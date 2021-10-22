A 0.7k script that adds
swiped-left,
swiped-right,
swiped-up and
swiped-down events to the DOM using CustomEvent and pure JS. Based on the StackOverflow thread Detect a finger swipe through JavaScript on the iPhone and Android
Add pure-swipe.min.js to your page and start listening for swipe events. Events bubble, so you can
addEventListener at document level, or on individual elements.
document.addEventListener('swiped-left', function(e) {
console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});
document.addEventListener('swiped-right', function(e) {
console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});
document.addEventListener('swiped-up', function(e) {
console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});
document.addEventListener('swiped-down', function(e) {
console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});
You can optionally configure how pure-swipe works using the following HTML attributes:
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Default
data-swipe-threshold
|Number of pixels a user must move before swipe fires
|integer
|20
data-swipe-timeout
|Number of milliseconds from touchstart to touchend
|integer
|500
data-swipe-ignore
|If true, swipe events on this element are ignored
|boolean
|false
If you do not provide any attributes, it assumes the following:
<div data-swipe-threshold="20"
data-swipe-timeout="500"
data-swipe-ignore="false">
Swiper, get swiping!
</div>
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -m 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
The project includes everything needed to tweak, including a node webserver. Run the following, then visit http://localhost:8080 in your browser.
You can test on a desktop using Device Mode in Google Chrome.
git clone https://github.com/john-doherty/pure-swipe
cd pure-swipe
npm install
npm start
To create a new version of the minified pure-swipe.min.js file from source, tweak the version number in
package.json and run the following:
npm run build
If you find this useful, please star the repo. It helps me priorities which open source projects issues I should tackle first.
For change-log, check releases.
Licensed under MIT License © John Doherty