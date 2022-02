Pure render decorator

An ES7 decorator to make React components "pure".

Alternatives

As of v15.3.0, React provides a PureComponent base class to make a component pure.

base class to make a component pure. recompose provides a clean and functional way to make components pure.

Installation

npm install pure-render-decorator

Usage

import {Component} from 'react' ; import pureRender from 'pure-render-decorator' ; @pureRender export default class Test extends Component { render() { return < div /> ; } }

The above example is the same as using PureRenderMixin :

var React = require ( 'react' ); var PureRenderMixin = require ( 'react-addons-pure-render-mixin' ); var Test = React.createClass({ mixins : [ PureRenderMixin ], render : function ( ) { return < div > </ div > ; } });

As decorators are simply functions, you can also use pureRender() without the decorator syntax: