pp

purescript-psa

by Nathan Faubion
0.8.2 (see all)

Error/Warning reporting frontend for the PureScript compiler

1.3K

82

1yr ago

12

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

psa

A pretty, flexible error/warning reporting frontend for the PureScript compiler (psc).

  • Colors!
  • Original source spans in errors
  • Fine-grained warning filtering
  • Warning persistence

Install

npm install -g purescript-psa

Sample Usage

Censor all warnings:

psa --censor-warnings <psc-options>

Censor library warnings:

psa --censor-lib <psc-options>

Censor source warnings:

psa --censor-src <psc-options>

Censor specific warning codes:

psa --censor-codes=ShadowedName,ImplicitImport,MissingTypeDeclaration <psc-options>

Only show specific warning codes:

psa --filter-codes=DeprecatedOperatorDecl,DeprecatedClassExport <psc-options>

Turn source warnings into errors:

psa --strict <psc-options>

Note: It's assumed psc is in your path. If you'd like to use a custom binary location you can set the --psc=/foo/bar/psc flag.

Persisting Warnings

psc does not persist warnings between compilations, but psa can do it with the --stash flag. This serializes the set of warnings to disk and merges it with the new set on each compilation.

psa --stash <psc-options>

If you are compiling multiple projects from the same root, you can specify which stash file should be used:

psa --stash=.foo-stash <psc-options>

Usage with pulp

Pulp supports building with psa: it will be used by default if it is installed, and options will be passed through, eg:

pulp build -- --stash --censor-lib <psc-options>

