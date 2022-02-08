A JavaScript library to interface with the Genesys Cloud Platform API. View the documentation on the Genesys Cloud Developer Center. Browse the source code on Github.
For node.js via NPM:
npm install purecloud-platform-client-v2
// Obtain a reference to the platformClient object
const platformClient = require('purecloud-platform-client-v2');
For direct use in a browser script:
<!-- Include the CJS SDK -->
<script src="https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/131.0.0/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Obtain a reference to the platformClient object
const platformClient = require('platformClient');
</script>
<!-- Include requirejs -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/require.js/2.3.5/require.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Obtain a reference to the platformClient object
requirejs(['https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/amd/131.0.0/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js'], (platformClient) => {
console.log(platformClient);
});
</script>
The node package's package.json file contains the following entry points for use with various packaging systems:
Want your app to always use the most recent version of the SDK? To do this, simply use
latest instead of the version number:
https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/latest/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js
https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/amd/latest/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js
After authentication has completed, the access token is stored on the
ApiClient instance and the access token will be sent with all API requests.
Node.js Client Credentials grant
The Client Credentials grant only works when used in node.js. This is restricted intentionally because it is impossible for client credentials to be handled securely in a browser application.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.loginClientCredentialsGrant(clientId,clientSecret)
.then(()=> {
// Do authenticated things
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
Node.js Saml2bearer Grant
The Saml2bearer grant only works when used in node.js. This is restricted intentionally because it is impossible for client credentials to be handled securely in a browser application.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.loginSaml2BearerGrant(clientId,clientSecret,orgName,encodedAssertionString)
.then(() => {
// Do authenticated things
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
Node.js Authorization Code Grant
The Authorization Code grant only works when used in node.js. This is restricted intentionally because it is impossible for client credentials to be handled securely in a browser application.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.loginCodeAuthorizationGrant(clientId,clientSecret,authCode,redirectUri)
.then(() => {
// Do authenticated things
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
By default the SDK will transparently request a new access token when it expires. If multiple threads are running 1 thread will request a new token, other threads will wait a maximum of 10 seconds for the token refresh to complete, this time can be overriden with the client.config.refresh_token_wait_max field of the Configuration object within ApiClient.
If you wish to apply the refresh logic yourself, set client.config.refresh_access_token to false and store the refresh token. The tokenExpiryTime can be used to preemptively request a new token. Use refreshCodeAuthorizationGrant to request a new token when necessary.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.config.refresh_access_token = false;
client.loginCodeAuthorizationGrant(clientId,clientSecret,authCode,redirectUri)
.then((authData) => {
refreshToken = authData.refreshToken;
tokenExpiryTime = authData.tokenExpiryTime;
// Do authenticated things
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
// When token expires
client.refreshCodeAuthorizationGrant(clientId,clientSecret,refreshToken)
.then((authData) => {
refreshToken = authData.refreshToken;
tokenExpiryTime = authData.tokenExpiryTime;
// Do authenticated things again
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
Web Implicit grant
The Implicit grant only works when used in a browser. This is because a node.js application does not have a browser interface that can display the Genesys Cloud login window.
Optional parameters may be specified in the optional third parameter for
loginImplicitGrant. This parameter accepts an object with key/value pairs. Supported properties:
state - An arbitrary string used to associate a login request with a login response. This value will be provided in the
state property on the object when the promise is resolved. The state in the resolved promise will be identical to what was passed into
loginImplicitGrant, except when the state is retrieved from the auth hash upon completing a login; in that case, the state from the auth hash will override the passed in state.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.loginImplicitGrant(clientId, redirectUri, { state: state })
.then((data) => {
console.log(data);
// Do authenticated things
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
Any platform Provide an existing auth token
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.setAccessToken(yourAccessToken);
// Do authenticated things; no authentication function needed
When authenticating in a browser using
loginClientCredentialsGrant(...), if the user completes the authentication process but their session is unable to be authorized, they will still be redirected back to the redirect URI. When
loginClientCredentialsGrant(...) is invoked after the failure redirect, the promise returned will be rejected with an error message built from the
error and
error_description. The error information, as well as the state, can be accessed via
platformClient.ApiClient.instance.authData. The application is expected to identify these login failures and interact with the user in a manner appropriate for the application.
Logging of API requests and responses can be controlled by a number of parameters on the
Configuration's
Logger instance.
log_level values:
log_format values:
By default, the request and response bodies are not logged because these can contain PII. Be mindful of this data if choosing to log it.
To log to a file, provide a
log_file_path value. SDK users are responsible for the rotation of the log file. This feature is not available in browser-based applications.
Example logging configuration:
client.config.logger.log_level = client.config.logger.logLevelEnum.level.LTrace;
client.config.logger.log_format = client.config.logger.logFormatEnum.formats.JSON;
client.config.logger.log_request_body = true;
client.config.logger.log_response_body = true;
client.config.logger.log_to_console = true;
client.config.logger.log_file_path = "/var/log/javascriptsdk.log";
client.config.logger.setLogger(); // To apply above changes
Note: This feature is not available in browser-based applications
A number of configuration parameters can be applied using a configuration file. There are two sources for this file:
%USERPROFILE%\.genesyscloudjavascript\config on Windows if the environment variable USERPROFILE is defined, otherwise uses the path to the profile directory of the current user as home, or
$HOME/.genesyscloudjavascript/config on Unix.
client.config.setConfigPath()
The SDK will constantly check to see if the config file has been updated, regardless of whether a config file was present at start-up. To disable this behaviour, set
client.config.live_reload_config to false.
