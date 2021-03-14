REST API Client Library
var purest = require('purest')
var google = purest({provider: 'google'})
await google
.query('youtube')
.select('channels')
.where({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
.auth(token)
.request()
This is Purest v4, for older releases take a look at v3 and v2
Purest is a tool for creating expressive REST API clients
Here is a basic configuration for Google:
{
"google": {
"default": {
"origin": "https://www.googleapis.com",
"path": "{path}",
"headers": {
"authorization": "Bearer {auth}"
}
}
}
}
With it we can instantiate that provider:
var google = purest({provider: 'google', config})
Then we can request some data from YouTube:
var {res, body} = await google
.get('youtube/v3/channels')
.qs({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
.auth(token)
.request()
We can define explicit endpoint for accessing YouTube:
{
"google": {
"default": {
"origin": "https://www.googleapis.com",
"path": "{path}",
"headers": {
"authorization": "Bearer {auth}"
}
},
"youtube": {
"origin": "https://www.googleapis.com",
"path": "youtube/{version}/{path}",
"version": "v3",
"headers": {
"authorization": "Bearer {auth}"
}
}
}
}
Then request the same data from YouTube:
var {res, body} = await google('youtube')
.get('channels')
.qs({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
.auth(token)
.request()
Every method in Purest can also be passed as an option:
var google = purest({provider: 'google', config,
defaults: {auth: token}
})
Then we no longer need to set the access token for every request:
var {res, body} = await google('youtube')
.get('channels')
.qs({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
.request()
But what if we want to make our API more expressive? What if we want to make it our own:
var google = purest({provider: 'google', config,
defaults: {auth: token},
methods: {get: ['select'], qs: ['where']}
})
Yes we can:
var {res, body} = await google('youtube')
.select('channels')
.where({forUsername: 'GitHub'})
.request()
Purest is a flexible tool for abstracting out REST APIs
var google = purest({config: {}, provider: 'google', defaults: {}, methods: {}})
|Key
|Type
|Description
config
{}
|Provider configuration to use
provider
''
|Provider name to initialize from the list of providers found in
config
defaults
{}
|Any supported configuration option set by default, see below
methods
{}
|List of methods and their aliases to use with this instance
Purest is built on top of a powerful HTTP Client
|Option
|Description
origin
|The protocol and domain part of the URL, can contain
{subdomain} token
path
|The path part of the URL, can contain
{version},
{path} and
{type} tokens
subdomain
|Subdomain part of the URL to replace in
origin
version
|Version string to replace in
path
type
|Type string to replace in
path, typically
json or
xml
All HTTP methods
get
head
post
put
patch
options
delete
trace
connect accept a string to replace the
{path} configuration token with, or absolute URL to replace the entire
url.
|Option
|Type
|Description
method
'string'
|Request method, implicitly set if one of the above HTTP Methods is used
url
'string'
url object
|Absolute URL, automatically constructed if the URL Options above are being used, or absolute URL is passed to any of the HTTP Methods above
proxy
'string'
url object
|Proxy URL; for HTTPS you have to use tunneling agent instead
qs
{object}
'string'
|URL querystring
headers
{object}
|Request headers
form
{object}
'string'
application/x-www-form-urlencoded request body
json
{object}
'string'
|JSON encoded request body
multipart
{object}
[array]
multipart/form-data as object or
multipart/related as array request body using request-multipart
body
'string'
Buffer
Stream
|Raw request body
auth
'string'
['string', 'string']
{user, pass}
|String or array of strings to replace the
{auth} configuration token with, or Basic authorization as object
oauth
{object}
|OAuth 1.0a authorization using request-oauth
encoding
'string'
|Response body encoding
redirect
{object}
|HTTP redirect configuration
timeout
number
|Request timeout in milliseconds
agent
Agent
|HTTP agent
request
gzip and
deflate encoded bodies with valid
content-encoding header
utf8 encoding by default
JSON and
querystring encoded bodies with valid
content-type header
Returns either String or Object.
buffer
gzip and
deflate encoded bodies with valid
content-encoding header
Returns Buffer.
stream
Returns the response Stream.
Any other HTTP request option not explicitly exposed in Purest can be passed using any of the response methods:
await google.request({socketPath: ''})
await google.buffer({socketPath: ''})
await google.stream({socketPath: ''})
The explicit
endpoint configuration can be accessed in various ways:
// as argument to the Purest instance
await google('youtube')
// using the option name
await google.endpoint('youtube')
// or the default method alias defined for it
await google.query('youtube')
Purest comes with a fancy logger
npm i --save-dev request-logs
DEBUG=req,res,body,json node examples/file-name.js 'example name'
|Category
|Topics
|Providers
|Examples
|OAuth 2.0
|Refresh Access Tokens
box
google
twitch
|Refresh access tokens
|OpenID Connect
|Verify id_token
auth0
google
microsoft
|Discover public keys and verify id_token signature
|OAuth 1.0a
|OAuth 1.0a
flickr
trello
twitter
|Get user profile
|Storage
|Multipart, Streams
box
dropbox
drive
|Upload files
|Storage
|HTTP Streams
box
dropbox
|Stream file from DropBox to Box
Get access tokens using Grant