title: Platform API Client SDK - JavaScript

Platform API Javascript Client

A JavaScript library to interface with the Genesys Cloud Platform API. View the documentation on the Genesys Cloud Developer Center. Browse the source code on Github.

CommonJS

For node.js via NPM:

npm install purecloud-platform-client-v2

// Obtain a reference to the platformClient object const platformClient = require('purecloud-platform-client-v2');

For direct use in a browser script:

<!-- Include the CJS SDK --> <script src="https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/131.0.0/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // Obtain a reference to the platformClient object const platformClient = require('platformClient'); </script>

AMD

<!-- Include requirejs --> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/require.js/2.3.5/require.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // Obtain a reference to the platformClient object requirejs(['https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/amd/131.0.0/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js'], (platformClient) => { console.log(platformClient); }); </script>

ES6 Classes and Other Entry Points

The node package's package.json file contains the following entry points for use with various packaging systems:

jsnext:main and module Entry point: src/purecloud-platform-client-v2/index.js The main ES6 class in the source code

and main Entry point: dist/node/purecloud-platform-client-v2.js The CJS module for node apps

browser Entry point: dist/web-cjs/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js The Browserifyed CJS module for standalone use in a browser



Using the "latest" SDK

Want your app to always use the most recent version of the SDK? To do this, simply use latest instead of the version number:

CJS: https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/latest/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js

AMD: https://sdk-cdn.mypurecloud.com/javascript/amd/latest/purecloud-platform-client-v2.min.js

Usage

Authentication

After authentication has completed, the access token is stored on the ApiClient instance and the access token will be sent with all API requests.

Node.js Client Credentials grant

The Client Credentials grant only works when used in node.js. This is restricted intentionally because it is impossible for client credentials to be handled securely in a browser application.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.loginClientCredentialsGrant(clientId,clientSecret) .then(()=> { // Do authenticated things }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

Node.js Saml2bearer Grant

The Saml2bearer grant only works when used in node.js. This is restricted intentionally because it is impossible for client credentials to be handled securely in a browser application.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.loginSaml2BearerGrant(clientId,clientSecret,orgName,encodedAssertionString) .then(() => { // Do authenticated things }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

Node.js Authorization Code Grant

The Authorization Code grant only works when used in node.js. This is restricted intentionally because it is impossible for client credentials to be handled securely in a browser application.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.loginCodeAuthorizationGrant(clientId,clientSecret,authCode,redirectUri) .then(() => { // Do authenticated things }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

By default the SDK will transparently request a new access token when it expires. If multiple threads are running 1 thread will request a new token, other threads will wait a maximum of 10 seconds for the token refresh to complete, this time can be overriden with the client.config.refresh_token_wait_max field of the Configuration object within ApiClient.

If you wish to apply the refresh logic yourself, set client.config.refresh_access_token to false and store the refresh token. The tokenExpiryTime can be used to preemptively request a new token. Use refreshCodeAuthorizationGrant to request a new token when necessary.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.config.refresh_access_token = false; client.loginCodeAuthorizationGrant(clientId,clientSecret,authCode,redirectUri) .then((authData) => { refreshToken = authData.refreshToken; tokenExpiryTime = authData.tokenExpiryTime; // Do authenticated things }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); }); // When token expires client.refreshCodeAuthorizationGrant(clientId,clientSecret,refreshToken) .then((authData) => { refreshToken = authData.refreshToken; tokenExpiryTime = authData.tokenExpiryTime; // Do authenticated things again }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

Web Implicit grant

The Implicit grant only works when used in a browser. This is because a node.js application does not have a browser interface that can display the Genesys Cloud login window.