INI and JSON formats are supported. See below for examples of configuration values in both formats:
Warning:
When using
Jest to test projects containing this SDK you must set
client.config.live_reload_config to false to avoid the following error:
ReferenceError: You are trying to import a file after the Jest environment has been torn down
INI:
[logging]
log_level = trace
log_format = text
log_to_console = false
log_file_path = /var/log/javascriptsdk.log
log_response_body = false
log_request_body = false
[reauthentication]
refresh_access_token = true
refresh_token_wait_max = 10
[general]
live_reload_config = true
host = https://api.mypurecloud.com
JSON:
{
"logging": {
"log_level": "trace",
"log_format": "text",
"log_to_console": false,
"log_file_path": "/var/log/javascriptsdk.log",
"log_response_body": false,
"log_request_body": false
},
"reauthentication": {
"refresh_access_token": true,
"refresh_token_wait_max": 10
},
"general": {
"live_reload_config": true,
"host": "https://api.mypurecloud.com"
}
}
If connecting to a Genesys Cloud environment other than mypurecloud.com (e.g. mypurecloud.ie), set the environment on the
ApiClient instance with the PureCloudRegionHosts object.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.setEnvironment(platformClient.PureCloudRegionHosts.eu_west_1);
In a web environment, it is possible to persist the access token to prevent an authentication request from being made on each page load. To enable this function, simply enable settings persistence prior to attempting a login. To maintain multiple auth tokens in storage, specify the prefix to use for storage/retrieval when enabling persistence. Otherwise, the prefix is optional and will default to
purecloud.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.setPersistSettings(true, 'optional_prefix');
All API requests return a Promise which resolves to the response body, otherwise it rejects with an error. After authenticating using one of the methods defined above, the following code will make an authenticated request:
Node.js
// Create API instance
const authorizationApi = new platformClient.AuthorizationApi();
// Authenticate
client.loginClientCredentialsGrant(clientId, clientSecret)
.then(() => {
// Make request to GET /api/v2/authorization/permissions
return authorizationApi.getAuthorizationPermissions();
})
.then((permissions) => {
// Handle successful result
console.log(permissions);
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
Web
// Create API instance
const usersApi = new platformClient.UsersApi();
// Authenticate
client.loginImplicitGrant(clientId, redirectUri)
.then(() => {
// Make request to GET /api/v2/users/me?expand=presence
return usersApi.getUsersMe({ 'expand': ["presence"] });
})
.then((userMe) => {
// Handle successful result
console.log(`Hello, ${userMe.name}!`);
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle failure response
console.log(err);
});
By default, the SDK will return only the response body as the result of an API function call. To retrieve additional information about the response, enable extended responses. This will return the extended response for all API function calls:
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
client.setReturnExtendedResponses(true);
Extended response object example (
body and
text have been truncated):
{
"status": 200,
"statusText": "",
"headers": {
"pragma": "no-cache",
"inin-correlation-id": "ec35f2a8-289b-42d4-8893-c50eaf81a3c1",
"content-type": "application/json",
"cache-control": "no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate",
"expires": "0"
},
"body": {},
"text": "",
"error": null
}
Using a proxy is accomplished in two steps:
superagent-proxy package to the
client.superagent object
client object
After both steps have been completed, the configured proxy server will be used for all requests.
NOTE: SDK proxy configuration is only available in the node.js package due to
superagent-proxy's incompatibility with browserify. Additionally,
superagent-proxy is not included a dependency of the SDK and must be provided by your node application's dependencies.
const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance;
require('superagent-proxy')(client.superagent);
// Configure settings for your proxy here
// Documentation: https://www.npmjs.com/package/proxy-agent
client.proxy = {
host: '172.1.1.100',
port: 443,
protocol: 'https',
};
Error responses will always be thrown as an extended response object. Note that the
error property will contain a JavaScript Error object.
Example error response object:
{
"status": 404,
"statusText": "",
"headers": {
"pragma": "no-cache",
"inin-correlation-id": "d11bd3b3-ab7e-4fd4-9687-d04af9f30a63",
"content-type": "application/json",
"cache-control": "no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate",
"expires": "0"
},
"body": {
"status": 404,
"code": "not.found",
"message": "The requested operation failed with status 404",
"contextId": "d11bd3b3-ab7e-4fd4-9687-d04af9f30a63",
"details": [],
"errors": []
},
"text": "{\"status\":404,\"code\":\"not.found\",\"message\":\"The requested operation failed with status 404\",\"contextId\":\"d11bd3b3-ab7e-4fd4-9687-d04af9f30a63\",\"details\":[],\"errors\":[]}",
"error": {
"original": null
}
}
The SDK's version is incremented according to the Semantic Versioning Specification. The decision to increment version numbers is determined by diffing the Platform API's swagger for automated builds, and optionally forcing a version bump when a build is triggered manually (e.g. releasing a bugfix).
This package is intended to be forwards compatible with v2 of Genesys Cloud's Platform API. While the general policy for the API is not to introduce breaking changes, there are certain additions and changes to the API that cause breaking changes for the SDK, often due to the way the API is expressed in its swagger definition. Because of this, the SDK can have a major version bump while the API remains at major version 2. While the SDK is intended to be forward compatible, patches will only be released to the latest version. For these reasons, it is strongly recommended that all applications using this SDK are kept up to date and use the latest version of the SDK.
For any issues, questions, or suggestions for the SDK, visit the Genesys Cloud Developer Forum.