Node-based Language Server Protocol server for PureScript based on the PureScript IDE server
(aka psc-ide /
purs ide server). Used as the vscode plugin
backend but should be compatible with other Language Server Client implementations.
The language server is a wrapper around the IDE server included as part of the compiler distribution,
providing editing assistance and build features according to support available. This means that
the server will start its own
purs ide server instance to talk to for the project directory it is started
in.
purs compile / configured build command) - provides diagnostics
purescript.*
This LSP implmementation is consumed by vscode and Atom plugins as a node module, and bundled along with those plugins.
To use with another LSP client, you will want to install this either globally or locally for
npm, e.g.
npm i -g purescript-language-server
And then use the resulting executable, e.g.
purescript-language-server --stdio.
This language server is based on vscode-languageserver-node which means it should support
--stdio,
--socket=[number],
--node-ipc or
--pipe methods of communication, see vscode-languageserver-node for details.
PureScript compiler version support is as follows:
The
purescript-language-server comes with built-in support for purty for formatting PureScript code.
purty itself is not bundled with
purescript-language-server, so you must either install it globally (e.g.
npm install -g purty), or locally in your project (e.g.
npm install --save-dev purty). When a formatting operation is requested via a language server command,
purescript-language-server will attempt to find
purty in your
$PATH. If you're using a local
purty install, you can configure the language server to include your local
npm install path (i.e.
./node_modules/.bin) using the
purescript.addNpmPath setting. See below for information on configuring the language server for different editors.
Use atom-ide-purescript.
As of
0.5.0, Neovim has a built-in language server client. A popular plugin to help with configuring this server is
nvim-lspconfig. This plugin includes
purescriptls which will automatically find and root the language server as well as connect PSCIDE, etc. (for more info, read the config). To use, add this to your
init.lua or inside a
EOF << lua … EOF block in your
init.vim.
nvim_lsp.purescriptls.setup {
" Your personal on_attach function referenced before to include
" keymaps & other ls options
on_attach = on_attach,
settings = {
purescript = {
addSpagoSources = true -- e.g. any purescript language-server config here
}
},
flags = {
debounce_text_changes = 150,
}
}
Configuration with coc.nvim
Run
:CocConfig and add
"purescript" in the
"languageserver" section as follows:
"languageserver": {
"purescript": {
"command": "purescript-language-server",
"args": ["--stdio"],
"filetypes": ["purescript"],
"trace.server": "off",
"rootPatterns": ["bower.json", "psc-package.json", "spago.dhall"],
"settings": {
"purescript": {
"addSpagoSources": true,
"addNpmPath": true // Set to true if using a local purty install for formatting
// etc
}
}
}
}
CoC can be configured to format your code using the
purescript-language-server's formatting provider, which is backed by
purty. If you don't have CoC-based code formatting setup in CoC already, you can add a command or key mapping like this:
command! -nargs=0 Format :call CocAction('format')
nmap <leader>f :Format<cr>
If you want the formatter to run on save, run
:CocConfig and add
"purescript" to the
"coc.preferences.formatOnSaveFiletypes":
"coc.preferences.formatOnSaveFiletypes": [
// ...other languages
"purescript"
]
You can also organize PureScript imports in Vim with a command and/or key mapping like this:
command! -nargs=0 OrganizeImports :call CocAction('runCommand', 'editor.action.organizeImport')
nmap <leader>o :OrganizeImports<cr>
Use vimmer-ps.
Config may be supplied via client-push on startup (
workspace.didChangeConfiguration), server-request (
workspace.configuration), or at last resort by JSON object on the command line with
--config option.
See config defined in vscode plugin.
When using the language server together with alternate backends, the only requirement is to stop
purs ide server from attempting to generate JS when rebuilding, this is done via the config
"purescript.codegenTargets": [ "corefn" ]
(and you should make sure the build command is in accordance with that, if used, eg specify
backend in
spago config).
Various commands are provided. Some are triggered via completion etc, some must be called explicitly from a LSP client.
purescript.build
No arguments. Provides diagnostics.
purescript.startPscIde
No arguments. Start IDE server according to configuration.
purescript.stopPscIde
No arguments. Stop running IDE server.
purescript.restartPscIde
No arguments. Stop any running IDE server then start a new one according to configuration.
purescript.addCompletionImport
Arguments: identifier, module, document URI.
purescript.addModuleImport
Arguments: module, qualifier, document URI.
purescript.getAvailableModules
No arguments. Get list of available modules.
purescript.replaceSuggestion
Arguments: document URI, replacement, replacement range.
purescript.search
Flex search for identifier.
Arguments: search text.
purescript.fixTypo
Arguments: document URI, line, character.
purescript.caseSplit-explicit
(Used to back the case split command in VS Code UI).
Arguments: document URI, line, character, type.
purescript.addClause-explicit
(Used to back the add clause command in VS Code UI).
Arguments: document URI, line, character.
purescript.typedHole-explicit
(Used to back the
purescript.typedHole code action triggered in the VS Code UI)
Arguments: hole name, document URI, hole range,
PscIde.Command.TypeInfo of chosen replacement option
To develop (rather than use) this language server
npm install
npm run build
For 3, if the editor integrates using the node module rather than standalone binary, I suggest using
npm link - this will work for atom and vscode at least.
For atom, clone
atom-ide-purescript and:
purescript-language-server run
npm link, in
atom-ide-purescript run
npm link purescript-language-server
atom-ide-purescript run
apm link to pick up local changes
atom-ide-purescript, run
npm run bundle to build the plugin itself
For vscode, clone
vscode-ide-purescript and:
npm install
purescript-language-server run
npm link, in
vscode-ide-purescript run
npm link purescript-language-server
vscode-ide-purescript in vscode (
code .) and hit F5 to "launch extension"
See vscode plugin repo, atom plugin. Common code via purescript-ide-purescript-core.