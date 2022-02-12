(IPA: /ˈspaɡo/)
PureScript package manager and build tool powered by Dhall and package-sets.
The recommended installation method for Windows, Linux and macOS is
npm (see the latest releases on npm
here):
npm install -g spago
Other installation methods available:
make install
pkg install hs-spago
brew install spago
General notes:
npm install -g purescript, or the recommended method for your OS.
npm and Docker (e.g. getting the message "Downloading the spago binary failed.." etc)
You have two options:
--unsafe-perm:
npm install -g --unsafe-perm spago
Let's set up a new project!
$ mkdir purescript-unicorns
$ cd purescript-unicorns
$ spago init
This last command will create a bunch of files:
.
├── packages.dhall
├── spago.dhall
├── src
│ └── Main.purs
└── test
└── Main.purs
Let's take a look at the two Dhall configuration files that
spago requires:
packages.dhall: this file is meant to contain the totality of the packages
available to your project (that is, any package you might want to import).
In practice it pulls in the official package-set as a base, and you are then able to add any package that might not be in the package set, or override existing ones.
spago.dhall: this is your project configuration. It includes the above package set,
the list of your dependencies, the source paths that will be used to build, and any
other project-wide setting that
spago will use.
To build your project, run:
$ spago build
This will download the necessary dependencies and compile the sample project in the
output/
directory. You can take a look at the content of
output/Main/index.js to see what kind
of JavaScript has been generated from your new
Main.purs file.
You can already see your project running, by doing
$ spago run
..which is basically equivalent to the following command:
$ node -e "require('./output/Main/index').main()"
..which imports the JS file you just looked at, and runs the
main with Node.
You can also bundle the project in a single file with an entry point, so it can be run directly (useful for CLI apps):
$ spago bundle-app
$ node .
psc-package
bower
bower link
devDependencies,
testDependencies, or in general a situation with many configurations
purs commands are run under the hood
bash
zsh
Our main design goals are:
git and
purs being installed.
Some tools that inspired
spago are: Rust's Cargo, Haskell's Stack,
psc-package,
pulp and
purp.
pulp is excellent, but it is only a build tool. This means that you'll have to use it with
either
bower or
psc-package:
If you go for
bower, you're missing out on package-sets (that is: packages versions
that are known to be working together, saving you the headache of fitting package
versions together all the time).
If you use
psc-package, you have the problem of not having the ability of overriding
packages versions when needed, leading everyone to make their own package-set, which
then goes unmaintained, etc.
Of course you can use the package-set-local-setup to solve this issue, but this is
exactly what we're doing here: integrating all the workflow in a single tool,
spago,
instead of having to install and use
pulp,
psc-package,
purp, etc.
We'd love your help, and welcome PRs and contributions!
Some ideas for getting started:
spago
For more details see the
CONTRIBUTING.md
This section contains a collection of workflows you might want to use to get things done with
spago
psc-package
Do you have an existing
psc-package project and want to switch to
spago?
No problem! If you run
spago init, we'll port your existing
psc-package.json
configuration into a new
spago.dhall 😎
Note:
spago won't otherwise touch your
psc-package.json file, so you'll have to
remove it yourself.
You'll note that most of the
psc-package commands are the same in
spago, so porting
your existing build is just a matter of search-and-replace most of the times.
bower
Switching from
bower is about the same workflow: just run
spago init and
we'll try to match the package versions in your
bower.json with the ones in
the package set, porting the packages to your
spago.dhall
Note:
spago won't otherwise touch your
bower.json file, so you'll have to
remove it yourself.
Some packages might not be found or have the wrong version, in which case you'll have to carefully:
spago install some-package for packages in the set
For an overview of the available commands, run:
$ spago --help
You will see several subcommands (e.g.
build,
test); you can ask for help
about them by invoking the command with
--help, e.g.:
$ spago build --help
This will give a detailed view of the command, and list any command-specific (vs global) flags.
Since
spago init does not necessarily use the latest package set. Fortunately, you can specify which package set to use via the
--tag argument. See the
purescript/package-sets repo's releases for tags you can use:
$ spago init --tag "psc-0.13.8-20200822"
You can add dependencies that are available in your package set by running:
# E.g. installing Halogen
$ spago install halogen
# This also supports multiple packages
$ spago install foreign simple-json
$ spago install
This will download all the transitive dependencies of your project (i.e. the direct dependencies,
i.e. the ones listed in the
dependencies key of
spago.dhall, plus all their dependencies,
recursively) to the local
.spago folder (and the global cache, if possible).
