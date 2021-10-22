openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

pure-swipe

by John Doherty
1.0.7 (see all)

Adds `swiped` events to the DOM in 0.7k of pure JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

397

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pure-swipe

Linked In Twitter Follow

A 0.7k script that adds swiped-left, swiped-right, swiped-up and swiped-down events to the DOM using CustomEvent and pure JS. Based on the StackOverflow thread Detect a finger swipe through JavaScript on the iPhone and Android

Usage

Add pure-swipe.min.js to your page and start listening for swipe events. Events bubble, so you can addEventListener at document level, or on individual elements.

swiped-left

document.addEventListener('swiped-left', function(e) {
  console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});

swiped-right

document.addEventListener('swiped-right', function(e) {
    console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});

swiped-up

document.addEventListener('swiped-up', function(e) {
    console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});

swiped-down

document.addEventListener('swiped-down', function(e) {
    console.log(e.target); // element that was swiped
});

Configure

You can optionally configure how pure-swipe works using the following HTML attributes:

AttributeDescriptionTypeDefault
data-swipe-thresholdNumber of pixels a user must move before swipe firesinteger20
data-swipe-timeoutNumber of milliseconds from touchstart to touchendinteger500
data-swipe-ignoreIf true, swipe events on this element are ignoredbooleanfalse

If you do not provide any attributes, it assumes the following:

<div data-swipe-threshold="20"
     data-swipe-timeout="500"
     data-swipe-ignore="false">
     Swiper, get swiping!
</div>

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request

Development

The project includes everything needed to tweak, including a node webserver. Run the following, then visit http://localhost:8080 in your browser.

You can test on a desktop using Device Mode in Google Chrome.

git clone https://github.com/john-doherty/pure-swipe
cd pure-swipe
npm install
npm start

Update .min files

To create a new version of the minified pure-swipe.min.js file from source, tweak the version number in package.json and run the following:

npm run build

Star the repo

If you find this useful, please star the repo. It helps me priorities which open source projects issues I should tackle first.

History

For change-log, check releases.

License

Licensed under MIT License © John Doherty

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial