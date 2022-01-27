A set of small, responsive CSS modules that you can use in every web project. https://purecss.io/
Pure is meant to be a starting point for every website or web app. We take care of all the CSS work that every site needs, without making it look cookie-cutter:
A responsive grid that can be customized to your needs.
A solid base built on Normalize.css to fix cross-browser compatibility issues.
Consistently styled buttons that work with
<a> and
<button> elements.
Styles for vertical and horizontal menus, including support for dropdown menus.
Useful form alignments that look great on all screen sizes.
Various common table styles.
An extremely minimalist look that is super-easy to customize.
Responsive by default, with a non-responsive option.
Extremely small file size: 3.7KB minified + gzip.
Check out the Get Started page for more information.
Optionally, you can build Pure from its source on Github. To do this, you'll need to have Node.js and npm installed. We use Grunt to build Pure.
$ git clone git@github.com:pure-css/pure.git
$ cd pure
$ npm install
$ grunt
Now, all Pure CSS files should be built into the
pure/build/ directory. All
files that are in this build directory are also available on the CDN. The naming
conventions of the files in the
build/ directory follow these rules:
[module]-core.css: The minimal set of styles, usually structural, that
provide the base on which the rest of the module's styles build.
[module]-nr.css: Rollup of
[module]-core.css +
[module].css +
[module]-[feature].css from the
src/[module]/ dir. This is the
non-responsive version of a module.
[module].css: Rollup of
[module]-nr.css +
[module]-r.css from the
build/ dir. This is the responsive version of a module.
*-min.css: A minified file version of the files of the same name.
pure.css: A rollup of all
[module].css files in the
build/ dir. This is
a responsive roll-up of everything, non-minified. Note: does not contain responsive grids with @media queries.
pure-min.css: Minified version of
pure.css that should be used in
production.
pure-nr.css: A Rollup of all modules without @media queries. This is a
non-responsive roll-up of everything, non-minified.
pure-nr-min.css: Minified version of
pure-nr.css that should be used in
production.
grids-responsive.css: Unminified version of Pure's grid stylesheet which
includes @media queries.
grids-responsive-min.css: Minified version of
grids-responsive.css that
should be used in production.
Pure is tested and works in:
Pure's website is located in the
site directory. Please feel free
to open issues or questions in the Issue tab.
See the CONTRIBUTING file for information on how to contribute to Pure.
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD-3-Clause license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.
Great framework. Transparent. Understandable. Suitable for everyday use. Try this. Share with others.