However, running this directly is usually not necessary, as all commands that need the dependencies to be installed will run this for you.
We can build the project and its dependencies by running:
$ spago build
This is mostly just a thin layer above the PureScript compiler command
purs compile.
Note: by default the
build command will try to install any dependencies that haven't been
fetched yet - if you wish to disable this behaviour, you can pass the
--no-install flag.
The build will produce very many JavaScript files in the
output/ folder. These
are CommonJS modules, and you can just
require() them e.g. on Node.
It's also possible to include custom source paths when building (the ones declared in your
sources config are always included):
$ spago build --path 'another_source/**/*.purs'
Note: the wrapper on the compiler is so thin that you can pass options to
purs.
E.g. if you wish to output your files in some other place than
output/, you can run
$ spago build --purs-args "-o myOutput/"
If you wish to automatically have your project rebuilt when making changes to source files
you can use the
--watch flag:
$ spago build --watch
# or, to clear the screen on rebuild:
$ spago build --watch --clear-screen
# files ignored through git (i.e. via .gitignore) don't trigger
# rebuild by default. If you wish to override this behavior:
$ spago build --watch --allow-ignored
To run a command before a build you can use the
--before flag, eg to post a notification that a build has started:
$ spago build --watch --before "notify-send 'Building'"
To run a command after the build, use
--then for successful builds, or
--else for unsuccessful builds:
$ spago build --watch --then "notify-send 'Built successfully'" --else "notify-send 'Build failed'"
Multiple commands are possible - they will be run in the order specified:
$ spago build --watch --before clear --before "notify-send 'Building'"
If you want to run the program (akin to
pulp run), just use
run:
# The main module defaults to "Main"
$ spago run
# Or define your own module path to Main
$ spago run --main ModulePath.To.Main
# And pass arguments through to `purs compile`
$ spago run --main ModulePath.To.Main --purs-args "--verbose-errors"
# Or pass arguments to the backend, in this case node
$ spago run --exec-args "arg1 arg2"
# For versions 18 and below, use `node-args` instead:
$ spago run --node-args "arg1 arg2"
You can also test your project with
spago:
# Test.Main is the default here, but you can override it as usual
$ spago test --main Test.Main
Build succeeded.
You should add some tests.
Tests succeeded.
As with the
build and
test commands, you can add custom source paths
to load, and pass options to the underlying
purs repl via
--purs-args.
E.g. the following opens a repl on
localhost:3200:
$ spago repl --purs-args "--port 3200"
You can run a standalone PureScript file as a script via
spago script.
Note: The module name must be
Main, and it must export a function
main :: Effect Unit.
By default, the following dependencies are installed:
effect,
console,
prelude.
You can run a script via the following, optionally specifying a package set to use, and additional dependencies to pull from there:
$ spago script --tag psc-13.8 -d node-fs path/to/script.purs
It is sometimes useful to know which packages are contained in our package set (e.g. to see which version we're using, or to search for packages).
You can get a complete list of the packages your
packages.dhall imports (together
with their versions and URLs) by running:
$ spago ls packages
By using the
ls deps command instead you can restrict the list to direct or transitive dependencies:
# Direct dependencies, i.e. only the ones listed in spago.dhall
$ spago ls deps
# Transitive dependencies, i.e. all the dependencies of your dependencies
$ spago ls deps --transitive
There might be cases where you'd like your project to depend on all the packages that are contained in the package set (this is sometimes called "acme build").
You can accomplish this in pure Dhall in your
spago.dhall
It might look something like this (example from here):
let packages = ./packages.dhall
let Package = { dependencies : List Text, repo : Text, version : Text }
let PackageAssoc = { mapKey : Text, mapValue : Package }
let getPackageName = \(v : PackageAssoc) -> v.mapKey
let List/map = https://prelude.dhall-lang.org/List/map
in
{ name = "acme"
, dependencies =
List/map PackageAssoc Text getPackageName (toMap packages)
, packages = packages
, sources = [ "src/**/*.purs" ]
}
Let's say I'm a user of the
simple-json package. Now, let's say I stumble upon a bug
in there, but thankfully I figure how to fix it. So I clone it locally and add my fix.
