A 0.7k script that adds swiped-left , swiped-right , swiped-up and swiped-down events to the DOM using CustomEvent and pure JS. Based on the StackOverflow thread Detect a finger swipe through JavaScript on the iPhone and Android

Usage

Add pure-swipe.min.js to your page and start listening for swipe events. Events bubble, so you can addEventListener at document level, or on individual elements.

document .addEventListener( 'swiped-left' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.target); });

document .addEventListener( 'swiped-right' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.target); });

document .addEventListener( 'swiped-up' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.target); });

document .addEventListener( 'swiped-down' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.target); });

Configure

You can optionally configure how pure-swipe works using the following HTML attributes:

Attribute Description Type Default data-swipe-threshold Number of pixels a user must move before swipe fires integer 20 data-swipe-timeout Number of milliseconds from touchstart to touchend integer 500 data-swipe-ignore If true, swipe events on this element are ignored boolean false

If you do not provide any attributes, it assumes the following:

< div data-swipe-threshold = "20" data-swipe-timeout = "500" data-swipe-ignore = "false" > Swiper, get swiping! </ div >

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

Development

The project includes everything needed to tweak, including a node webserver. Run the following, then visit http://localhost:8080 in your browser.

You can test on a desktop using Device Mode in Google Chrome.

git clone https://github.com/john-doherty/pure-swipe cd pure-swipe npm install npm start

To create a new version of the minified pure-swipe.min.js file from source, tweak the version number in package.json and run the following:

npm run build

License

Licensed under MIT License © John Doherty