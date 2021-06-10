purecss-sass is a Sass-powered version of Pure CSS for your applications, allowing to include all of Pure's components at once or load them individually.
Original Pure CSS files are converted using
sass-convert and otherwise untouched and unmodified.
To install
purecss-sass npm package execute this command:
$ npm install purecss-sass
If you are using Yarn:
$ yarn add purecss-sass
Open your
Gemfile and add this line:
gem 'purecss-sass'
Save
Gemfile and execute
bundle command to install the gem.
Open
/app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss file and add this line:
@import 'purecss';
Note: Default Rails-generated application comes with
.cssfile extension for stylesheet assets files, make sure you change it to
.scssand remove all the
*= require_tree .and
*= require_selfstatements from the file.
By default, using
@import 'purecss';, all of Pure CSS responsive components are imported.
You can import individual Sass components like this:
@import 'purecss/base';
@import 'purecss/buttons';
@import 'purecss/forms';
@import 'purecss/forms-nr';
@import 'purecss/grids';
@import 'purecss/grids-responsive';
@import 'purecss/menus';
@import 'purecss/tables';
Pure CSS for Sass follows the upstream version of Pure. But the last version number may be ahead, in case there is a need to release project-specific changes.
Pure CSS for Sass is inspired from bootstrap-sass by Bootstrap team.
Pure © Yahoo! Inc. Licensed under the BSD license.
purecss-sass © Dmitriy Tarasov. Licensed under the MIT licence.