Now if I want to test this version in my current project, how can I tell
spago to do it?
We have a
overrides record in
packages.dhall just for that!
In this case we override the package with its local copy, which must have a
spago.dhall.
(it should be enough to do
spago init to have the Bower configuration imported)
It might look like this:
let upstream = -- <package set URL here>
in upstream
with simple-json = ../purescript-simple-json/spago.dhall as Location
Note that if we do
spago ls packages, we'll see that it is now included as a local package:
$ spago ls packages
...
signal v10.1.0 Remote "https://github.com/bodil/purescript-signal.git"
sijidou v0.1.0 Remote "https://github.com/justinwoo/purescript-sijidou.git"
simple-json local Local "./../purescript-simple-json"
simple-json-generics v0.1.0 Remote "https://github.com/justinwoo/purescript-simple-json-generics.git"
smolder v11.0.1 Remote "https://github.com/bodil/purescript-smolder.git"
...
And since local packages are just included in the build, if we add it to the
dependencies
in
spago.dhall and then do
spago install, it will not be downloaded.
Let's now say that we test that our fix from above works, and we are ready to Pull Request the fix.
So we push our fork and open the PR, but while we wait for the fix to land on the next
package sets release, we still want to use the fix in our production build.
In this case, we can just change the override to point to some commit of our fork, like this:
let upstream = -- <package set URL here>
in upstream
with simple-json.repo = "https://github.com/my-user/purescript-simple-json.git"
with simple-json.version = "701f3e44aafb1a6459281714858fadf2c4c2a977"
Note: you can use a "branch", a "tag" or a "commit hash" as a
version.
Generally it's recommended that you avoid using branches, because if you push new
commits to a branch,
spago won't pick them up unless you delete the
.spago folder.
If a package is not in the upstream package set, you can add it in a similar way,
by changing the
additions record in the
packages.dhall file.
E.g. if we want to add the
let upstream = -- <package set URL here>
in upstream
with facebook =
{ dependencies =
[ "console"
, "aff"
, "prelude"
, "foreign"
, "foreign-generic"
, "errors"
, "effect"
]
, repo =
"https://github.com/Unisay/purescript-facebook.git"
, version =
"v0.3.0" -- branch, tag, or commit hash
}
As you might expect, this works also in the case of adding local packages:
Example:
let upstream = -- <package set URL here>
in upstream
with foobar = ../foobar/spago.dhall as Location
bower link
See how to add local packages or override existing ones
"But wait", you might say, "how do I know that my override doesn't break the package set?"
This is a fair question, and you can verify that your fix didn't break the rest of the
package-set by running the
verify command.
E.g. if you patched the
foreign package, and added it as a local package to your package-set,
you can check that you didn't break its dependents (also called "reverse dependencies")
by running:
$ spago verify foreign
Once you check that the packages you added verify correctly, we would of course very much love if you could pull request it to the Upstream package-set ❤️
If you decide so, you can read up on how to do it here.
The version of the package-set you depend on is fixed in the
packages.dhall file
(look for the
upstream var).
You can upgrade to the latest version of the package-set with the
upgrade-set
command. It will download the package set and write
the new url and hashes in the
packages.dhall file for you.
Spago can update the package set to the latest release or to a specific release automagically. If you wish to use a specific commit, you will have to manually edit one part of your
packages.dhall file. Each is covered below.
Running it would look something like this:
$ spago upgrade-set
[info] Updating package-set tag to "psc-0.13.8-20200822"
Fetching the new one and generating hashes.. (this might take some time)
[info] Generating new hashes for the package set file so it will be cached.. (this might take some time)
If the package set exists, running
upgrade-set would look something like this:
$ spago upgrade-set --tag "psc-0.13.8-20200822"
[info] Updating package-set tag to "psc-0.13.8-20200822"
Fetching the new one and generating hashes.. (this might take some time)
[info] Generating new hashes for the package set file so it will be cached.. (this might take some time)
If the package set does not exist, your
packages.dhall file will not be touched and you will see a warning:
spago upgrade-set --tag "whoops-i-made-a-big-typo"
[info] Updating package-set tag to "whoops-i-made-a-big-typo"
Fetching the new one and generating hashes.. (this might take some time)
[warn] Package-set tag "whoops-i-made-a-big-typo" in the repo "purescript/package-sets" does not exist.
