger

npm i --save-dev request-logs

DEBUG=req,res,body,json node examples/file-name.js 'example name'
CategoryTopicsProvidersExamples
OAuth 2.0Refresh Access Tokensbox google twitchRefresh access tokens
OpenID ConnectVerify id_tokenauth0 google microsoftDiscover public keys and verify id_token signature
OAuth 1.0aOAuth 1.0aflickr trello twitterGet user profile
StorageMultipart, Streamsbox dropbox driveUpload files
StorageHTTP Streamsbox dropboxStream file from DropBox to Box

Get access tokens using Grant