Optional parameters may be specified in the optional third parameter for loginImplicitGrant . This parameter accepts an object with key/value pairs. Supported properties:

state - An arbitrary string used to associate a login request with a login response. This value will be provided in the state property on the object when the promise is resolved. The state in the resolved promise will be identical to what was passed into loginImplicitGrant , except when the state is retrieved from the auth hash upon completing a login; in that case, the state from the auth hash will override the passed in state.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.loginImplicitGrant(clientId, redirectUri, { state: state }) .then((data) => { console.log(data); // Do authenticated things }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

Any platform Provide an existing auth token

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.setAccessToken(yourAccessToken); // Do authenticated things; no authentication function needed

Authorization Failure

When authenticating in a browser using loginClientCredentialsGrant(...) , if the user completes the authentication process but their session is unable to be authorized, they will still be redirected back to the redirect URI. When loginClientCredentialsGrant(...) is invoked after the failure redirect, the promise returned will be rejected with an error message built from the error and error_description . The error information, as well as the state, can be accessed via platformClient.ApiClient.instance.authData . The application is expected to identify these login failures and interact with the user in a manner appropriate for the application.

SDK Logging

Logging of API requests and responses can be controlled by a number of parameters on the Configuration 's Logger instance.

log_level values:

LTrace (HTTP Method, URL, Request Body, HTTP Status Code, Request Headers, Response Headers) LDebug (HTTP Method, URL, Request Body, HTTP Status Code, Request Headers) LError (HTTP Method, URL, Request Body, Response Body, HTTP Status Code, Request Headers, Response Headers) LNone - default

log_format values:

JSON TEXT - default

By default, the request and response bodies are not logged because these can contain PII. Be mindful of this data if choosing to log it.

To log to a file, provide a log_file_path value. SDK users are responsible for the rotation of the log file. This feature is not available in browser-based applications.

Example logging configuration:

client.config.logger.log_level = client.config.logger.logLevelEnum.level.LTrace; client.config.logger.log_format = client.config.logger.logFormatEnum.formats.JSON; client.config.logger.log_request_body = true; client.config.logger.log_response_body = true; client.config.logger.log_to_console = true; client.config.logger.log_file_path = "/var/log/javascriptsdk.log"; client.config.logger.setLogger(); // To apply above changes

Configuration file

Note: This feature is not available in browser-based applications

A number of configuration parameters can be applied using a configuration file. There are two sources for this file:

The SDK will look for %USERPROFILE%\.genesyscloudjavascript\config on Windows if the environment variable USERPROFILE is defined, otherwise uses the path to the profile directory of the current user as home, or $HOME/.genesyscloudjavascript/config on Unix. Provide a valid file path to client.config.setConfigPath()

The SDK will constantly check to see if the config file has been updated, regardless of whether a config file was present at start-up. To disable this behaviour, set client.config.live_reload_config to false.

INI and JSON formats are supported. See below for examples of configuration values in both formats:

Warning: When using Jest to test projects containing this SDK you must set client.config.live_reload_config to false to avoid the following error:

ReferenceError: You are trying to import a file after the Jest environment has been torn down

INI:

[logging] log_level = trace log_format = text log_to_console = false log_file_path = /var/log/javascriptsdk.log log_response_body = false log_request_body = false [reauthentication] refresh_access_token = true refresh_token_wait_max = 10 [general] live_reload_config = true host = https://api.mypurecloud.com

JSON:

{ "logging": { "log_level": "trace", "log_format": "text", "log_to_console": false, "log_file_path": "/var/log/javascriptsdk.log", "log_response_body": false, "log_request_body": false }, "reauthentication": { "refresh_access_token": true, "refresh_token_wait_max": 10 }, "general": { "live_reload_config": true, "host": "https://api.mypurecloud.com" } }

Environments

If connecting to a Genesys Cloud environment other than mypurecloud.com (e.g. mypurecloud.ie), set the environment on the ApiClient instance with the PureCloudRegionHosts object.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.setEnvironment(platformClient.PureCloudRegionHosts.eu_west_1);

Access Token persistence

In a web environment, it is possible to persist the access token to prevent an authentication request from being made on each page load. To enable this function, simply enable settings persistence prior to attempting a login. To maintain multiple auth tokens in storage, specify the prefix to use for storage/retrieval when enabling persistence. Otherwise, the prefix is optional and will default to purecloud .