Will ignore user-specified tag and continue using current tag: "psc-0.13.4-20191025"
If you wish to detach from tags for your package-set, you can of course point it to a
specific commit. Just set your
upstream to look something like this:
let upstream =
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/purescript/package-sets/bd72269fec59950404a380a46e293bde34b4618f/src/packages.dhall
Spago aims to support "monorepos", allowing you to split a blob of code into different "compilation units" that might have different dependencies, deliverables, etc.
A typical monorepo setup in spago consists of:
spago.dhall
spago.dhall
packages.dhall , that includes all the "libraries" as local packages, and that
all
spago.dhall files refer to - this is so that all packages share the same package set.
So for example if you have
lib1,
lib2 and
app1, you might have the following file tree:
.
├── app1
│ ├── spago.dhall
│ ├── src
│ │ └── Main.purs
│ └── test
│ └── Main.purs
├── lib1
│ ├── spago.dhall
│ └── src
│ └── Main.purs
├── lib2
│ ├── spago.dhall
│ └── src
│ └── Main.purs
└── packages.dhall
Then:
packages.dhall might look like this:
let upstream = https://github.com/purescript/package-sets/releases/download/psc-0.13.4-20191025/packages.dhall sha256:f9eb600e5c2a439c3ac9543b1f36590696342baedab2d54ae0aa03c9447ce7d4
in upstream
with lib1 = ./lib1/spago.dhall as Location
with lib2 = ./lib2/spago.dhall as Location
lib1/spago.dhall might look something like this:
{ name =
"lib1"
, dependencies =
[ "effect"
, "console"
, "prelude"
]
, sources =
[ "src/**/*.purs" ]
, packages =
../packages.dhall -- Note: this refers to the top-level packages file
}
lib2 depends on
lib1,
lib2/spago.dhall might look something like this:
{ name =
"lib2"
, dependencies =
[ "effect"
, "console"
, "prelude"
, "lib1" -- Note the dependency here
]
, sources =
[ "src/**/*.purs" ]
, packages =
../packages.dhall
}
app1/spago.dhall might look something like this:
{ name =
"app1"
, dependencies =
-- Note: the app does not include all the dependencies that the lib included
[ "prelude"
, "simple-json" -- Note: this dep was not used by the library, only the app uses it
, "lib2" -- Note: we add `lib2` as dependency
]
, packages =
-- We also refer to the top-level packages file here, so deps stay in sync for all packages
../packages.dhall
}
devDependencies,
testDependencies, or in general a situation with many configurations
You might have a simpler situation than a monorepo, where e.g. you just want to "split" dependencies.
A common case is when you don't want to include your test dependencies in your app's dependencies.
E.g. if you want to add
purescript-spec to your test dependencies you can have a
test.dhall that looks like this:
let conf = ./spago.dhall
in conf // {
sources = conf.sources # [ "test/**/*.purs" ],
dependencies = conf.dependencies # [ "spec" ]
}
And then you can run tests like this:
$ spago -x test.dhall test
For the cases when you wish to produce a single JS file from your PureScript project, there are basically two ways to do that:
spago bundle-app
This will produce a single, executable, dead-code-eliminated file:
# You can specify the main module and the target file, or these defaults will be used
$ spago bundle-app --main Main --to index.js
Bundle succeeded and output file to index.js
# We can then run it with node:
$ node .
spago bundle-module
If you wish to produce a single, dead-code-eliminated JS module that you can
require from
JavaScript:
# You can specify the main module and the target file, or these defaults will be used
$ spago bundle-module --main Main --to index.js
Bundling first...
Bundle succeeded and output file to index.js
Make module succeeded and output file to index.js
$ node -e "console.log(require('./index').main)"
[Function]
When running
spago bundle-app and
spago bundle-module, Spago will first try to
build
your project, since bundling requires the project to be compiled first.
If you already compiled your project and want to skip this step you can pass the
--no-build flag.
Take a look at TodoMVC with react-basic + spago + parcel for a working example, or follow one of the next "get started" sections:
To start a project using Spago and Parcel together, here's the commands and file setup you'll need:
Initialise a JavaScript/npm project with
npm init
Install Parcel as a development-time dependency
npm i parcel --save-dev
Add a JavaScript file which imports and calls the
main function from the output of
src/Main.purs.
