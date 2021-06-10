openbase logo
ps

purecss-sass

by Dmitriy Tarasov
2.0.6

Pure CSS framework, converted to Sass and ready to use in Sass powered applications

Overview

Readme

Pure CSS for Sass

Gem Version npm version CI

purecss-sass is a Sass-powered version of Pure CSS for your applications, allowing to include all of Pure's components at once or load them individually.

Original Pure CSS files are converted using sass-convert and otherwise untouched and unmodified.

npm and Yarn

To install purecss-sass npm package execute this command:

$ npm install purecss-sass

If you are using Yarn:

$ yarn add purecss-sass

Ruby on Rails

Open your Gemfile and add this line:

gem 'purecss-sass'

Save Gemfile and execute bundle command to install the gem.

Open /app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss file and add this line:

@import 'purecss';

Note: Default Rails-generated application comes with .css file extension for stylesheet assets files, make sure you change it to .scss and remove all the *= require_tree . and *= require_self statements from the file.

Usage

By default, using @import 'purecss';, all of Pure CSS responsive components are imported.

You can import individual Sass components like this:

@import 'purecss/base';
@import 'purecss/buttons';
@import 'purecss/forms';
@import 'purecss/forms-nr';
@import 'purecss/grids';
@import 'purecss/grids-responsive';
@import 'purecss/menus';
@import 'purecss/tables';

Versioning

Pure CSS for Sass follows the upstream version of Pure. But the last version number may be ahead, in case there is a need to release project-specific changes.

Credits

Pure CSS for Sass is inspired from bootstrap-sass by Bootstrap team.

License

Pure © Yahoo! Inc. Licensed under the BSD license.

purecss-sass © Dmitriy Tarasov. Licensed under the MIT licence.