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.setPersistSettings(true, 'optional_prefix');

Making Requests

All API requests return a Promise which resolves to the response body, otherwise it rejects with an error. After authenticating using one of the methods defined above, the following code will make an authenticated request:

Node.js

// Create API instance const authorizationApi = new platformClient.AuthorizationApi(); // Authenticate client.loginClientCredentialsGrant(clientId, clientSecret) .then(() => { // Make request to GET /api/v2/authorization/permissions return authorizationApi.getAuthorizationPermissions(); }) .then((permissions) => { // Handle successful result console.log(permissions); }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

Web

// Create API instance const usersApi = new platformClient.UsersApi(); // Authenticate client.loginImplicitGrant(clientId, redirectUri) .then(() => { // Make request to GET /api/v2/users/me?expand=presence return usersApi.getUsersMe({ 'expand': ["presence"] }); }) .then((userMe) => { // Handle successful result console.log(`Hello, ${userMe.name}!`); }) .catch((err) => { // Handle failure response console.log(err); });

Extended Responses

By default, the SDK will return only the response body as the result of an API function call. To retrieve additional information about the response, enable extended responses. This will return the extended response for all API function calls:

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; client.setReturnExtendedResponses(true);

Extended response object example ( body and text have been truncated):

{ "status": 200, "statusText": "", "headers": { "pragma": "no-cache", "inin-correlation-id": "ec35f2a8-289b-42d4-8893-c50eaf81a3c1", "content-type": "application/json", "cache-control": "no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate", "expires": "0" }, "body": {}, "text": "", "error": null }

Using a Proxy (Node.js only)

Using a proxy is accomplished in two steps:

Apply the superagent-proxy package to the client.superagent object Set proxy settings on the client object

After both steps have been completed, the configured proxy server will be used for all requests.

NOTE: SDK proxy configuration is only available in the node.js package due to superagent-proxy 's incompatibility with browserify. Additionally, superagent-proxy is not included a dependency of the SDK and must be provided by your node application's dependencies.

const client = platformClient.ApiClient.instance; require('superagent-proxy')(client.superagent); // Configure settings for your proxy here // Documentation: https://www.npmjs.com/package/proxy-agent client.proxy = { host: '172.1.1.100', port: 443, protocol: 'https', };

Error Responses

Error responses will always be thrown as an extended response object. Note that the error property will contain a JavaScript Error object.

Example error response object:

{ "status": 404, "statusText": "", "headers": { "pragma": "no-cache", "inin-correlation-id": "d11bd3b3-ab7e-4fd4-9687-d04af9f30a63", "content-type": "application/json", "cache-control": "no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate", "expires": "0" }, "body": { "status": 404, "code": "not.found", "message": "The requested operation failed with status 404", "contextId": "d11bd3b3-ab7e-4fd4-9687-d04af9f30a63", "details": [], "errors": [] }, "text": "{\"status\":404,\"code\":\"not.found\",\"message\":\"The requested operation failed with status 404\",\"contextId\":\"d11bd3b3-ab7e-4fd4-9687-d04af9f30a63\",\"details\":[],\"errors\":[]}", "error": { "original": null } }

Versioning

The SDK's version is incremented according to the Semantic Versioning Specification. The decision to increment version numbers is determined by diffing the Platform API's swagger for automated builds, and optionally forcing a version bump when a build is triggered manually (e.g. releasing a bugfix).

Support

This package is intended to be forwards compatible with v2 of Genesys Cloud's Platform API. While the general policy for the API is not to introduce breaking changes, there are certain additions and changes to the API that cause breaking changes for the SDK, often due to the way the API is expressed in its swagger definition. Because of this, the SDK can have a major version bump while the API remains at major version 2. While the SDK is intended to be forward compatible, patches will only be released to the latest version. For these reasons, it is strongly recommended that all applications using this SDK are kept up to date and use the latest version of the SDK.

For any issues, questions, or suggestions for the SDK, visit the Genesys Cloud Developer Forum.