This can be placed in the root directory for your project. Traditionally this file is named
index.js.
The
main function from
Main.purs can accept arguments, this is useful since Parcel will replace
environment variables inside of JavaScript.
It is recommended to read any environment variables in the JavaScript file and pass them as
arguments to
main. Here is an example JavaScript file:
var Main = require('./output/Main');
function main () {
/*
Here we could add variables such as
var baseUrl = process.env.BASE_URL;
Parcel will replace `process.env.BASE_URL`
with the string contents of the BASE_URL environment
variable at bundle/build time.
A .env file can also be used to override shell variables
for more information, see https://en.parceljs.org/env.html
These variables can be supplied to the Main.main function.
However, you will need to change the type to accept variables, by default it is an Effect.
You will probably want to make it a function from String -> Effect ()
*/
Main.main();
}
// HMR setup. For more info see: https://parceljs.org/hmr.html
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept(function () {
console.log('Reloaded, running main again');
main();
});
}
console.log('Starting app');
main();
Add an HTML file which sources your JavaScript file. This can be named
index.html
and placed in the root directory of your project. Here is an example HTML file:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en" data-framework="purescript">
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script src="./index.js" type="module"></script>
</body>
</html>
Add a development script to
package.json which will hot-reload the JavaScript generated
by the compiler using Parcel. Here, we'll call this script
dev:
...
"scripts": {
"dev": "parcel index.html",
},
...
But in order for this script to pick up the changes we make to our PureScript files, we should have something that hot-recompiles our code.
If you're using an editor integration then
purs ide will take care of this
recompilation transparently as you save the files.
If not, you can run
spago build --watch in another terminal to achieve the
same result.
NPM scripts allow project dependencies to be treated as if they are on your
$PATH.
When you run it with
npm run dev, Parcel will tell you which port your application
is being served on, by default this will be
localhost:1234.
If you've followed this guide you can navigate there in a browser and open the JavaScript console,
you will see the output of both
index.js and the compiled
Main.purs file.
When you modify any purescript file in
./src, you should see Spago and Parcel rebuild your application,
and the browser should execute the new code.
For some applications you may adjust the JavaScript function that handles hot modules to
fully reload the page with
window.location.reload();.
At this point we should be able to test our program by running
npm run dev.
When you navigate a browser to
localhost:1234, you should see '🍝' as output in the JavaScript console
if this was performed successfully!
When you are ready to build and deploy your application as static html/js/css,
you may add a
build script to
package.json in order to produce a final bundle.
This script is usually something like
spago build && parcel build index.html.
Initialise a JavaScript/npm project with
npm init
Add Webpack and purescript-psa as development-time dependencies:
npm install --save-dev webpack webpack-cli webpack-dev-server purescript-psa
Install the PureScript loader and HTML plugin for WebPack
npm install --save-dev purs-loader html-webpack-plugin.
Note that you may require additional loaders for css/scss, image files, etc. Please refer to the Webpack documentation for more information.
Create an HTML file that will serve as the entry point for your application.
Typically this is
index.html. In your HTML file, be sure to pull in the
bundle.js file, which will be Webpack's output. Here is an example HTML file:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en" data-framework="purescript">
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script src="./bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Create a
webpack.config.js file in the root of your project. Here is an example webpack configuration:
'use strict';
const path = require('path');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const webpack = require('webpack');
const isWebpackDevServer = process.argv.some(a => path.basename(a) === 'webpack-dev-server');
const isWatch = process.argv.some(a => a === '--watch');
const plugins =
isWebpackDevServer || !isWatch ? [] : [
function(){
this.plugin('done', function(stats){
process.stderr.write(stats.toString('errors-only'));
});
}
]
;
module.exports = {
devtool: 'eval-source-map',
devServer: {
contentBase: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
port: 4008,
stats: 'errors-only'
},
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.purs$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'purs-loader',
options: {
src: [
'src/**/*.purs'
],
spago: true,
watch: isWebpackDevServer || isWatch,
pscIde: true
}
}
]
},
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: 8192,
},
},
],
},
]
},
resolve: {
modules: [ 'node_modules' ],
extensions: [ '.purs', '.js']
},
plugins: [
new webpack.LoaderOptionsPlugin({
debug: true
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
title: 'purescript-webpack-example',
template: 'index.html',
inject: false // See stackoverflow.com/a/38292765/3067181
})
].concat(plugins)
};
Add a
src/index.js: this file will import and execute the PureScript
Main module,
and serves as the entry point for the Webpack bundler.
