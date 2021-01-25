psa

A pretty, flexible error/warning reporting frontend for the PureScript compiler ( psc ).

Colors!

Original source spans in errors

Fine-grained warning filtering

Warning persistence

Install

npm install -g purescript-psa

Sample Usage

Censor all warnings:

psa --censor-warnings < psc-options >

Censor library warnings:

psa --censor-lib < psc-options >

Censor source warnings:

psa --censor-src < psc-options >

Censor specific warning codes:

psa --censor-codes=ShadowedName,ImplicitImport,MissingTypeDeclaration < psc-options >

Only show specific warning codes:

psa --filter-codes=DeprecatedOperatorDecl,DeprecatedClassExport < psc-options >

Turn source warnings into errors:

psa --strict < psc-options >

Note: It's assumed psc is in your path. If you'd like to use a custom binary location you can set the --psc=/foo/bar/psc flag.

Persisting Warnings

psc does not persist warnings between compilations, but psa can do it with the --stash flag. This serializes the set of warnings to disk and merges it with the new set on each compilation.

psa --stash < psc-options >

If you are compiling multiple projects from the same root, you can specify which stash file should be used:

psa --stash=.foo-stash < psc-options >

Usage with pulp

Pulp supports building with psa : it will be used by default if it is installed, and options will be passed through, eg: