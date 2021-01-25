A pretty, flexible error/warning reporting frontend for the PureScript compiler
(
psc).
npm install -g purescript-psa
Censor all warnings:
psa --censor-warnings <psc-options>
Censor library warnings:
psa --censor-lib <psc-options>
Censor source warnings:
psa --censor-src <psc-options>
Censor specific warning codes:
psa --censor-codes=ShadowedName,ImplicitImport,MissingTypeDeclaration <psc-options>
Only show specific warning codes:
psa --filter-codes=DeprecatedOperatorDecl,DeprecatedClassExport <psc-options>
Turn source warnings into errors:
psa --strict <psc-options>
Note: It's assumed
psc is in your path. If you'd like to use a custom
binary location you can set the
--psc=/foo/bar/psc flag.
psc does not persist warnings between compilations, but
psa can do it with
the
--stash flag. This serializes the set of warnings to disk and merges it
with the new set on each compilation.
psa --stash <psc-options>
If you are compiling multiple projects from the same root, you can specify which stash file should be used:
psa --stash=.foo-stash <psc-options>
Pulp supports building with
psa: it will be used by default if it is installed, and options will be passed through, eg:
pulp build -- --stash --censor-lib <psc-options>