You can also use this file to refer to environment variables which can then be passed to PureScript code.
Please refer to the Webpack documentation on environment variable replacement during bundling.
Here is an example
index.js file:
'use strict';
require('./Main.purs').main();
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept();
}
console.log('app starting');
Also, make sure you are calling
main properly if you are passing arguments (due to
PureScript specifics of modelling effectful computations):
var arg1 = 'arg1';
require('./Main.purs').main(arg1)();
Add the following development script to
package.json:
...
"scripts": {
...,
"webpack:server": "webpack-dev-server --progress --inline --hot"
},
...
At this point we should be able to run our program by calling
npm run webpack:server.
If you point your browser to
localhost:4008 you should see
🍝 in the JavaScript
development console. This means everything went alright!
For production builds, it is recommended to have separate scripts to build and serve. Please refer to the Webpack documentation for more information.
Initialise a JavaScript/npm project with
npm init
Add Nodemon as a development-time dependency:
npm install --save-dev nodemon
Add a JavaScript file which imports and calls the
main function from the output of
src/Main.purs.
This can be placed in the root directory of your project, and traditionally this file is named
index.js.
The
main function from
Main.purs can accept arguments, and this is useful since the Node
runtime will replace environment variables inside of JavaScript.
It is recommended to read any environment variables in the JavaScript file and pass them as arguments to
main.
Here is an example JavaScript file:
'use strict'
var Main = require('./output/Main');
function main () {
/*
Here we could add variables such as
var baseUrl = process.env.BASE_URL;
Node will replace `process.env.BASE_URL`
with the string contents of the BASE_URL environment
variable at bundle/build time.
These variables can be supplied to the Main.main function,
however, you will need to change the type to accept variables, by default it is an Effect.
You will probably want to make it a function from String -> Effect ()
*/
Main.main();
}
At this point we should be able to run our program by calling
spago build followed by
node index.js.
If you see
🍝 as output then this was successful!
Now we want to enable Nodemon, which will watch for file changes in the dependency tree and reload our Node program every time there is a new change. We'll also tell Spago to watch our PureScript source files so that they are compiled, which in turn will trigger a Nodemon reload.
To configure this, add the following script to your
package.json file:
..
"scripts": {
"dev": "spago build --watch & nodemon \"node index.js\"",
},
...
You can now run your development environment by calling
npm run dev
For a production build, add the following scripts to your
package.json:
...
"scripts": {
"build": "spago build && node index.js"
},
...
To run a production build, you can now run
npm run build!
For publishing CLI programs or NPM modules, please refer to the relevant npm documentation.
Please note that if you are publishing a Node module for consumption by JavaScript users, it is recommended that you pre-compile your PureScript project before distributing it.
To build documentation for your project and its dependencies (i.e. a "project-local
Pursuit"), you can use the
docs command:
$ spago docs
This will generate all the documentation in the
./generated-docs folder of your project.
You might then want to open the
index.html file in there.
If you wish for the documentation to be opened in browser when generated, you can pass an
open flag:
$ spago docs --open
To build the documentation as Markdown instead of HTML, or to generate tags for your project,
you can pass a
format flag:
$ spago docs --format ctags
Quoting from this tweet:
--purs-args "-g sourcemaps"
var someModule = require('./output/Whatever/index.js');) and use
something like
parcel, to avoid mangling/destroying the sourcemaps
Spago supports compiling with alternate purescript backends like psgo or pskt.
To use an alternate backend, add the
backend option to your
spago.dhall file:
{ name = "aaa"
, backend = "psgo"
...
The value of the
backend entry should be the name of the backend executable.
If you wish to develop a library with
spago you can definitely do so, and use it to
manage and build your project, until you need to "publish" your library, where you'll need
to use
pulp.
Before you start you need to have instaled pulp and bower, both of these can be installed using npm
You also need to add some keys to your
spago.dhall file:
license it need to be a valid SPDX license.
repository key that references the location of the project repository
here is a example
{ name = "my-first-package"
, dependencies =
[ "console", "prelude", "psci-support" ]
, packages = ./packages.dhall
, sources = [ "src/**/*.purs", "test/**/*.purs" ]
, license = "MIT"
, repository = "https://github.com/me/purescript-my-first-project"
}
This will generate a correct
bower.json file which will be used by
pulp later.
When you decide you want to publish your library for others to use, you should:
spago bump-version --no-dry-run <BUMP>. This will generate a
bower.json in a new commit in Git that is tagged with the version.
pulp login. This will ensure that you are logged in befor you try to publish a package
pulp publish. This will ensure the package is registered in Bower, push the version tag to Git and upload documentation to Pursuit.
The PureScript ecosystem uses the Bower registry as a "unique names registry".
So in order to "publish" a package one needs to add it there, and eventually to
package-sets.
Consequentially, package-sets requires (full instructions here)
that packages in it:
spago bump-version or
pulp version (because this gives versions with
vX.Y.Z)
pulp publish (so it's available on the Bower registry and on Pursuit)
All of this will be automated in future versions, removing the need for Pulp.
A library published in this way is purescript-rave.
For compliance reasons, you might need to fetch all the
LICENSE files of your dependencies.
To do this you can exploit the
ls deps command.
E.g. if you want to print out all the
LICENSE files of your direct dependencies:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
# Note: the `awk` part is to cut out only the package name
for dep in $(spago ls deps | awk '{print $1}')
do
cat $(find ".spago/${dep}" -iname 'LICENSE')
done
purs commands are run under the hood
The
-v flag will print out all the
purs commands that
spago invokes during its operations,
plus a lot of diagnostic info, so you might want to use it to troubleshoot weird behaviours
and/or crashes.
bash
You can just add this to your
.bashrc:
source <(spago --bash-completion-script `which spago`)
or alternatively if you don't want to edit your
~/.bashrc:
spago --bash-completion-script $(which spago) >> ~/.bash_completion
zsh
Autocompletions for
zsh need to be somewhere in the
fpath - you can see the folders
included in your by running
echo $fpath.
You can also make a new folder - e.g.
~/.my-completions - and add it to the
fpath
by just adding this to your
~/.zshrc:
fpath=(~/.my-completions $fpath)
Then you can obtain the completion definition for zsh and put it in a file called
_spago (yes it needs to be called like that):
spago --zsh-completion-script $(which spago) > ~/.my-completions/_spago
Then, reload completions with:
compinit
Note: you might need to call this multiple times for it to work.
There is a global cache that
spago uses to avoid re-downloading things - its
location will be printed if you call e.g.
spago install -v.
It's possible to change the behaviour of the global cache with the
--global-cache flag
that is accepted by many commands. You can either:
--global-cache=skip: in this case the global cache will be ignored
and the local project will re-download everything
--global-cache=update: this might be useful
if you want to globally cache a tag or commit that is newer than 24h - the time
spago will
wait before updating its metadata file about "which things are globally cacheable".
As there are now various factors that can affect the output path of compiled code, run
spago path output along with any flags you would pass to
spago build (like
--purs-args) to return the output path Spago is using.
This can be useful for sharing an output folder with
webpack, for instance.
It's indeed useful to know what's the format (or more precisely, the Dhall
type) of the files that
spago expects. Let's define them in Dhall:
-- The basic building block is a Package:
let Package =
{ dependencies : List Text -- the list of dependencies of the Package
, repo = Text -- the address of the git repo the Package is at
, version = Text -- git tag, branch, or commit hash
}
-- The type of `packages.dhall` is a Record from a PackageName to a Package
-- We're kind of stretching Dhall syntax here when defining this, but let's
-- say that its type is something like this:
let PackageSet =
{ console : Package
, effect : Package
... -- and so on, for all the packages in the package-set
}
-- The type of the `spago.dhall` configuration is then the following:
let Config =
{ name : Text -- the name of our project
, dependencies : List Text -- the list of dependencies of our app
, backend : Maybe Text -- Nothing by default, meaning use purs. If specified, spago will use the executable as the backend
, sources : List Text -- the list of globs for the paths to always include in the build
, packages : PackageSet -- this is the type we just defined above
}
spago also install my npm dependencies?
A common scenario is that you'd like to use things like
react-basic, or want to depend
on JS libraries like ThreeJS.
In any case, you end up depending on some NPM package.
And it would be really nice if
spago would take care of installing all of these
dependencies, so we don't have to worry about running npm besides it, right?
While these scenarios are common, they are also really hard to support.
In fact, it might be that a certain NPM package in your transitive dependencies
would only support the browser, or only node. Should
spago warn about that?
And if yes, where should we get all of this info?
Another big problem is that the JS backend is not the only backend around. For example, PureScript has a C backend and an Erlang backend among the others.
These backends are going to use different package managers for their native dependencies,
and while it's feasible for
spago to support the backends themselves, also supporting
all the possible native package managers (and doing things like building package-sets for their
dependencies' versions) is not a scalable approach (though we might do this in the future if
there's enough demand).
So this is the reason why if you or one of your dependencies need to depend on some "native" packages, you should run the appropriate package-manager for that (e.g. npm).
For examples on how to do it, see next section.
spago only takes care of PureScript land. In particular,
bundle-module will do the
most we can do on the PureScript side of things (dead code elimination), but will
leave the
requires still in.
To fill them in you should use the proper js tool of the day, at the time of writing ParcelJS looks like a good option.
If you wish to see an example of a project building with
spago +
parcel, a simple
starting point is the TodoMVC app with
react-basic.
You can see in its
package.json that a "production build" is just
spago build && parcel build index.html.
If you open its
index.js you'll see that it does a
require('./output/Todo.App'):
the files in
output are generated by
spago build, and then the
parcel build resolves
all the
requires and bundles all these js files in.
Though this is not the only way to include the built js - for a slimmer build or for importing
some PureScript component in another js build we might want to use the output of
bundle-module.
For an example of this in a "production setting" you can take a look at affresco. It is a PureScript monorepo of React-based components and apps.
The gist of it is that the PureScript apps in the repo are built with
spago build
(look in the
package.json for it), but all the React components can be imported from
JS apps as well, given that proper modules are built out of the PS sources.
This is where
spago bundle-module is used: the
build-purs.rb builds a bundle out of every
single React component in each component's folder - e.g. let's say we
bundle-module from
the
ksf-login component and output it in the
index.js of the component's folder; we can
then
yarn install the single component (note it contains a
package.json), and require it
as a separate npm package with
require('@affresco/ksf-login').
Every time
spago will need to "install dependencies" it will:
check if the package is local to the filesystem: if it is then it will skip it as we can just point to the files
check if the ref is already in the global cache. If it is, it will just copy it to the project-local cache
download a metadata file from the
package-sets-metadata repo
if missing from the global cache or older than 24 hours.
This file contains the list of tags and commits for every package currently in the package set, updated hourly.
check if the tag or commit of the package we need to download is in this cached index, and if it is then this means we can "globally cache" that version - this is because commit hashes are immutable, and tags are "immutable enough"
if a version is deemed to be "globally cacheable" then a tarball of that ref is downloaded from GitHub and copied to both the global and the local cache
otherwise, the repo is just cloned to the local cache
Note: a question that might come up while reading the above might be "why not just hit GitHub to check commits and tags for every repo while installing?"
The problem is that GitHub limits token-less API requests to 50 per hour, so any decently-sized installation will fail to get all the "cacheable" items, making the global cache kind of useless. So we are just caching all of that info for everyone here.
This might happen because the limit of "open files per process" is too low in your OS - as
spago will try to fetch all dependencies in parallel, and this requires lots of file operations.
You can limit the number of concurrent operations with the
-j flag, e.g.:
$ spago -j 10 install
To get a ballpark value for the
j flag you can take the result of the
ulimit -n command
(which gives you the current limit), and divide it by four.
If you encounter any issues with the hashes for the package-set (e.g. the hash is not deemed
correct by
spago), then you can have the hashes recomputed by running the
freeze command:
$ spago freeze
However, this is a pretty rare situation and in principle it should not happen, and when it happens it might not be secure to run the above command.
To understand all the implications of this I'd invite you to read about the safety guarantees that Dhall offers.
packages.dhall, but
spago is not installing it. Why?
Adding a package to the package-set just includes it in the set of possible packages you
can depend on. However, if you wish
spago to install it you should then add it to
the
dependencies list in your
spago.dhall.